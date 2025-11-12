The holiday season starts now — and if your calendar is filling up fast, you’re not alone. Experts say this year is on track to be one of the busiest travel seasons on record, and whether you’re driving the family to grandma’s, flying out to friends or road-tripping to a snowy cabin before year-end, T-Mobile is your ultimate travel companion. With America’s Best Network, value-packed plans and a suite of perks built to support every mile, you’re all set for smoother, smarter travel from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

To show what smart, connected travel actually looks like, we teamed up with Drew Lee, a digital creator living his best life on a budget, and sharing his insider tips for everything from stretching a dollar on the road to making the most of family travel. With his family in tow, Drew’s gearing up for a busy season of driving, flying and memory-making.

“I’m so thankful for all the perks that T-Mobile offers for our family and especially so during the holiday travel season,” said Lee. “We get a ton of value and they really seem like they’re curated to make our life easier and allow us to focus on what matters most.”

He walked us through how T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan and Magenta Status perks help him travel more affordably, flexibly and stress-free — even when the kids are yelling “Six! Seven!” for the twentieth time before he’s even out of the driveway.

On the Road to Core Memories

There’s something about piling into the car as the holiday season kicks off — your favorite playlist queued, stretchy pants packed, snacks stocked and pit stops that somehow turn into new traditions that bring a little holiday magic to the moment. For Lee and his family, this time of year is a chance to create memories before the bigger family gatherings begin.

“Creating lifelong memories with my family during the once in a lifetime period while my kids are young — 2 and 4 years old — is one of the most important things in my life,” said Lee. “There’s nothing I love more than experiencing something new with them and for us, travel is a great way to do just that. There’s nothing my wife and I care more about than the safety of our family and that’s why we’re very thankful for the reliability of T-Mobile’s network during our adventures.”

Whatever your route looks like, America’s Best Network keeps you on course and in touch, powering maps and messages along the way. In fact, T-Mobile covered 10 times more car rides using GPS maps in 2025 compared to 2020, as the trusted network to get people to their destinations. And when those scenic roads wander beyond where traditional cell towers reach, T-Satellite with Starlink is delivering next-level connectivity, including apps like WhatsApp, AllTrails, X, AccuWeather, T-Life and Google Maps.

“T-Satellite gives me the confidence that we’ll have what we need on all our travels,” said Lee.

Making Every Stop Count

As any parent and budget-savvy traveler knows, the holidays are as expensive as they are magical. Between coffee runs, gas stops, hotel check-ins and last-minute dinners, the little moments (and receipts) can add up fast. But for Lee, T-Mobile’s Magenta Status perks make a big difference during busy holiday travel.

“Frugality and being intentional with every dollar I spend is very important to me,” said Lee. “The Magenta Status perks that T-Mobile offers are the perfect companion for all our adventures where I’m given the gift of convenience to keep the family happy.”

From 15% off Hilton stays and free DashPass by DoorDash, to a free AAA Classic membership for a year, T-Mobile’s perks are designed to lighten the load — logistically and financially. On average DashPass customers save $5 on every eligible order.* So you can spend less time calculating gas and hotel costs, and more time enjoying the holidays with the people who matter most.

And with even more rewards from T-Mobile Tuesdays, like discounts on Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards® program and a free Slurpee® drink from 7-Eleven or Speedway, even your rest stops and snack breaks come with a little extra holiday cheer. Because the only thing better than a free Slurpee is a family road trip where your budget doesn’t get left behind.

Gear Up Before Heading Out

Lee says one thing he likes to do is make sure his family has all the digital gear they need to make their holiday travels as comfortable as possible. T-Life makes upgrading and accessorizing simple, so if you’re looking to grab the new iPhone 17 to capture upcoming family moments or headphones for the kids to loop the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack nonstop—you’re golden. You can do it all right in the app.

The latest tech deserves America’s Best Network and a plan that provides the value people are looking for and that’s exactly what members get with Experience Beyond. With a five-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, unlimited hotspot data and unlimited texting in over 215 countries and destinations, T-Mobile’s got you covered for every mile, every memory and every moment.

When the Journey Takes Flight

Lee’s family is sticking to the roads for now, but come December, they’ll be joining the millions of Americans taking to the skies for holiday visits, winter getaways and year-end escapes. That’s why T-Mobile makes sure your travel experience starts off strong — with free in-flight Wi-Fi on Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest and United included with most plans. While you’re at 30,000 feet, you can text family, get a head start on gift shopping or take advantage of the best streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu all on Us with Experience Beyond.

“We also have some air travel planned for our family over the holidays and I’m truly amazed by the connectivity that T-Mobile offers both when you’re driving or flying,” said Lee. “T Mobile’s free Wi-Fi on our favorite airlines is truly unmatched and keeps our kids busy, and more importantly happy, until we land.”

And once you land? If you’re renting a car from Dollar, T-Mobile’s got your refuel covered — and considering T-Mobile customers have rented cars for a collective 20,000 days this year so far, that’s a whole lot of miles made easier.

Ready to Make Your Own Holiday Travel Easier?

T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan and included Magenta Status perks are your holiday travel companions — no extra steps, no added costs. Just smoother travel, better benefits and more memories made along the way. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about saving money — it’s about being present. And T-Mobile makes it easier to actually enjoy the ride.

Learn more about T-Mobile’s travel benefits here.

5-Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions apply. Guarantees monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for accounts activating on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Best value T-Mobile has the best benefits in wireless based on the value of benefits included with T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, and T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see T-Mobile.com/switch for details. Best experience: Based on T-Mobile’s award-winning network & customer service, plus exclusive access and perks built into our plans. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite optimized apps available with compatible device in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable.

*Based on the average savings for DashPass members on eligible delivery orders. Savings vary and are not guaranteed.