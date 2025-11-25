T‑Mobile Unwraps the Ultimate Apple Bundle —All on Us for Black Friday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 25, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking Black Friday to the next level, offering nearly $2000 in savings with an Apple Bundle and even more ways to save this season. Starting tomorrow, Nov. 26, new and existing customers, including businesses, can score the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro, iPad (A16) and Apple Watch SE 3, all on Us. Plus, for a limited time, new T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customers can get a month on Us and receive $300 back via virtual prepaid Mastercard when signing up for T-Mobile’s All-In plan. And all that new tech comes with the perks of being with T-Mobile, like industry-leading value, plans packed with benefits and one-of-a-kind experiences that make the holidays — and every day — that much better. All on America’s Best Mobile Network.

Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile customers can get an Apple Bundle — or unbundle — the choice is yours:

Plus, customers who switch to T-Mobile can get four lines for just $25 per line/month and four iPhone 17 on Us — no trade-in required! This means a family of four who switch their lines to the Un-carrier this holiday season can get four lines of Essentials for $100/month with AutoPay plus taxes & fees, keep their existing phones and get four brand-new iPhone 17 on Us with 24 monthly bill credits, all on America’s Best Mobile Network.

Also starting tomorrow, new 5G Home Internet customers can:

Sign up for 5G Home Internet online and get one month on Us, via a one-time bill credit. Plus, receive a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard when signing up for T-Mobile’s All-In plan!

Still with the other big guys? T-Mobile just announced a faster, easier way to join the Un-carrier with Switching Made Easy. Starting Mon., Dec. 1, new customers can switch in just 15 minutes for a better value, better experience, all on America’s Best Network.

Celebrate the Season with T-Life

This season, T-Mobile is making it easier than ever for customers to connect, shop and save — all through the T-Life app:

Enjoy same-day delivery on new smartphones and accessories — including the new Apple Bundle — rolling out now to T-Mobile stores in most major cities and expanding to more locations!

Play the T-Life Holiday Game (running through Dec. 29) for a chance to win weekly, including thousands of gift cards and prizes worth up to $10,000!

And to keep the holiday spirit going, T-Mobile is showing appreciation to customers with surprise-and-delight moments all season long — from holiday gift boxes with specially curated items to exclusive perks available through the T-Life app.

Unlocking Joy 365 with T-Mobile

In addition to scoring amazing deals on the season’s hottest products, T-Mobile customers get Magenta Status from day one. It’s like joining an exclusive club where perks come standard — like access to T-Satellite connectivity, exclusive savings on streaming, free DashPass by DoorDash, industry-leading travel perks, weekly freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more.

And this holiday season, Magenta Status is serving up even more to love. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, T-Mobile is bringing back one of its most-loved perks — a free year of DashPass by DoorDash ($120/year value) for customers on most plans. Plus, for the cherry (or pecan) on top, customers with DashPass on Us can enjoy a free pie with their next $12+ DashPass grocery order through Dec. 2. It’s just one more way T-Mobile is spreading the joy — and the perks — this season.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers or directly in the T-Life app. Find T-Mobile for Business offers at t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. And explore even more great gifts in the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide — the go-to destination for the top tech gifts of the season. For 5G Home Internet, head to t-mobile.com/home-internet for more information.

