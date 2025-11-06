The Un-carrier Drops its Holi-Deals: Score the Latest Phones, Accessories and More on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 6, 2025 — The holidays just got brighter at the Un-carrier with major savings on the latest tech across T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. From top-tier devices and wearables to Home Internet and accessories, the Un-carrier is spreading the holiday magic with over $1000 in savings across Samsung, Google, Motorola and more — all on top of America’s Best Mobile Network.

The list of deals runs long, so here’s a quick peek at the top deals this season:

Arrow Right Icon Wireless customers who switch to the Un-carrier can get four voice lines on Essentials for just $25 per line/month with AutoPay and four Samsung Galaxy S25 on Us — no trade-in required! Arrow Right Icon Get a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet’s All-In plan online or through the T-Life app. Arrow Right Icon T-Mobile for Business customers can get Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on Us when adding a line on ProMobile. Arrow Right Icon Starting Nov. 13, Metro customers can say goodbye to confusing pricing and pay just $40/month, taxes and fees included. Arrow Right Icon Ultra's Best Deal Ever — 25% off 6-Month Plans & 50% off 12-Month Plans (for 8GB and up). Arrow Right Icon Introducing Revvl 8 Pro — the newest addition in T-Mobile’s exclusive Revvl 8 lineup — available on Us at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting Nov. 13.

Unwrap the Magic of Magenta at T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, customers get more to unwrap 365 days of the year with Magenta Status. On top of America’s Best Network and a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, they get access to a one-of-a-kind suite of benefits including T-Satellite connectivity, the best entertainment bundle in wireless included with Experience Beyond, industry-leading travel perks, weekly offers and freebies with T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more.

And starting today, unless otherwise noted below, T-Mobile is rolling out the following holiday deals for both new and existing customers:

T-Mobile’s Best Holiday Deal: No Trade-in Required!

Wireless customers who switch to the Un-carrier can get four voice lines on Essentials for just $25 per line/month with AutoPay andfour Samsung Galaxy S25 on Us — no trade-in required! That means a family of four that switch their lines can stay connected with brand-new phones on America’s Best Mobile Network for just $100/month with AutoPay, plus taxes & fees.

Brand-New Revvl 8 Pro

New phone for the holidays: Introducing Revvl 8 Pro — the newest addition in T-Mobile’s exclusive Revvl 8 lineup — available on Us at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting Thu., Nov. 13. With an upgraded Qualcomm processor, large AMOLED display, Gemini AI, super-fast charging, a 50MP OIS camera and is T-Satellite ready. The Revvl 8 Pro delivers powerful performance and lasting value — backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

More Smartphone Deals

All the device offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Watches That Do More

Google Pixel Watch 4 on Us (or up to $450 off 45mm) when adding a watch line, via 36 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 on Us (or up to $400 off 44mm) when adding a watch line, via 36 monthly bill credits plus tax.

SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 on Us when adding a watch line, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $99 when adding a watch line. Available online or through the T-Life app, via 36 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Everyday Accessories

All the device offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers or directly in the T-Life app. And discover even more great gifts in the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide.

Home Internet That Delivers

Reliable internet is the gift that keeps on giving. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Fiber deliver fast, reliable internet with value-packed plans that come with a 5-year price guarantee on internet and unlimited data — all with no contracts, monthly equipment fees or installation costs. This season, take advantage of the following offers:

Get a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching to T-Mobile 5G Home Internet’s All-In plan online or through the T-Life app.

With Fiber Founders Club, get the T-Mobile Fiber 2 Gig plan for just $70/month plus taxes & fees with Fiber AutoPay — $25 off the regular monthly rate — and enjoy a 10-year price guarantee! Available in select locations.

Get the T-Mobile Fiber 1 Gig plan for the price of 500 Mbps — double the speed for just $55/month plus taxes & fees with Fiber AutoPay and a T-Mobile voice line, backed by a 5-year price guarantee on internet data, and receive a $200 virtual prepaid Mastercard. Available starting Nov. 11, in select locations.

Visit t-mobile.com/home-internet for more on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and fiber.t-mobile.com for fiber offers and availability.

T-Mobile for Business

SuperMobile is the first and only business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage. It includes benefits built for business like industry-leading travel benefits, unlimited premium data and 300GB of mobile hotspot data — all with a 5-year price guarantee! And starting today, business customers can get:

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

For even more T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

Metro by T-Mobile

Enjoy affordable plans with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, no contracts or credit checks — all on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network. Metro’s premium plan adds even more value, including Amazon Prime and 100GB of Google One cloud storage. Metro customers can get the following deals this holiday season — and can shop them easily in-store or online:

$25 BYOD (Keep Your Phone) — Already have a phone you love? Bring it along and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month with AutoPay (1st month is $30). Zero activation fees, no upfront tricks and your rate stays the same for five years.

$40 PERIOD + FREE 5G Phone — Starting Nov. 13, Metro customers can say goodbye to confusing pricing and pay just $40/month, taxes and fees included. No hidden surprises — just straightforward savings.

And starting today, Metro by T-Mobile is introducing Metro Protection, a new, customer-first device protection and digital security portfolio designed to give people more flexibility, more security and more peace of mind. Especially during the holidays, when staying connected matters most, Metro Protection helps keep customers covered from drops, loss and theft, while also including digital security, identity protection and same-day screen repairs (when and where available) — all for one low monthly price and low or no out-of-pocket costs.

Score these deals and more at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

Mint Mobile

At Mint Mobile, premium wireless starts at $15/month when you buy in bulk with 3, 6 or 12-month plans. All plans include unlimited nationwide talk and text with high-speed data powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network. Starting Nov. 10, Mint customers can enjoy:

$15/Month Unlimited — For a limited time, new customers can get Unlimited for an introductory rate of $15/month, no matter which plan length they choose (3, 6 or 12 months). That’s unlimited talk, text and data, all at a price that keeps things simple.

Up to $450 off Samsung Galaxy S25 Family with approved trade-in when bundled with Unlimited — Enjoy seamless performance — all with the freedom and savings of Mint Mobile.

Up to $600 off Google Pixel 10 Family when bundled with Unlimited —Available now!

Check out even more offers from Mint Mobile at mintmobile.com/deals.

Ultra Mobile

With Ultra Mobile, customers get affordable, flexible wireless plans with nationwide 5G coverage, no contracts and international features to 200+ destinations included — all powered by T-Mobile’s network. Ultra Mobile is kicking off the holiday season with unbeatable savings — customers can save up to 50% off already discounted multi-month plans, our Best Deal Ever. Ultra Mobile makes it easy to save big and stay connected across borders this season with the following offers:

Our Best Deal Ever — 25% off 6-Month Plans & 50% off 12-Month Plans (for 8GB and up) — Now’s the time to lock in one of the lowest prices of the year and save big. Get a year of Unlimited for $204 (that’s $17/month) or a year of the 12GB plan for $120 (that’s $10/month).

Unlimited Deal — 3 Lines for $85/Month — Get three lines of Unlimited for $85/month, with a price that’s locked in as long as you stay!

New Customer Special — 25GB for $29/Month, For Life — New customers can choose Ultra’s 25GB plan for just $29/month, for life.

All the above offers from Ultra Mobile can be found at ultramobile.com/deals.

