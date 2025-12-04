Meet Your New Magenta BFF: T‑Mobile and Baby Three Release Limited-Edition Plush Collab

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dec. 4, 2025 — This holiday season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is teaming up with viral toy phenomenon Baby Three to launch the “No Filter Series” — an exclusive plush collab guaranteed to melt hearts — arriving at T-Mobile stores in Times Square and Alderwood Mall in the Greater Seattle Area on Dec. 13. With Baby Three’s record of sold-out blind box drops from Los Angeles to Tokyo, this is a rare chance for T-Mobile members to score one of pop culture’s collectible crazes so cute, there’s no filter needed. Members who stop by can snag exclusive giveaways, capture photo-worthy moments worth bragging about — and at the Times Square store, catch a special appearance from the iconic Paris Hilton.

The collab is the latest one-of-a-kind perk T-Mobile members can expect with Magenta Status, which delivers unbeatable value, exclusive benefits and America’s Best Network — all from day one, just for choosing the Un-carrier. Because when a weird-cute internet icon meets the brand known for putting customers first, the result is something unexpectedly adorbs.

“Magenta Status is all about giving T-Mobile members access to experiences and benefits they can’t get anywhere else,” said Lucy McLellan, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, T-Mobile. “The plushie blind box phenomena has taken the world by storm this year, and we’re excited to bring fans a version that’s uniquely ours. The T-Mobile membership mantra is to deliver surprise and delight, while connecting customers to the culture and moments they love; and we are thrilled to announce the launch of this partnership as the epitome of surprise unboxing delight!”

The No Filter Series Has Entered the Chat

Meet the googly-eyed bunch spreading holiday cheer at T-Mobile:

Half the fun is the surprise of which plush T-Mobile members will get — and each one screams cuteness overload. Adorned with swirling marble eyes, flexible ears and outrageously iconic fits accessorized to the nines, they’re squishy. They’re stylish. They’re just the right amount of chaotic cute to make everyone ask, “Where did you get that?” Whether members unbox their new bestie or trade for their fave, the No Filter Series is pure collectible magic — and totally one of a kind.

Coast-to-Coast Plush Drops, Giveaways & Celebs

Starting Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. local time, T-Mobile members can line up at vending machines to score one of eight unique plushies inside T-Mobile stores in New York City’s Times Square and Alderwood Mall in the Greater Seattle Area. Each blind box goes for $25 (including tax) and will be available while supplies last — which, let’s be real, won’t be long.



Both locations are going full Baby Three takeover mode, complete with larger-than-life photo moments and customizable case giveaways to keep the plushies safe for every adventure to come. And to take the party to the next level, Paris Hilton will appear at the Times Square store to meet fans and prove that yes, even the stars need a plush BFF.

It all begins Dec. 13 at T-Mobile stores in Times Square (1535 Broadway Ste 0161A, New York, NY) and Alderwood Mall (3000 184th St SW #522, Lynnwood, WA).

To learn more, visit www.t-mobile.com/brand/collaborations/baby-three.

