5 Quick Tips for How to Switch to T‑Mobile

Ordering dinner via DoorDash. Booking a Hilton stay. And now, switching to T-Mobile. The common thread? You can do them all in just 15 minutes and from your couch.



As T-Mobile CEO Srini Gopalan announced in Las Vegas, switching wireless providers was an outdated, confusing and complex process that took people an average of 3 hours. Now, making the move to America’s Best Network isn’t just easier, it’s finally better — fully online, anytime through T-Life. Plus, switchers get more flexibility with the option to save their phone upgrades for later and select same-day delivery once they’re ready.



It’s never been easier to get the best plan for your needs, pick a new phone and keep your number — and you can do it all on your terms, no trade-offs or compromises. Refreshing, isn’t it?



Here’s how to join America’s Best Network in five easy steps.

Step 1: Start your switch

In the T-Life app, select “Start your switch — become a T-Mobile member today” to begin. Then, pick Easy Switch and select your current carrier. You’ll need to log into your account with Verizon or AT&T via T-Life, so have your login information ready.

Step 2: Review your plan

Next, review the T-Mobile plan recommendations. You’ll be able to compare costs and value with your current carrier plan.*

Step 3: Pick a phone

Then, you’ll have the option to keep your current phone or pick a promotion for a new one, like the iPhone 17 Pro, or choose to pick a promotion later, any time in the next 90 days after you switch. You can also add any additional devices, accessories, home internet and Protection 360.



If you choose to get a new device, have your IMEI number (aka your phone’s unique code that can be found in the Settings menu under “About”) ready so you can confirm your current device’s trade-in value.



Then, choose when you’d like to receive your new device, knowing same-day delivery with DoorDash Drive and same-day in-store pickup might be available in major cities across the U.S. — no more having to wait days to get the latest devices and accessories. In this section, confirm your phone number so you can keep it.*

Step 4: Confirm your cart

Ready to join T-Mobile? It’s time to check out. Your cart will show the lines you’re bringing over to T-Mobile, as well as the plan and new devices for each one. After you confirm everything looks good, you’ll be able to choose the time you want your device(s) delivered. Then, create an account PIN so you can verify your identity when contacting T-Mobile.

Step 5: Welcome to America’s Best Network

You’ve done the hard work. Now it’s time to relax and experience the world of perks that come with being a T-Mobile member. From day one, you get Magenta Status, packed with exclusive benefits just for choosing T-Mobile. Members on our best plans can enjoy Hulu and Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free texting in over 215 countries and destinations, deals on hotels and rental cars and exclusive ticket access at thousands of concerts and festivals nationwide. Not to mention weekly goodies through T-Mobile Tuesdays.



Visit T-Life to switch on your terms and see what the best network, best value and best experience in wireless is all about.

*You will need to repeat this step for each line you bring over to T-Mobile.



Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Best value: T-Mobile has the best benefits in wireless based on the value of benefits included with T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, and T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see T-Mobile.com/switch for details. Best experience: Based on T-Mobile’s award-winning network & customer service, plus exclusive access and perks built into our plans. 15 minutes: Check out in 15 minutes or less per line. Device activation, data & number transfer will take additional time. Same-Day Delivery: Available for most customers, see if it’s an option during checkout. New Phone? Your Choice: Limited time; subject to change. Qualifying port-in required. After you join, you have 90 days to pick from available offers, which can end at any time. Get details and redeem in the T-Life app.