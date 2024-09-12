Get iPhone 16 Pro on Us, Yearly iPhone Upgrades and America’s Leading 5G Network, Only at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 12, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life; Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, new sleep apnea notifications,2 faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, and the breakthrough health and fitness insights of watchOS 11; Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a stunning new black finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band, packed with additional insights including sleep apnea notifications;2 and a groundbreaking new lineup of AirPods models and features, including a brand-new design for AirPods 4 and a new array of colors for AirPods Max.

Only T-Mobile customers, including businesses, get the most out of their experience on Apple’s latest products, with value-packed plans, VIP treatment with Magenta Status and the nation’s leading 5G network. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 16 Pro on Us (up to $1000 off with trade-in) on Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next, the only plans in wireless that include the freedom to upgrade every year. All on top of faster speeds thanks to T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network and major monthly savings on every plan.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, with availability on Friday, September 20. The new Apple Watch lineup will be available for T-Mobile customers to pre-order this Friday, September 13, with availability for the Apple Watch and AirPods lineups beginning Friday, September 20. For more information, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals.

“There’s no better place to get the most out of the new iPhone 16 lineup built for Apple Intelligence than at T-Mobile, on the country’s leading 5G network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “Beyond getting the best network experience, T-Mobile customers can get the exciting new iPhone 16 lineup, yearly iPhone upgrades on Go5G Next, savings every month on every plan and VIP benefits with Magenta Status. It’s the kind of no-compromise, best-in-class experience people have come to count on from the Un-carrier.”

iPhone 16 Lineup

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are built for Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. The iPhone 16 lineup also introduces Camera Control, which brings new ways to capture memories, and later this year, will help users quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places, interact with information, and ask detailed questions to discover more about the world around them. The powerful camera system features a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x Telephoto option, giving users two cameras in one, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. The new A18 chip delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling the most demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip. With Apple Intelligence, powerful Apple-built generative models come to iPhone in the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. Camera Control unlocks new ways to easily interact with the advanced camera system and later this year, will enable a fast, intuitive way to tap into visual intelligence. Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame rate combination ever available on iPhone. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium.

Powered by the same groundbreaking technology as Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone 16 users are able to connect to the nearest satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.3 Messages via satellite in iOS 18 are end-to-end encrypted. Also new with iOS 18, Emergency SOS Live Video allows users to share a live video feed or photos with participating emergency dispatchers during emergency calls.4 Later this fall, Roadside Assistance via satellite — which connects users to a roadside assistance provider if they have car trouble while off the grid — expands beyond the U.S. to the U.K. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. T-Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation T-Mobile can digitally assign a user’s eSIM directly to their iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 features a refined design and brings new capabilities to the world’s most popular watch that make it even more powerful, intelligent, and sophisticated. Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet — making it more comfortable than ever — and offers the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch. It also features new sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; water depth and temperature sensing; plus new health and fitness insights and intelligence in watchOS 11. Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes. Apple Watch Series 10 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a striking new black titanium finish, enhanced with features in watchOS 11 that make the most rugged and capable Apple Watch even better. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an ideal partner for athletes and adventurers of all kinds, featuring the most accurate GPS in a sports watch,5 the brightest display of any Apple product, and up to 36 hours of battery life with regular use or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. watchOS 11 brings powerful new features to the best sports watch, with breakthrough insights from training load and the Vitals app; sleep apnea notifications; the Tides app; new customization options for the Action button; and more. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods Lineup

The new AirPods 4 are the most advanced and comfortable headphones Apple has ever created with an open-ear design, and today, customers can choose between two distinct models: AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC. AirPods Max now come in five beautiful new colors, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple and orange, and offer USB-C charging for more convenience.





iPhone 16 Deals



Starting tomorrow, Sept. 13, new and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:

Get iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next Go5G Next (including business!) includes the freedom to upgrade every year and customers always get the same great phone deals as new customers.

Get iPhone 16 on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 16 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus And, Go5G customers can get the same deal when trading in and adding a line.

For a limited time, customers also get $200 back to spend at T-Mobile for every new line they switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus (up to 4 lines) from eligible carriers.

Families can get four iPhone 16 on Us and four new voice lines for just $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line, including business watch line.

T-Mobile for Business customers on eligible Business Unlimited plans can get iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 16 model) when adding or upgrading a line and trading an eligible device; or $730 off any iPhone 16 model when adding a line — no trade-in required.

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Plus, for a limited time, get free next day shipping and free activation when pre-ordering the latest iPhone via the T Life app or online at www.t-mobile.com.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, America's biggest and best prepaid brand, anyone can get $300 off any iPhone 16 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when they switch and sign-up for Metro Flex Plus starting Sept. 20. At $529, it's the lowest price for iPhone 16 in prepaid with no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, meaning Nada Yada Yada with Metro by T-Mobile.

America’s Leading 5G Network

As the nation’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network, T-Mobile delivers an unrivaled experience on the iPhone 16 Pro series. With way faster speeds — like up to 2x the upload speeds of the previous iPhone lineup — customers get quicker app updates, faster video uploads, seamless HD video calls and more coverage in more places thanks to T-Mobile being the only major wireless provider with nationwide advanced 5G standalone capabilities like UL-MIMO and PC 1.5 (sorry, blue and red). Must be why nearly 50 independent third-party reports consistently rank T-Mobile 5G as the leader in speed, performance, availability and consistency — a winning experience on the nation’s most awarded 5G network.

Upgrade Freedom, Life with Status and Savings on Every Plan



The new iPhone 16 lineup is supercharged at the Un-carrier giving customers the freedom to upgrade to a new iPhone every year with Go5G Next or every two years with Go5G Plus, along with the guarantee that they’ll always get the same great device deals as new customers. T-Mobile’s most popular Go5G plans also come loaded with perks — meaning customers can enjoy their favorite shows from their new iPhone 16 with access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, plus free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, Scam Shield protection, exclusive deals and freebies every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Not to mention customers rest easy knowing families can save 20% every month, on every plan compared to similar plans from blue and red.

As if Un-carrier life wasn’t sweet enough, customers also get one-of-a-kind experiences and deals on things like hotels, rental cars, food, concert and movie tickets and more — an added value of $1,500 every year, wrapped in a big Magenta Status bow, all just for choosing T-Mobile. And now it’s even easier for customers to access T-Mobile Tuesdays, Magenta Status and more in the new T Life app — a one-stop shop for all things T-Mobile where customers can upgrade their device, manage their account and connect with Care. Check it out here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/t-mobile.

The new iPhone 16 series combined with T-Mobile’s unlimited business plans brings big value tailored for business. Premium benefits including unlimited mobile hotspot data, full flight Wi-Fi, Secure Wi-Fi, Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium help maximize business from anywhere. And, when business customers add a new line on most Business Unlimited plans, they can get a $150 virtual Mastercard. Plus, Small Business customers can get up to a $1,000 credit for each voice line when adding at least 10 or more lines on Business Unlimited Edge — that’s $10,000 for 10 lines!

For more details on T-Mobile's offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. To see how customers can save on every plan, visit t-mobile.com/resources/how-to-join-us. For T-Mobile for Business offers, please visit t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. Metro customers can check out the latest deals starting Sept. 20 at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple.

For more details on iPhone 16 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Save about 20% with 3 lines on Go5G Next; use our savings calculator to find out how you can save on wireless and streaming versus AT&T and Verizon at T-Mobile.com/Switch. Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit and service required. Offers may not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles for credits. Bill credits end if you pay off early. iPhone: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $999.99 – iPhone 16 Pro 128GB). Qualifying trade-in (e.g., Save $1000: iPhone 11 Pro; Save $500: iPhone 6) may be required. Up to $1,000 via bill credits. Max 4 discounted devices/account. 4 for $25/line: During congestion, customers on this plan may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo, due to data prioritization. Video in SD. Unlimited on our network. Minimum 4 lines on plan; contact us if canceling lines. +$5/line w/out AutoPay; debit or bank acct req’d. $200 Port-in credit: Via virtual prepaid card only accepted at T-Mobile, no cash access, & expires in 6 months; allow 9 weeks. Qualifying new line and port-in required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. Apple Watch: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining balance on all devices at full price becomes due (e.g., $299.99 – Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm). Additional line (2+ total) required. If you have cancelled wearable lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $300 via bill credits on lower-priced device. Metro Offer: Deal isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro or T-Mobile in the past 180 days. To be eligible your trade-in needs to be worth at least $50, check trade-in value at https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/trade-in.

1Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features

will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

2 As of September 9, 2024, the Sleep Apnea Notification Feature is currently under FDA review and expected to be cleared this month, with availability on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 this month. The feature is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea for people 18 years old or older without a diagnosis of sleep apnea.

3 Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and is launching in the U.K. with Green Flag this fall. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite services were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

4 Emergency SOS Live Video will be available in the U.S. in iOS 18.

5 Based on route map and distance accuracy in challenging urban environments.

