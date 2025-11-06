T‑Mobile’s Holiday Free-4-All: 4 Lines and 4 iPhone 17 for $100/mo. No Trade-in Needed

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 6, 2025 — Forget waiting for Black Friday, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is already unwrapping its best deal of the season. Starting today, wireless customers who switch to T-Mobile can get four lines for just $25 per line/month and four iPhone 17 on Us — no trade-in required! This means a family of four who switch their lines to the Un-carrier this holiday season can get four lines of Essentials for $100/month with AutoPay plus taxes & fees, keep their existing phones and get four brand-new iPhone 17 on Us, all on America’s Best Mobile Network. With no trade-in required, customers can skip the trade-in hassle altogether to make switching and upgrading the family easier than ever.

Make the Holidays Magenta with T-Mobile

Switching to the Un-carrier doesn’t just mean getting a sweet new phone on America’s Best Mobile Network — it also means getting Magenta Status from day one. It’s like being a member of a club where the only requirement is choosing the Un-carrier and comes with access to industry-leading benefits, one-of-a-kind perks and savings of up to 20% vs. the other big guys by getting built-in benefits they leave out. It’s the easiest gift of the season that keeps on giving all year round.

Check out even more Apple deals for new and existing customers:

All the device offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Apple’s latest product lineup makes gifting easy this season at T-Mobile — from the iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air with incredible camera upgrades and powerful performance, to iPad (A16) built for family fun and creativity, and Apple Watch SE 3 that keeps you connected and healthy all season long. There are perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

T-Mobile for Business

Business customers get great holiday device deals and the best business plans with premium perks. SuperMobile is the first and only business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage. It includes benefits built for business like industry-leading travel benefits, unlimited premium data and 300GB of mobile hotspot data — all with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data! And starting today, business customers can get:

iPhone 17 Pro on Us (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model) — no trade-in required! — when switching a line to T-Mobile on SuperMobile, or when trading in an eligible device and adding a line on ProMobile or SuperMobile.

iPad (A16) for $199 when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Apple Watch SE 3 for $99 when adding a watch line OR get $300 off any Apple Watch when picking up another Apple Watch.

All the device offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax (plus $300/line via 20 monthly bill credits when you switch to SuperMobile and get the iPhone 17 Pro on Us).

Metro by T-Mobile

Enjoy affordable plans with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, no contracts or credit checks — all on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network. Metro customers can score the following holiday deals, available online or in-store:

iPhone 16e on Us via virtual prepaid Mastercard after 3rd monthly payment when bringing your number to Metro and signing up for a qualifying plan (starting Nov. 13).

$25 BYOD (Keep Your Phone) — Already have a phone you love? Bring it along and get unlimited 5G data for just $25/month with AutoPay (1st month is $30). Zero activation fees, no upfront tricks and your rate stays the same for five years.

And starting today, Metro by T-Mobile is introducing Metro Protection, a new, customer-first device protection and digital security portfolio designed to give people more flexibility, more security and more peace of mind. Especially during the holidays, when staying connected matters most, Metro Protection helps keep customers covered from drops, loss and theft, while also including digital security, identity protection and same-day screen repairs (when and where available) — all for one low monthly price and low or no out-of-pocket costs.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers or directly in the T-Life app. And discover even more great gifts in the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide — the go-to destination for the top tech gifts of the season.

For T-Mobile for Business offers, please visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. Metro customers can check out the latest deals at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 20% Savings vs. comparable plans at AT&T and Verizon plus the costs of optional benefits; plan features and taxes & fees vary. Savings with 3+ lines include 3rd line free via mo. bill credits; credits stop if you cancel any lines. Qualifying credit req’d.

T-Mobile Offers: Limited time; subject to change. Line with promo must be active & in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. For well-qualified customers. Plus tax & $35 device connection charge. Trade-in terms & conditions apply. iPhone Offers: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,099.99 – iPhone 17 Pro 256GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Qualifying credit, port-in (AT&T, Verizon, Claro, UScellular, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Liberty PR Only), service (e.g., $100+/mo. plan w/ Autopay plus taxes & fees), and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 13 Pro) may be required; view promos in the T-Life App for full details. Max 4/account. iPad/Watch Offers: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $499.99 – iPad A16 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off early.Qualifying credit & new tablet ($60/mo. w/ Autopay; plus taxes & fees) or watch ($15/mo. w/ Autopay plus taxes & fees) line required; view promos in the T-Life App for full details.

TFB Offers: Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantees monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for accounts activating on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. SuperMobile: Threat Protect: Capable device, app download, and subscription (included with plan) required. Slice: Features available on our 5G standalone network; not available while roaming, via satellite, or while tethering. Slice features (data prioritization and latency optimization) available in areas of Ultra Capacity 5G coverage with capable device and 5G Standalone settings. Coverage not available in some areas. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite optimized apps available with compatible device in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Devices: Limited-time, subject to change. For well-qualified customers; plus tax & $35 device connection charge. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit and business account required. iPhone 17 Pro: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 (with switch) or $1,099.99 (with trade-in) – iPhone 17 Pro 256GB). Add a line on qualifying plan ($80+/mo. with trade-in or $95+/mo. with switch w/ AutoPay; plus taxes/fees), switch or trade-in (e.g., $1100: iPhone 16 Pro Max) required. With switch, also receive $300/line via 20 monthly bill credits. iPad/Apple Watch: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due ($499.99 – iPad A16 128GB). New tablet ($60+mo w/Autopay; plus taxes/fees) or watch ($15+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) line required.

Metro by T-Mobile Offers: iPhone 16e On Us: Minimum $50 w/Autopay ($55 without) plan required. Not available if with T-Mobile or Metro in past 180 days. $25 BYOD Plan: If you use a lot of data, more than 35GB/mo., may notice reduced speeds when network busy. Video streams in SD. Metro Price Guarantee: Exclusions apply. Guarantees monthly rate plan price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for customers activating on an eligible plan. See details at MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.



