Lucky to Be a T‑Mobile Customer!

Luck is in the air with St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, and T-Mobile customers have plenty of reasons to feel they hit jackpot. With a range of innovative offerings and unbeatable perks, being a T-Mobile customer means having a host of awesome benefits at your fingertips.

From exclusive event access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, here are five reasons why T-Mobile customers can count themselves lucky.

Magenta Status: Unlocking Exclusive Experiences

T-Mobile gives customers the VIP treatment they deserve with Magenta Status, which includes exclusive benefits with top hotel and rental car brands and extra special perks at select live events like concerts and festivals. Imagine getting tickets to see your favorite performer, only to find yourself met with an exhaustingly long line once you’re at the venue. Well, the good news is that the wait is quite literally over because of Magenta Pass, which comes with Magenta Status. Customers can simply download the pass through T-Life and save it to their digital wallet to score perks like VIP access, premium views and lounge experiences.

Staying Connected on the Go

Traveling can be stressful, especially when it comes to staying connected. T-Mobile customers, however, can stay connected even at 30,000 feet with in-flight Wi-Fi on nearly 100% of domestic flights with Alaska, American, Delta and United Airlines. Browse the internet, stream your favorite shows and stay in touch with friends and family while soaring above the clouds — no more worrying about missing important emails or being out of touch during your travels.

T-Life: Surprises and Delights Every Week

T-Life, the home of all things T-Mobile, is an app that’s like your pot of gold. Every week, T-Mobile customers can look forward to exclusive offers from popular brands through T-Mobile Tuesdays (Hello, free green Slurpee?). It’s like having a little extra luck delivered straight to your device. From $5 movie tickets on select movies to 10 cents off the gallon at Shell, T-Mobile customers can enjoy a weekly dose of goodies.

International Roaming: Staying Connected Abroad

Traveling internationally can be a daunting experience, especially when it comes to staying connected. However, T-Mobile customers can enjoy connectivity in over 215 countries and destinations. With unlimited data and texting, T-Mobile customers can explore the world without worrying about excessive roaming charges. Whether you’re checking maps, sharing your travel adventures on social media or staying in touch with loved ones back home, T-Mobile ensures that you don’t have to leave your connectivity just up to sheer luck.

Streaming Benefits: The Ultimate Entertainment Bundle

T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next get the best entertainment bundle in wireless, complete with Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu on Us. Plus, qualifying T-Mobile customers can also enjoy free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV. With this unbeatable combination, Un-carrier customers have access to a world of endless entertainment right at their fingertips — not thanks to luck, but thanks to choosing T-Mobile.