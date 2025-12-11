T‑Mobile Marks $20M Milestone in Hometown Grants, Reaching 450 Communities

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dec. 11, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the latest 25 Hometown Grants recipients. With up to $50,000 awarded per town to help fund local projects, T-Mobile has invested more than $20 million in grants to 450 small towns and rural communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico over the last four years.

Since Hometown Grants started in April 2021, towns have used the funding on projects that strengthen communities and improve lives, with this round offering a fresh set of standout examples. In Prattville, Alabama, the library is transforming a donated trailer into an expanded library hub; in Paris, Arkansas, a vacant lot will become a vibrant downtown park; and in Dale, Texas, a new pavilion and free public Wi-Fi network will help bridge the digital divide. To date, the program has led to 179,000 volunteer hours and more than 2,000 jobs created in communities nationwide.

“When we launched Hometown Grants four years ago, we set out to make a real difference for small towns across America, and that’s exactly what’s happening with 450 projects now reaching 2.6 million people — with even more to come,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T-Mobile. “These communities are full of creativity and resilience, and through projects like new trails, upgraded libraries and revitalized historic venues, it’s incredible to see how their passion can spark lasting change for a better future.”

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Prattville, Ala.: Transform a donated programming trailer into a vibrant, fully renovated program space- complete with an exterior mural- that provides dedicated programming space for the library’s nearly 500 community programs offered each year.

Transform a donated programming trailer into a vibrant, fully renovated program space- complete with an exterior mural- that provides dedicated programming space for the library’s nearly 500 community programs offered each year. Wetumpka, Ala.: Expand the Family Resource Center by adding a full bathroom with showers and a new office, meeting urgent needs, and strengthening its capacity to support families.

Expand the Family Resource Center by adding a full bathroom with showers and a new office, meeting urgent needs, and strengthening its capacity to support families. Paris, Ark.: Revitalize a vacant downtown lot into Union Bank Park, creating a vibrant gathering place designed to boost small businesses and strengthen community pride.

Revitalize a vacant downtown lot into Union Bank Park, creating a vibrant gathering place designed to boost small businesses and strengthen community pride. Heber, Calif.: Upgrade communications technology at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to enhance operational readiness and community engagement.

Upgrade communications technology at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to enhance operational readiness and community engagement. Milford, Del.: Install new, accessible public restrooms in downtown Milford to enhance the visitor experience, support local businesses and encourage greater use of the Delaware Bayshore Byway.

Install new, accessible public restrooms in downtown Milford to enhance the visitor experience, support local businesses and encourage greater use of the Delaware Bayshore Byway. Peosta, Iowa: Construct a multi-purpose pavilion with restrooms at Kelly Oaks Park, expanding accessible recreation, education and community gathering opportunities while preserving the park’s natural ecosystem.

Construct a multi-purpose pavilion with restrooms at Kelly Oaks Park, expanding accessible recreation, education and community gathering opportunities while preserving the park’s natural ecosystem. Bonners Ferry, Idaho: Build a safe, engaging playground at North Idaho Classical Academy to promote physical activity, creativity and social connection for students and the broader community.

Build a safe, engaging playground at North Idaho Classical Academy to promote physical activity, creativity and social connection for students and the broader community. Moline, Ill.: Install a Musco Mini-Pitch Soccer System at Riverside Park to expand recreational opportunities for the city’s diverse population.

Install a Musco Mini-Pitch Soccer System at Riverside Park to expand recreational opportunities for the city’s diverse population. Columbia City, Ind.: Upgrade outdated meeting room and auditorium technology with a modern, integrated system to ensure reliable, high-quality functionality for community programs and events.

Upgrade outdated meeting room and auditorium technology with a modern, integrated system to ensure reliable, high-quality functionality for community programs and events. Gardner, Kan.: Construct a community basketball court honoring a local mother, creating a dedicated recreational space that promotes fitness, social connection and community pride.

Construct a community basketball court honoring a local mother, creating a dedicated recreational space that promotes fitness, social connection and community pride. Taylorsville, Ky.: Create the SCPL Library Makerspace program that empowers artists, entrepreneurs and youth to explore technology and tools that foster creativity and innovation.

Create the SCPL Library Makerspace program that empowers artists, entrepreneurs and youth to explore technology and tools that foster creativity and innovation. West Monroe, La.: Further enhance a park along the Ouachita River in downtown West Monroe with signage, landscaping, and programming that will help activate an underused area and connect the community to the riverfront.

Further enhance a park along the Ouachita River in downtown West Monroe with signage, landscaping, and programming that will help activate an underused area and connect the community to the riverfront. Bangor, Maine: Upgrade the Penobscot Theatre Company’s sound system to ensure high-quality productions, revitalize a historic venue and strengthen its role as a cultural and community hub.

Upgrade the Penobscot Theatre Company’s sound system to ensure high-quality productions, revitalize a historic venue and strengthen its role as a cultural and community hub. Laurinburg, N.C.: Launch the Library Connection Cruiser to deliver books, technology and programs to rural communities, expanding equitable access to library resources.

Launch the Library Connection Cruiser to deliver books, technology and programs to rural communities, expanding equitable access to library resources. Hickory, N.C.: Modernize the West Hickory Senior Center by replacing its roof and HVAC system to ensure a safe, comfortable space for senior programs and services.

Modernize the West Hickory Senior Center by replacing its roof and HVAC system to ensure a safe, comfortable space for senior programs and services. Keene, N.H.: Establish a mobile outdoor stage to host free downtown performances and events, supporting small businesses and activating public spaces.

Establish a mobile outdoor stage to host free downtown performances and events, supporting small businesses and activating public spaces. Jefferson, Ore.: Build a welcoming park that honors a beloved resident, Glenny Marlatt, while offering a family-friendly gathering space and rest stop for cyclists visiting Jefferson.

Build a welcoming park that honors a beloved resident, Glenny Marlatt, while offering a family-friendly gathering space and rest stop for cyclists visiting Jefferson. The Dalles, Ore.: Construct shade canopies at Federal Street Plaza to create a versatile downtown gathering place that encourages year-round community use.

Construct shade canopies at Federal Street Plaza to create a versatile downtown gathering place that encourages year-round community use. Johnstown, Pa.: Transform a vacant, blighted property into a community pocket park that provides greenspace, social connection and supports downtown revitalization.

Transform a vacant, blighted property into a community pocket park that provides greenspace, social connection and supports downtown revitalization. Coatesville, Pa.: Implement the Future Innovators project to empower underprivileged youth through hands-on STEAM education – including art, technology, filmmaking, and 3D printing – in a space that fosters innovation, workforce development, collaboration and future-ready skills young people need to thrive.

Implement the Future Innovators project to empower underprivileged youth through hands-on STEAM education – including art, technology, filmmaking, and 3D printing – in a space that fosters innovation, workforce development, collaboration and future-ready skills young people need to thrive. Dale, Texas: Install a mesh Wi-Fi network and build a historic train-themed pavilion at the Dale Community Center to expand internet access and create a unique public gathering space.

Install a mesh Wi-Fi network and build a historic train-themed pavilion at the Dale Community Center to expand internet access and create a unique public gathering space. Mesa, Wash.: Build the Mesa School & Community Garden, a vibrant, multi-use outdoor learning and recreation space that supports education, wellness, environmental stewardship and community connection.

Build the Mesa School & Community Garden, a vibrant, multi-use outdoor learning and recreation space that supports education, wellness, environmental stewardship and community connection. Two Rivers, Wis.: Install a new ADA-compliant kayak launch and paddle ramp on the West River to make recreational paddling fully accessible to all residents and visitors.

Install a new ADA-compliant kayak launch and paddle ramp on the West River to make recreational paddling fully accessible to all residents and visitors. Madison, W.Va.: Establish a community-driven farmers market and greenhouse at Market on Main in Madison that serves as an education hub promoting healthy food access, local agriculture and sustainable growing practices.

Establish a community-driven farmers market and greenhouse at Market on Main in Madison that serves as an education hub promoting healthy food access, local agriculture and sustainable growing practices. Huntington, W.Va.: Create an inclusive Sensory Garden at the Huntington Children’s Museum that engages children of all abilities with sensory-rich plant experiences, playful sound features and a mobility-friendly design.

Apply for Hometown Grants

Any town in the U.S. or Puerto Rico with a population of less than 50,000 can apply for Hometown Grants by visiting www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants.

To select recipients, T-Mobile teams up with Main Street America, a nonprofit organization that works to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation. Grant applications are reviewed based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations.

“For the past four years, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has demonstrated how sustained, place-based investment can catalyze transformative outcomes in small towns,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. “Communities across the country continue to show what is possible when local vision is met with meaningful partnership, and we are proud to support their leadership as they bring long-term, community-driven change to life.”

T-Mobile’s Commitment to Small Towns

As America’s Best Network, T-Mobile is all about keeping small towns and rural areas connected — not just through coverage, but through meaningful investments that make a difference. From Hometown Grants to Project 10Million, the Un-carrier is fueling growth in places that need it most.

T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet and T-Mobile Fiber also bring broadband to small towns, delivering fast and reliable broadband options to rural communities, while T-Satellite with Starlink connects people even in the hardest-to-reach places, keeping them connected nearly everywhere they can see the sky.

Together with programs like Friday Night 5G Lights, these initiatives show the scale of T-Mobile’s commitment to connecting people, powering small towns and helping communities of every size thrive.

To see how Hometown Grants are creating change, visit here.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

About Main Street America

Main Street America leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country.

For more than 40 years, Main Street America has helped to build economic power in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through our signature Main Street Approach™ framework. Founded as the National Main Street Center® in 1980, Main Street America has helped to generate over $115.27 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 345,801 buildings, create 815,849 new jobs, and start 181,647 new businesses in over 2,000 communities. Learn more about Main Street America here.

Best network: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond plans or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com