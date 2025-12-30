MLB All-Star Julio Rodríguez Looks Back on a Record-Setting 2025 — and Tells Us Why His Best Is Still Ahead at T‑Mobile Park

“No matter what you accomplish, there’s always another level you can reach.”

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Julio Rodríguez is all about building on the momentum already in motion.

“I want to stay consistent, stay disciplined with my preparation and keep bringing positive energy every day,” says the all-star who calls T-Mobile Park home. “And most importantly, keep enjoying the game and playing with joy.”

In 2025, the center fielder reached his 100th career home run, joined the 30-30 club (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season) and became MLB’s first player to open a career with four straight 20-20 seasons. Rodríguez also helped lead the Mariners to their first American League West Championship in more than two decades and earned All-MLB First Team honors, capping a season full of milestones.

Meanwhile, the park’s namesake also had a momentous year: T-Mobile officially became America’s Best Network, launched T-Satellite with Starlink, smashed a major wireless pain point by introducing a 15-minute switching process and so much more.

Off the field, 25-year-old Rodríguez is equally intentional about how he stays grounded and connected during a demanding season — especially when it comes to using his phone, from cuing up meditation apps to sharpen his focus before games to dialing up family and friends back home in the Dominican Republic.

As he rounds out the year and looks ahead to next season, Rodríguez knocks out five quick hitters on a big year and what’s next.

What were some of the biggest highlights of 2025 for you?

Honestly, the biggest highlight was our team. The way we came together, the way we played for each other — it really felt like a family. Making a deep run in the playoffs is never easy, and while the ending wasn’t what we wanted, I’m really proud of what we accomplished as a group. We competed, we stayed together and we showed what kind of team we are. We had fun playing baseball this season, and being part of that clubhouse with those guys made it even more special.

It’s no secret that meditation has been one of your keys to success. Do you use any apps to meditate?

Even if it is a few minutes each day, I try to prioritize meditating. Training your mind is just as important as training your body. I use the Calm app the most. I have used it before games to help me get really in the zone.

How do you use your phone to stay connected to family and friends throughout the season?

My phone is huge for me, especially being away from my friends and family in the Dominican Republic. Staying connected with them is everything — FaceTime, voice calls, WhatsApp — just being able to see their faces and hear their voices keeps me grounded. I also use it a lot for music and motivation, and to stay organized with my schedule and workouts. It helps me stay locked in but also connected to the people who support me.

You’ve said that T-Mobile Park is your favorite ballpark to play in. You’ve also been with the Mariners your entire career and have a long-term agreement with the team. What do you look forward to achieving in Seattle in the next several years?

T-Mobile Park feels like home to me. The fans, the energy, the way the city supports us — it’s special. What I look forward to most is building something lasting here. Winning consistently, creating unforgettable moments for the fans and bringing postseason baseball back to Seattle year after year. That’s the goal. I want to be part of something people remember for a long time.

Spring training starts in February, just a couple months away. We have to ask, what are your predictions for yourself and the Mariners in 2026?

I predict a team that’s ready to work, compete and take the next step. For myself, I just want to keep improving and do whatever the team needs me to do to win. If we stay healthy, stay together and keep trusting the process, I really believe special things are ahead for this group.