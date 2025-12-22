Un-carrier Un-wrapped 2025

It’s been quite a year for T-Mobile — the kind that makes you want to raise a glass to everything the Un-carrier made possible in 2025. The company officially became America’s Best Network and delivered its strongest quarter in more than a decade. Fast Company named T-Mobile one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, recognizing a culture built to challenge the status quo.

T-Satellite with Starlink made its debut as the beta for direct-to-cell service launched in one of the most-watched ads of the Big Game, driving 12.6 times more engagement than the average commercial. Just months later, the service went live, transforming connectivity in places beyond traditional cell networks.

Meanwhile, the T-Life app crossed 90 million installs, helping customers manage, explore and get more from their mobile experience. And with Srini Gopalan taking charge as CEO, T-Mobile entered a bold new chapter to unleash the full Un-carrier. Through relentless innovation and customer love, T-Mobile showed exactly why 2025 proved to be its strongest year yet — and why it delivers the best network, best value and best experience in wireless.

Here’s a look back at the moments that made 2025 a year to celebrate.

Best Network

The Un-carrier built the nation’s best network and powered connection like never before.

T-Mobile Crowned America’s Best Network

T-Mobile became the undisputed network champion, earning the title of America’s Best Mobile Network from Ookla. In the largest network performance test of its kind, half a billion data points from millions of devices being used by real people in the places and ways they actually use their phones, like video streaming, web browsing and more, the results confirmed T-Mobile’s top spot. The recognition marked a major milestone in T-Mobile’s evolution, powered by billions invested over more than a decade to give customers the best network in America.

The Future of 5G Arrived with 5G Advanced

T-Mobile became the first in the U.S. to launch 5G Advanced nationwide, unlocking a new era of speed, intelligence and reliability and bringing the future to customers, businesses and developers. 5G Advanced enables innovations like L4S, a first-of-its-kind U.S. technology that delivers smoother, more responsive performance even when networks are busy. It delivers faster speeds, lower latency and real-time adaptability to fuel immersive experiences like Extended Reality (XR), seamless cloud gaming and next-gen wearables.

T-Mobile Put First Responders First with T-Priority

T-Mobile strengthened its network leadership with T-Priority, keeping first responders connected even during extreme congestion by giving them the highest priority across every 5G band on America’s Best Network. It introduced the nation’s first network slice for first responders along with the most advanced 5G ecosystem supporting them, collaborating with companies like Samsung and Skydio to roll out mission-critical tools like AI-enabled devices and drones. To support the more than 4 million first responders across the U.S., T-Mobile offered exclusive benefits like free access to the T-Priority slice and a $2 million donation for charitable support to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

SuperMobile Supercharged Business Connectivity

T-Mobile set a new standard for business connectivity with SuperMobile, a plan that features the first and only nationwide network slice built for business, built-in security on America’s Best Mobile Network and access to the world’s largest satellite-to-mobile network with T-Satellite. Even Kevin Bacon joined in to show how SuperMobile helps businesses stay more connected than ever. Industry leaders like Siemens Energy, FOX Weather, SERHANT. and CNN are already putting it to work, proving that with T-Mobile, companies can connect seamlessly to move faster and get more done wherever work happens.

Best Value

T-Mobile believes in giving its members more, just for choosing the Un-carrier.

T-Mobile and Metro Unveiled New Plans

T-Mobile introduced Experience More and Experience Beyond, two new plans delivering unmatched value with a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data. And with Magenta Status from day one, T-Mobile members can enjoy exclusive experiences and value simply for being with T-Mobile. That means access to T-Satellite included with Experience Beyond, exclusive savings on streaming, free texting in over 215 countries and destinations, deals on hotels and rental cars, free stuff through T-Mobile Tuesdays and even more built into their plans. The best part? Experience Beyond delivers over $200 in added value for every line each month and families can save up to 20% when switching from AT&T and Verizon by getting built-in benefits they leave out.

Metro by T-Mobile followed suit with new, lower-priced prepaid options, bringing Un-carrier value to even more people.

T-Mobile Tuesdays Broke Records What a way to wrap up 2025 (in this case, literally)! T-Mobile Tuesdays hit a new high with 2.3 million people clicking to claim the free T-Mobile magenta sherpa blanket in the T-Life app on Dec. 9. That beats the old record from 2021 (yep, also a blanket). And in 2026, T-Mobile Tuesdays is turning 10, so get ready for even more thank-yous, just because. Get T-Life

T-Mobile Delivered DashPass by DoorDash on Us

Takeout hits different when someone else is paying for delivery. In 2025, T-Mobile debuted its newest “on Us” benefit for T-Mobile members: a free year of DashPass by DoorDash for customers on most plans, available through T-Life (up to $120 value per year). The perk means unlimited $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of local spots. Missed the offer window? All good. It’ll be back next year. And if you’re new to T-Mobile, you can grab it within your first 30 days with eligible plans. It’s just another reason life tastes better with America’s Best Network.

T-Mobile Took Home Internet Further

Never one to slow down, T-Mobile built on its broadband momentum in 2025. After changing the game with 5G Home Internet, the Un-carrier expanded into fiber and is giving even more communities access to ultra-fast, reliable broadband with the launch of T-Mobile Fiber. Following the acquisitions of Metronet and Lumos, the service is now available in over 200 locations across 26 states, delivering the kind of connectivity that fuels work, learning and innovation. And just like 5G Home Internet, it comes with a 5-year price guarantee on internet data to give customers peace of mind over the cost of their internet. Plus, it includes weekly perks and freebies with T-Mobile Tuesdays — all with no annual contracts, equipment fees or hidden surprises.

Free Wi-Fi Soared Across America’s Skies

T-Mobile and Southwest Airlines recently teamed up to bring free in-flight Wi-Fi for all Rapid Rewards® Members, making Southwest the largest U.S. airline to offer free Wi-Fi on every flight. Travelers can now work, stream or scroll at no extra cost, whether they’re with T-Mobile or not. T-Mobile members also get free in-flight Wi-Fi on Alaska, American, Delta and United Airlines, staying connected from takeoff to touchdown on most flights. And because connection should be for everyone, Delta SkyMiles® Members get free Wi-Fi on Delta all flight long on select U.S. flights, even if they’re not T-Mobile members.

Best Experience

T-Mobile is all about seamlessly connecting people to everything they love, the way wireless should.

T-Satellite Launched, Keeping Millions Connected

T-Mobile’s mission to end dead zones became reality with T-Satellite with Starlink, now connecting millions of people, including Verizon and AT&T customers. With more than 650 satellites in orbit, the service keeps people connected on most smartphones from the last four years in places no carrier towers can reach.

Since the beta launched in February, capabilities have expanded at remarkable speed. What began with basic messaging quickly evolved into commercial availability with support for images and audio clips and, just months later, expanded to power data across 34 popular apps such as WhatsApp with voice and video chats, AllTrails, AccuWeather, CalTopo, X and T-Life, with more on the way. Today, more than 150,000 people rely on T-Satellite every day to navigate, stay informed, share locations and communicate in ways that were never before possible.

T-Satellite is also helping to save lives nearly every day, providing a vital lifeline with more than half a million messages sent during this year’s natural disasters. It enables people outside coverage gaps to reach those who need help and ensures that critical communication gets through when it matters most. Because T-Satellite has proven essential for emergency connectivity, T-Mobile rolled out free Text to 911 on all compatible devices — even for AT&T and Verizon customers — so everyone can access help, no matter how far they roam.

T-Mobile Upgraded the Switching Experience

T-Mobile unveiled its next big move, Switching Made Easy, a fast, smart and stress-free way for AT&T and Verizon customers to switch to the Un-carrier in 15 minutes through T-Life or at T-Mobile.com. Switchers get the freedom to choose a new phone up to 90 days after making the move and can even have new devices delivered the same day through DoorDash. It’s never been easier for people to get the best plan for their needs, pick a new phone and keep their number because convenience and choice always win.

Friday Night 5G Lights Lit Up Small-Town Pride

In Dierks, Arkansas, with a population of just 900, Dierks High School earned eternal bragging rights as residents rallied nearly 2 million votes nationwide to win T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition. The town won a $1 million stadium upgrade, a new Gronk Fitness weight room, a consultation with stadium experience experts and a 2026 tailgate celebration after scoring nationwide attention with big names like former NFL running back Darren McFadden and comedians like Larry the Cable Guy cheering Dierks on. With Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski (aka Gronk) as program ambassadors, Friday Night 5G Lights celebrates hometown pride, teamwork and the power of America’s Best Network to create unforgettable experiences on and off the field.

Powered the Moments That Move Sports Forward

Whether its small-town Friday nights or the biggest stages in sports, T-Mobile showed up wherever the action happened. Its 5G network powered seamless connectivity, event operations and immersive fan experiences at the Ryder Cup, PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, helped SailGP teams use AI to read wind shifts in real time and brought innovation to the MLB All-Star Game with the first-ever Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system. At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile 5G drove real-time insights and performance. And to top it off, T-Mobile for Business was named the Official Telecommunications Services Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a testament to how the Un-carrier is redefining the way people experience sports.

Well, there you have it — the year the best network, best value and best experience in wireless showed everyone how it’s done. If you thought this year was big, just wait for 2026.

Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Best value: T-Mobile has the best benefits in wireless based on the value of benefits included with T-Mobile plans, like entertainment, travel perks, and T-Mobile Tuesdays. Benefits vary by plan and may require activation; see T-Mobile.com/switch for details. Best experience: Based on T-Mobile’s award-winning network & customer service, plus exclusive access and perks built into our plans. 5-year price guarantee: Exclusions Apply. Guarantees monthly price of fixed-wireless 5G internet data for accounts on eligible plans, and talk, text, and data for customers on Experience plans. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. $200 in value: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan details for full included benefits. Some benefits may require activation. 20% Savings: Savings vs. comparable plans at AT&T and Verizon plus the costs of optional benefits; plan features and taxes & fees vary. Savings with 3+ lines include 3rd line free via mo. bill credits; credits stop if you cancel any lines. Qualifying credit req’d.