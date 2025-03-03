Pour On the Perks: T‑Mobile Treats Customers to a Free 7-Eleven Slurpee Drink Every Month

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 3, 2025

What’s the news: Hold down the tap and let the perks flow. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving even more chill, today announcing Un-carrier customers can now get a free large Slurpee drink from participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores every month. Whether getting Cherry, Piña Colada, Blue Raspberry or creating a custom mix and match recipe, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can claim their free Slurpee drink starting Tuesday, March 4, via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.

Tuesdays used to be just another day of the week until the Un-carrier introduced T-Mobile Tuesdays, flipping the script on customer appreciation and loyalty programs, and turning it into a weekly celebration of free swag, exclusive perks and more just to say “thank you” to customers.

Now, 450 Tuesdays and 1.2 billion giveaways later, T-Mobile is adding a 7-Eleven Slurpee drink to an already stacked lineup of always-on, exclusive perks. Since introducing T-Mobile Tuesdays in 2016, Un-carrier customers have racked up over 500 million dining deals, 74 million pizza perks and 56 million discounted movie tickets.

Why it matters: Americans across the country enjoy Slurpee drinks every day, and now T-Mobile and Metro customers can get a (free) taste of the action at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide …



… Plus, so much more from day one:

That’s all in addition to wireless with the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network.

Who it’s for: All the Slurpee drink fans at T-Mobile and Metro.

How it works: T-Mobile and Metro customers can claim their free small, medium or large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink each month via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app or Metro app starting Tuesday, March 4. For more info, visit t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Limited time; subject to change. Qualifying plans required for full suite of benefits; see here for details: www.t-mobile.com/status. See T-Mobile Tuesdays for current offers and details. Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2024. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com