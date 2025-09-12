5 Reasons iPhone 17 Is Better with America’s Best Network

Every September, a new iPhone shows up and resets the bar, with smarter cameras, sharper displays and faster everything. But a phone is only as powerful as the network behind it. As America’s Best Mobile Network, T-Mobile doesn’t just keep up with Apple’s latest — it straight up unleashes it. And better yet, you can get iPhone 17 Pro on Us with any condition trade-in and an eligible plan. Sweet, right?

Here are five reasons why a new phone only matters if your network can keep up (and let’s be real — only one can).

1. Innovation Needs Infrastructure

From smarter chips to ultra-responsive displays, tech keeps getting faster and smarter. Naturally, your connection should too. That’s where the network comes in.

While the other providers might promise speed, T-Mobile actually delivers on it as America’s Best Mobile Network, with more mid-band spectrum, more 5G coverage and next-gen technologies like 5G Advanced with L4S that reduce lag especially in crowded places like airports and concert venues. This helps keep your FaceTime call from freezing, your apps load more quickly and your phone feeling as fast as Billy Bob Thornton promised.

With more towers, more bandwidth and a signal that goes farther, only T-Mobile gives Apple’s most powerful iPhone ever the match it deserves with the largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network in the country.

2. A Plan That Powers iPhone 17

When you're pushing the boundaries of what your new Apple device can do, you deserve a plan that takes you further. T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond is built for modern connectivity with everything you could hope for in a plan, like:

T-Satellite with Starlink, the only satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects directly to capable smartphones (including the iPhone 17 lineup!)

Upgrade-ready every year

A 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data

Unlimited mobile hotspot data

Unlimited texting in over 215 countries and destinations

And for those taking a big bite into the full Apple lifestyle, with Experience Beyond, you can add a tablet or watch line for just $5/month, making it easier than ever to stay connected across all your Apple devices.

The value adds up in a major way, too. Experience Beyond gives customers over $200 in added value per line, every month. That’s like having $2,400 every year to spend on other things, like more Apple products (IYKYK). And, you can save up to 20% compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon, plus optional streaming and in-flight Wi-Fi that cost extra with other major providers. Check the math at T-Mobile.com/switch.

3. Perks That Go Beyond

With T-Mobile, you can get iPhone 17 while snagging benefits you can’t get anywhere else all on top of the best value and best network — and it’s all part of Magenta Status which kicks in the moment you become a T-Mobile member. On Experience Beyond, you unlock exclusive extras that enhance how you travel, stream and experience the world. And with the iPhone 17 lineup including the Center Stage front camera for next-level selfies, you’ll capture sharper, more detailed shots on all your adventures.

Travel smarter with exclusive deals through T-Mobile Travel:

Stream seamlessly:

Access even more:

Concert and event perks with T-Mobile Concert Perks and Club Magenta VIP Lounges

Weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays deals like free 7-Eleven Slurpees, $5 movie tickets and surprise giveaways

All of this when you get the new iPhone 17, just for choosing T-Mobile and Experience Beyond.

4. T-Life: The App That Puts You in Control

Managing your wireless life should be as easy as scrolling through your social feeds and with the T-Life app, it is. T-Life makes it simple to manage your device, plan, perks and upgrades — all in one place.

Want to check your bill? Tap.

Access Magenta Status benefits and T-Mobile Tuesdays perks? Tap.

Upgrade to iPhone 17? Tap, tap, done.

T-Life is your hub for all things Un-carrier, with a built-in AI chat feature to help answer questions, manage your devices and make the most of your membership, whether you’re switching for the first time or leveling up from last year’s model.

With four new iPhone 17 models to choose from — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max — you have the power to easily compare and pick the one that’s right for you all at your fingertips. Because yes, the iPhone 17 is impressive. But so is getting it in minutes without leaving your couch.

5. Get a Free iPhone 17 Pro

You read that right. Right now, you can score iPhone 17 Pro on Us when you trade in your eligible old phone — even if your device has a cracked screen — when you switch to T-Mobile and sign up for Experience Beyond or Go5G Next. There’s no catch. It’s just Apple’s latest and greatest, free on America’s Best Network (sorry, it doesn’t get old).

Ready to Make the Switch?

If you’re ready for a smarter, faster and more connected experience, you’re ready for life with T-Mobile and iPhone 17. The best part? When you switch a line to T-Mobile on Experience More or Go5G Plus, you can get iPhone 17 on Us (or $830 off any iPhone 17 model) — no trade required. That means you can keep your old phone and walk out with a brand-new iPhone 17 on Us.

If you’re on the fence, no problem. With T-Mobile Trial, you can test drive the Un-carrier free for 30 days with your own phone and number. You’ll get access to America’s Best Network, T-Satellite and perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and T-Mobile Tuesdays. No contracts, no pressure. Just 30 days to check out what the hype (and ridiculously fast 5G) is all about.

Well, what are you waiting for? Learn more and make the switch today here.