Rooted in Culture: T‑Mobile Report Unveils Latino Trends in Work, Entertainment and Connection

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 24, 2025 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled its findings from Conectados: U.S. Latino Mobile Trends Report, offering insights into how U.S. Latinos use mobile technology to stay connected, pursue opportunity and embrace culture in a digital-first world. The findings were revealed at the inaugural Velocity Conference in Los Angeles earlier today, where business leaders gathered to talk about the intersection of culture, commerce and technology.

“Latinos represent more than 25% of our customer base, and their voices and experiences shape who we are as a company. Our report shows that mobile technology for this community is more than a tool, it’s a lifeline for connection, opportunity and cultural expression,” said Jorge Martel, Vice President and General Manager, T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “At T-Mobile, we understand the many layers of the Latino experience, and we are proud to be the leading telecommunications provider for Latinos in the U.S.”

The report highlights how Latinos in the U.S. are using their devices not only to stay connected across borders but also to drive entrepreneurship, learning and cultural expression. With bilingualism and biculturalism on the rise, Latinos are blending English and Spanish in how they consume content, underscoring the demand for inclusive, bilingual experiences. These trends demonstrate the critical role mobile technology plays in helping Latinos preserve heritage, embrace innovation and shape the future of connectivity.

Connecting Across Borders

Latinos are using their phones to stay in touch with family and friends abroad at a staggering rate. In fact, 73% of Spanish speakers report contacting someone internationally at least once a month, compared to 49% of English speakers. And their interaction goes beyond text messaging — Spanish speakers who connect with friends and family more than once a week are also more likely to make a phone or video call, with 55% choosing these methods compared to 34% of English speakers.

The report revealed the top messaging apps and behaviors among Spanish speakers, reflecting strong cross-border family connections and a preference for privacy-focused, international communication tools.

These behaviors show that Latinos don’t just live between cultures, they thrive in both. Their mobile habits reflect a dynamic blend of heritage and innovation, with bilingualism shaping how they communicate, learn, shop and share.

Mobile is a Launchpad to Economic Growth and Learning

Report data shows 47% of Latino respondents use their mobile phone for work. Plus, they’re leveraging their device’s AI tools, with 50% of Spanish speakers reporting using AI for work or personal tasks. Of those, 60% are between 28–44 years old, showing Latinos are paving the way when it comes to using their devices as a resource for growth and learning.

The data also shows Spanish speakers’ mobile financial habits, showing heavy use of Western Union, Afterpay, Zelle and Cash App. Specifically, Western Union apps are about twice as likely to be on a Spanish speakers’ device compared to a non-Spanish speaker. Further the data shows 26% of Spanish-speakers use Cash App on their devices. Their reliance on peer-to-peer payments to send money to loved ones, along with frequent use of buy-now, pay-later options, underscores the demand for financial flexibility and affordability.

This same data found that Latino families are twice as likely to use education apps like Google Classroom in comparison to the overall national panel but found some key differences in how mobile plays a role in heavy Latino markets. In Chicago, Spanish-speaking families emphasize homework help and family utility, while Spanish-speaking families in New York City lean on educational apps for self-advancement and habit-driven learning, giving a glimpse into potential lifestyle and family dynamics.

Overall report findings unveiled 59% of Latino respondents use their mobile device for an educational purpose, whether it’s work development courses, educational videos or language learning, shining a light on this segment’s focus on educational enrichment whether it be for career growth or personal development.

Entertainment Is a Cultural Connector

Bilingualism goes beyond how U.S. Latinos communicate. It’s also how Spanish-speakers consume and share social content like GIFs and memes. 37% of respondents reported they consume bilingual content often or very often and 46% said they often or very often consume music or entertainment related to their culture or heritage.

Univision and Telemundo reign supreme among Spanish language mobile users, with indices 2.3 – 2.5, but Disney+ skews heavily as well, implying that for this segment entertainment is a dual track. Culturally relevant content is important, but general market family-oriented streaming services play an equally important role.

More Latinos Choose America’s Best Mobile Network

T-Mobile has long been recognized as a leading wireless provider for Latinos, which make up more than a quarter of the company’s customer base. This is largely in part because of T-Mobile’s commitment to deepen its understanding of the growing segment, value-driven offers and inclusive approach to connectivity. From bilingual customer support to culturally relevant and bilingual marketing paired with customer benefits like Stateside International Talk and the matricula consular program, America’s Best Mobile Network continues to break barriers and drive connection.

T-Mobile Shows Up for Communities

T-Mobile’s commitment to Latino customers goes beyond connectivity. It’s also about creating meaningful impact in neighborhoods across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Through initiatives like Friday Night 5G Lights, Hometown Grants and Project 10Million, T-Mobile is investing in the future of small towns and underserved areas, many where Latino families reside.

Friday Night 5G Lights: In its second year, T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights campaign celebrates school spirit across small towns and rural communities throughout the country by supporting high school football programs that are often pillars in their communities and often in predominantly Hispanic communities.

Hometown Grants: Through Hometown Grants, T-Mobile has donated more than $19 million to small towns nationwide. This latest round of grants helped fund 25 new local community development projects including a citywide language access initiative to install multilingual signage in public parks and provide interpretation iPads to local Police, Fire, Library and Administration departments to improve communication with non-English speaking residents in Norfolk, NE.

Project 10Million: Five years ago, T-Mobile launched Project 10Million to deliver internet connectivity to underserved student households. To date, Project 10Million and related educational programs have connected more than 6.3 million students to the internet and provided nearly $7.3 billion in critical tech tools and services to help close the connectivity gap.

About Conectados: U.S. Latino Mobile Trends Report

Conectados: U.S. Latino Mobile Trends Report was developed in collaboration with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (T-Ads), drawing from RideIQ survey data and first-party app insights from key Latino markets, New York City, Miami and Chicago.

T-Ads is T-Mobile’s advertising platform that empowers brands to better understand and connect with consumers through mobile, in-store and omni-channel solutions. The platform’s capabilities span app-based engagement, digital out-of-home (DOOH), rideshare advertising and in-store retail media, and is designed to deliver measurable results for marketers.

To read the full report, visit our newsroom www.t-mobile.com/news.

To learn more about T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/advertising-solutions.

