T‑Mobile Tops $19M in Hometown Grants, Empowering 425 Local Communities Nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 18, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today revealed the latest 25 towns to score a Hometown Grant, bringing the total to 425 recipients since the company launched its five-year commitment to small towns and rural communities in April 2021. With each town getting up to $50,000 to help fund local projects, T-Mobile has now given over $19 million in grants to towns across 48 states and Puerto Rico, supporting initiatives that strengthen communities and improve lives.

In the years since Hometown Grants started, small towns have used the funding on projects like building new hiking trails, upgrading tech at local libraries, revitalizing historic buildings, creating community centers and way more. The program has led to 169,000 volunteer hours and 1,288 jobs.

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Childersburg, Ala.: Build the 1,200-square-foot ALICE Tech Center anchored by an open-air wooden pavilion that will serve as an outdoor classroom and creative workspace, supporting economic mobility and educational access through youth workshops, workforce development programs, digital literacy training and community meals.

Build the 1,200-square-foot ALICE Tech Center anchored by an open-air wooden pavilion that will serve as an outdoor classroom and creative workspace, supporting economic mobility and educational access through youth workshops, workforce development programs, digital literacy training and community meals. Ozark, Ark.: Construct an eco-friendly and ADA-accessible children’s wildlife themed splash pad at Bank OZK Stage, designed to address community health, equity and economic revitalization through an inclusive public space in downtown Ozark.

Construct an eco-friendly and ADA-accessible children’s wildlife themed splash pad at Bank OZK Stage, designed to address community health, equity and economic revitalization through an inclusive public space in downtown Ozark. Sheridan, Ark.: Renovate the new Grant County Library’s children’s space, which will include new furnishings, mobile shelving, and upgraded technology in a larger space to better serve the growing needs of families in the community.

Renovate the new Grant County Library’s children’s space, which will include new furnishings, mobile shelving, and upgraded technology in a larger space to better serve the growing needs of families in the community. Placerville, Calif.: Transform Art on Center EDC – a historic 135-year-old Placerville building- to meet the critical need for educational programs and a community gathering space to foster a more connected and healthy community.

Transform Art on Center EDC – a historic 135-year-old Placerville building- to meet the critical need for educational programs and a community gathering space to foster a more connected and healthy community. Rohnert Park, Calif.: Develop a walking path along Copeland Creek and a community garden at Sonoma State University, featuring interactive posts with QR codes that provide guided fitness activities, nature-based mindfulness practices and ecological education to support the physical, mental and intellectual well-being of community members.

Develop a walking path along Copeland Creek and a community garden at Sonoma State University, featuring interactive posts with QR codes that provide guided fitness activities, nature-based mindfulness practices and ecological education to support the physical, mental and intellectual well-being of community members. Evergreen, Colo.: Renovate the Evergreen High School Athletic Complex, adding ADA-compliant bleachers and additional seating to keep high school sporting events local and accommodate the community.

Renovate the Evergreen High School Athletic Complex, adding ADA-compliant bleachers and additional seating to keep high school sporting events local and accommodate the community. Fernandina Beach, Fla.: Install a new climbing playground at the Fernandina Beach waterfront to give families a scenic place to gather, play, and enjoy downtown.

Install a new climbing playground at the Fernandina Beach waterfront to give families a scenic place to gather, play, and enjoy downtown. Mount Airy, Ga.: Launch a youth-centered Innovation Hub, upgrading technology across multiple local clubs, expanding digital access and skill-building opportunities for kids in underserved small towns, empowering the next generation to dream bigger through hands-on learning, creativity and career exploration in safe, inspiring community spaces.

Launch a youth-centered Innovation Hub, upgrading technology across multiple local clubs, expanding digital access and skill-building opportunities for kids in underserved small towns, empowering the next generation to dream bigger through hands-on learning, creativity and career exploration in safe, inspiring community spaces. Mt. Vernon, Ill.: Create a dedicated Teacher Library and resource hub at the new United Way of South Central Illinois facility to expand access to classroom books and reading materials for local students.

Create a dedicated Teacher Library and resource hub at the new United Way of South Central Illinois facility to expand access to classroom books and reading materials for local students. Richmond, Ky.: Transform the restroom capabilities of a 109-year-old motor company in the heart of Madison County, Ky. into modern, ADA-compliant facilities to support a space that serves thousands each year through recovery support, workforce training, resource navigation, special events, and community meetings.

Transform the restroom capabilities of a 109-year-old motor company in the heart of Madison County, Ky. into modern, ADA-compliant facilities to support a space that serves thousands each year through recovery support, workforce training, resource navigation, special events, and community meetings. Natchitoches, La.: Transform Ben Johnson Park by adding a parking lot and sidewalks, creating an inclusive space for all the community to enjoy.

Transform Ben Johnson Park by adding a parking lot and sidewalks, creating an inclusive space for all the community to enjoy. Searsmont, Maine: Renovate the Searsmont Town office, including new ADA-compliant doors, a privacy sound booth and additional indoor and outdoor seating options for the community to gather, collaborate and work.

Renovate the Searsmont Town office, including new ADA-compliant doors, a privacy sound booth and additional indoor and outdoor seating options for the community to gather, collaborate and work. Detroit Lakes, Minn.: Install an inclusive and accessible playground with swings for adults with disabilities, providing a safe space that promotes whole body well-being, fostering a sense of freedom and empowerment for individuals at the Becker County DAC to enjoy.

Install an inclusive and accessible playground with swings for adults with disabilities, providing a safe space that promotes whole body well-being, fostering a sense of freedom and empowerment for individuals at the Becker County DAC to enjoy. Cape Girardeau, Mo.: Revitalize the Old Town Cape Community Garden and Cape Riverfront Market, adding innovative placemaking, essential technology and electrical upgrades to enhance long-term sustainability, boost economic vitality and strengthen community engagement.

Revitalize the Old Town Cape Community Garden and Cape Riverfront Market, adding innovative placemaking, essential technology and electrical upgrades to enhance long-term sustainability, boost economic vitality and strengthen community engagement. Rolla, Mo.: Renovate the main hall of the Pine Street Studio, in Rolla’s historic downtown along Route 66, providing a dedicated space supporting live entertainment, community events and festivals.

Renovate the main hall of the Pine Street Studio, in Rolla’s historic downtown along Route 66, providing a dedicated space supporting live entertainment, community events and festivals. Edenton, N.C.: Install a mobile stage to boost the caliber of community events, and to provide a local stage rental option for other local organizations and neighboring communities.

Install a mobile stage to boost the caliber of community events, and to provide a local stage rental option for other local organizations and neighboring communities. Norfolk, Neb.: LaunchVozNorfolk, a citywide language access initiative that will install multilingual signage at key public parks and provide interpretation iPads to first responders, city administration buildings and the public library to enhance communication and access to services with non-English-speaking residents.

LaunchVozNorfolk, a citywide language access initiative that will install multilingual signage at key public parks and provide interpretation iPads to first responders, city administration buildings and the public library to enhance communication and access to services with non-English-speaking residents. Monmouth, Ore.: Expand the Prisms Art & Community Center, featuring new designated areas—including a dark room for photography and a sensory room—to better support multiple classes, activities, and community needs.

Expand the Prisms Art & Community Center, featuring new designated areas—including a dark room for photography and a sensory room—to better support multiple classes, activities, and community needs. Mooresburg, Tenn.: Revamp the Mooresburg Community Association’s outdoor space connecting the Senior Center and new Education and Recreation Center, repaving a portion of the parking lot and building a railed walking path with benches to enhance safety.

Revamp the Mooresburg Community Association’s outdoor space connecting the Senior Center and new Education and Recreation Center, repaving a portion of the parking lot and building a railed walking path with benches to enhance safety. Mineral Wells, Texas: Transform unused tennis courts at The City Gym into a vibrant backyard space with dedicated game areas and hangout spots for families, promoting a safe, engaging and healthy environment.

Transform unused tennis courts at The City Gym into a vibrant backyard space with dedicated game areas and hangout spots for families, promoting a safe, engaging and healthy environment. Waynesboro, Va.: Beautify downtown Waynesboro by adding three large-scale murals during the Virginia Street Arts Festival to boost community pride and strengthen the town’s reputation as a destination for street art and cultural tourism.

Beautify downtown Waynesboro by adding three large-scale murals during the Virginia Street Arts Festival to boost community pride and strengthen the town’s reputation as a destination for street art and cultural tourism. Burlington, Vt.: Preserve the historic Fletcher Free Library 1904 Carnegie building, ensuring the continuation of the state’s largest public library cost-free programs and resources for the benefit of the entire community.

Preserve the historic Fletcher Free Library 1904 Carnegie building, ensuring the continuation of the state’s largest public library cost-free programs and resources for the benefit of the entire community. Ferndale, Wash.: Upgrade the facilities and technology at Whatcom Center for Early Learning, expanding access to early learning, mental health and support services for young children with disabilities and developmental delays.

Upgrade the facilities and technology at Whatcom Center for Early Learning, expanding access to early learning, mental health and support services for young children with disabilities and developmental delays. Shelton, Wash.: Develop a nature trail, garden beds, and outdoor community gathering space onsite at the Shelton Family YMCA, increasing the capacity of youth programing and access to nature-based programs for all members of the community.

Develop a nature trail, garden beds, and outdoor community gathering space onsite at the Shelton Family YMCA, increasing the capacity of youth programing and access to nature-based programs for all members of the community. Amery, Wis.: Launch the F.A.R.M. program, a hands-on learning facility and school store for students to create, manage and sell products, building real-world skills while strengthening community and economic connections to fill a community need.

Apply for Hometown Grants

Any town in the U.S. or Puerto Rico with a population of less than 50,000 can apply for Hometown Grants by visiting www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants.

To select recipients, T-Mobile teams up with Main Street America, a nonprofit organization that works to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation. Grant applications are reviewed based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations.

T-Mobile’s Commitment to Small Towns

As America’s Best Mobile Network, T-Mobile is all about keeping small towns and rural areas connected — not just through coverage, but through meaningful investments that make a difference. From Hometown Grants to Project 10Million, , the Un-carrier is fueling growth in places that need it most.

T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet and T-Mobile Fiber are also aimed at small towns, delivering affordable and reliable broadband options to rural communities while T-Satellite with Starlink connects people even the hardest-to-reach places — keeping them connected nearly everywhere they can see the sky.

Together with programs like Friday Night 5G Lights, these initiatives show the scale of T-Mobile’s commitment to connecting people, powering small towns and helping communities of every size thrive.

To see how Hometown Grants are creating change, visit here.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

Best network: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond plans or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com