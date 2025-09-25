Game On: T‑Mobile Unveils Top 25 High Schools in Friday Night 5G Lights Competition

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 25, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today revealed the Top 25 finalists in its Friday Night 5G Lights competition, which rallied more than 2,100 high schools from small towns across the country — nearly 20% of all U.S. small-town high schools — to compete for a game-changing field upgrade. Now, the spotlight is on the 25 most inspiring contenders who will each receive a $25,000 grant and a T-Mobile-sponsored home game complete with giveaways, fan gear and a halftime check presentation.

“We heard inspiring stories from schools all across the country since kicking off the competition over two months ago, and the passion is just incredible. It’s clear these schools are on a major mission not only to chase the big win but to also build pride in their communities,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “That’s exactly what Friday Night 5G Lights is all about — recognizing that spirit and giving these small towns a chance to dream bigger with help from America’s Best Network.”

That sense of community is something three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes knows well. “I know firsthand how much high school football means to families and entire communities,” Mahomes said. “I grew up in a small Texas town, so seeing how hard these high schools have hustled really resonates with me. These finalists represent everything that makes the game special, and I’m proud to be part of spotlighting their stories.”

Four-time Super Bowl champ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, who also grew up in a small town in upstate New York, added, “Friday nights in small-town America are pure magic with the energy, the pride and the tradition that make it so electric. I already know these Top 25 are going to take the competition to another level, and I can’t wait to see how they rally their communities and people across the country on their mission for the million-dollar grand prize.”

Along with the $1 million field upgrade, the grand prize winner will receive a renovated weight room from Gronk Fitness, a consultation with stadium experience experts, an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game for 16 school representatives and a tailgate party revealing the finalized upgrades in 2026. Let’s go!

Meet the Top 25

The finalists were selected for their creativity and stories about how the win would positively impact their school. These are this year’s contenders:

Dexter Regional High School (Dexter, Maine): The Tigers’ field, long shaped by harsh weather and poor drainage, has become uneven and a safety concern for athletes. New turf, lights and updated facilities would reduce injuries, support player development and give the community a safe, central place to gather and cheer.

The Tigers’ field, long shaped by harsh weather and poor drainage, has become uneven and a safety concern for athletes. New turf, lights and updated facilities would reduce injuries, support player development and give the community a safe, central place to gather and cheer. Dierks High School (Dierks, Ark.): For more than 20 years, the Outlaws’ stadium has gone without upgrades, yet their town of farmers, small business owners, welders, teachers and cafeteria workers show up with pride to support the team. Winning the $1 million grand prize would do more than just replace outdated facilities — it would remind the students that they can be from a small town and still dream big.

For more than 20 years, the Outlaws’ stadium has gone without upgrades, yet their town of farmers, small business owners, welders, teachers and cafeteria workers show up with pride to support the team. Winning the $1 million grand prize would do more than just replace outdated facilities — it would remind the students that they can be from a small town and still dream big. Escambia High School (Pensacola, Fla.): As a Title I school, Escambia High School takes deep pride in our dedicated football, cheer, and band programs, which continue to thrive despite outdated facilities. Renovating our athletic spaces and restoring the iconic Gator statue will honor our traditions and create a place that inspires pride for every Gator.

As a Title I school, Escambia High School takes deep pride in our dedicated football, cheer, and band programs, which continue to thrive despite outdated facilities. Renovating our athletic spaces and restoring the iconic Gator statue will honor our traditions and create a place that inspires pride for every Gator. Exeter Union High School (Exeter, Calif.): For more than a century, the Monarchs’ stadium has hosted football, soccer, track, youth sports and even graduations. Renovations to this gathering place would further Exeter’s pride and resilience for generations to come.

For more than a century, the Monarchs’ stadium has hosted football, soccer, track, youth sports and even graduations. Renovations to this gathering place would further Exeter’s pride and resilience for generations to come. Harrisonville High School (Harrisonville, Mo.): Memorial Stadium, dedicated to Cass County’s World War II heroes, has long been the heart of the Wildcat community. Winning the upgrade would provide upgraded facilities while honoring the legacy and pride of Wildcat traditions.

Memorial Stadium, dedicated to Cass County’s World War II heroes, has long been the heart of the Wildcat community. Winning the upgrade would provide upgraded facilities while honoring the legacy and pride of Wildcat traditions. La Quinta High School (La Quinta, Calif.): Known for its unmatched energy — from the rallies that shake the gym to the Birdcage student section — the Blackhawks thrive on spirit, service and community. Renovating the stadium with proper concessions and ticketing would create a welcoming experience the school could be proud of.

Known for its unmatched energy — from the rallies that shake the gym to the Birdcage student section — the Blackhawks thrive on spirit, service and community. Renovating the stadium with proper concessions and ticketing would create a welcoming experience the school could be proud of. Lakeland High School (Rathdrum, Idaho) : In a state that lacks funding for high school athletics, the Lakeland Hawks have long struggled to maintain the facilities their community relies on. A revitalized field and new bleachers would give the Hawks a home that matches their pride and commitment.

: In a state that lacks funding for high school athletics, the Lakeland Hawks have long struggled to maintain the facilities their community relies on. A revitalized field and new bleachers would give the Hawks a home that matches their pride and commitment. Lebanon High School (Lebanon, Ore.): With deep blue-collar roots, Lebanon has persevered through the decline of the timber industry and shrinking school funding. Built in the 1950s, the stadium now has an aging grandstand and facilities. A stadium makeover would honor the Warriors’ resilience and give the community a safe, modern home.

With deep blue-collar roots, Lebanon has persevered through the decline of the timber industry and shrinking school funding. Built in the 1950s, the stadium now has an aging grandstand and facilities. A stadium makeover would honor the Warriors’ resilience and give the community a safe, modern home. Loveland High School (Loveland, Colo.): Despite a championship history and standout alumni, Loveland still is without bleachers, lights or true home-field atmosphere. As a 2024 Friday Night 5G Lights finalist, the Red Wolves have proven they’re ready for a stadium worthy of their pride and tradition.

Despite a championship history and standout alumni, Loveland still is without bleachers, lights or true home-field atmosphere. As a 2024 Friday Night 5G Lights finalist, the Red Wolves have proven they’re ready for a stadium worthy of their pride and tradition. Madison County High School (Madison, Va.): Built decades ago by local farmers and neighbors, the school’s field has long stood as a symbol of pride, perseverance and generosity. But after years of constant wear and tear, revitalization is needed to honor the Mountaineers’ legacy and tradition by creating a safer and stronger home for the student-athletes.

Built decades ago by local farmers and neighbors, the school’s field has long stood as a symbol of pride, perseverance and generosity. But after years of constant wear and tear, revitalization is needed to honor the Mountaineers’ legacy and tradition by creating a safer and stronger home for the student-athletes. Mishawaka High School (Mishawaka, Ind.) : For generations, Mishawaka’s historic stadium has been the heartbeat of Cavemen pride. An outdated stadium, aging concession stands, and limited storage space now challenge both safety and accessibility, so upgrades would ensure Mishawaka can continue hosting events that bring the community together.

: For generations, Mishawaka’s historic stadium has been the heartbeat of Cavemen pride. An outdated stadium, aging concession stands, and limited storage space now challenge both safety and accessibility, so upgrades would ensure Mishawaka can continue hosting events that bring the community together. National Trail High School (New Paris, Ohio) : Once a cornfield, the stadium has become a gathering place for the Blazers, though the field still lacks proper irrigation and remains uneven and dry. Upgrading the stadium would increase accessibility and provide a more welcoming home for the entire community.

: Once a cornfield, the stadium has become a gathering place for the Blazers, though the field still lacks proper irrigation and remains uneven and dry. Upgrading the stadium would increase accessibility and provide a more welcoming home for the entire community. New Auburn High School (New Auburn, Wis.): In a town of just 562, the school is the heart of community life. Yet outdated facilities, flooding and limited resources restrict what the Trojans can offer. A stadium upgrade would create safe, reliable fields that serve student-athletes in New Auburn and the surrounding districts.

In a town of just 562, the school is the heart of community life. Yet outdated facilities, flooding and limited resources restrict what the Trojans can offer. A stadium upgrade would create safe, reliable fields that serve student-athletes in New Auburn and the surrounding districts. Newton High School (Newton, Iowa): Rooted in “Red Pride,” Newton has faced financial hardship over the years, but is experiencing a football resurgence with three straight playoff appearances. Upgraded facilities would honor that resilience and give the Cardinals a new home to carry on their proud tradition.

Rooted in “Red Pride,” Newton has faced financial hardship over the years, but is experiencing a football resurgence with three straight playoff appearances. Upgraded facilities would honor that resilience and give the Cardinals a new home to carry on their proud tradition. Plattsmouth High School (Plattsmouth, Neb.): Just south of Omaha and at the meeting of the Missouri and Platte Rivers, Plattsmouth is a proud community with big dreams but little resources. Winning would bring new turf, a resurfaced track and an upgraded scoreboard for the Blue Devils, giving athletes the facilities they need to thrive.

Just south of Omaha and at the meeting of the Missouri and Platte Rivers, Plattsmouth is a proud community with big dreams but little resources. Winning would bring new turf, a resurfaced track and an upgraded scoreboard for the Blue Devils, giving athletes the facilities they need to thrive. Pleasant Valley High School (Brodheadsville, Pa.) : In this rural community, the field is home to football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, track and local recreation leagues. More than a venue, it’s where the Bears honor military members, mentors and community leaders, with upgrades ensuring the school continues to inspire pride for all.

: In this rural community, the field is home to football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, track and local recreation leagues. More than a venue, it’s where the Bears honor military members, mentors and community leaders, with upgrades ensuring the school continues to inspire pride for all. Princeville High School (Princeville, Ill.): The Princes have reached the IHSA playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons, and upgraded facilities would support continued growth, allow for the development of new field-based programs, promote unity and pride throughout the community, and enhance the high-school experience for all students for generations to come.

The Princes have reached the IHSA playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons, and upgraded facilities would support continued growth, allow for the development of new field-based programs, promote unity and pride throughout the community, and enhance the high-school experience for all students for generations to come. River Oaks High School (Monroe, La.): Flood damage left the Mustangs’ facilities with poor drainage, uneven ground and unsafe track conditions that pose real safety hazards and discourage student participation in school sports. Renovation would restore safety, grow school spirit and give River Oaks’ athletes a renewed source of pride and confidence as they compete.

Flood damage left the Mustangs’ facilities with poor drainage, uneven ground and unsafe track conditions that pose real safety hazards and discourage student participation in school sports. Renovation would restore safety, grow school spirit and give River Oaks’ athletes a renewed source of pride and confidence as they compete. Rosewood High School (Goldsboro, N.C.): Friday nights in Rosewood mean one thing: gathering at “The Nest” to cheer on the Eagles, a tradition that has defined the small town for decades. Built in the 1970s, the stadium now needs major upgrades, and a renovation would provide more seating, more amenities and facilities that reflect the energy and spirit of the school and community.

Friday nights in Rosewood mean one thing: gathering at “The Nest” to cheer on the Eagles, a tradition that has defined the small town for decades. Built in the 1970s, the stadium now needs major upgrades, and a renovation would provide more seating, more amenities and facilities that reflect the energy and spirit of the school and community. Royalton High School (Royalton, Minn.) : Once known for dead grass and a dirt track, the Royals’ field was improved and kept up through the tireless dedication of alum and coach Nick Lanners. After his tragic passing, winning a stadium upgrade would allow Royalton to honor his legacy with new bleachers, a modern scoreboard and a lasting tribute, creating an experience worthy of Central Minnesota pride.

: Once known for dead grass and a dirt track, the Royals’ field was improved and kept up through the tireless dedication of alum and coach Nick Lanners. After his tragic passing, winning a stadium upgrade would allow Royalton to honor his legacy with new bleachers, a modern scoreboard and a lasting tribute, creating an experience worthy of Central Minnesota pride. South Kitsap High School (Port Orchard, Wash.): The Wolves’ 1994 state football championship remains a lasting symbol of pride and unity, but facilities have since fallen behind after years of failed bonds. A stadium upgrade would honor that legacy and give South Kitsap a renewed sense of belonging and hope.

The Wolves’ 1994 state football championship remains a lasting symbol of pride and unity, but facilities have since fallen behind after years of failed bonds. A stadium upgrade would honor that legacy and give South Kitsap a renewed sense of belonging and hope. Springwood School (Lanett, Ala.): In a town of fewer than 7,000, the Wildcats play with heart, hustle and resilience for their community, carrying its pride every time they take the field. Winning the $1 million prize would help the school improve safety, upgrade equipment and enhance the fan experience, lighting up not just the scoreboard, but the futures of its athletes and the entire community.

In a town of fewer than 7,000, the Wildcats play with heart, hustle and resilience for their community, carrying its pride every time they take the field. Winning the $1 million prize would help the school improve safety, upgrade equipment and enhance the fan experience, lighting up not just the scoreboard, but the futures of its athletes and the entire community. Stockdale High School (Stockdale, Texas): The Brahmas consistently compete at the state level, giving everything they’ve got game after game. But the school’s facilities haven’t kept pace, leaving them with a worn field, outdated bleachers and inadequate space. Renovating the stadium would provide a safe, modern place to play and preserve a vital hub for football, youth camps and community events.

The Brahmas consistently compete at the state level, giving everything they’ve got game after game. But the school’s facilities haven’t kept pace, leaving them with a worn field, outdated bleachers and inadequate space. Renovating the stadium would provide a safe, modern place to play and preserve a vital hub for football, youth camps and community events. Sunray High School (Sunray, Texas) : After a year marked by tragedy and storm damage in this small rural town, the Bobcats’ stadium now faces costly repairs beyond insurance coverage. Renovation would help restore safe, functional facilities and give this resilient community a place to heal and come together every Friday under the lights.

: After a year marked by tragedy and storm damage in this small rural town, the Bobcats’ stadium now faces costly repairs beyond insurance coverage. Renovation would help restore safe, functional facilities and give this resilient community a place to heal and come together every Friday under the lights. Windham High School (Windham, N.H.): The school was built in 2009, but due to budget facility constraints, Windham’s field has no lights, leaving the Jaguars unable to host Friday night football at home. Installing lights would finally give students and the community the chance to share in the tradition and excitement they experience at away games.

The wins don’t stop there. Through T-Mobile’s $5K Fridays giveaway, an additional 450 schools each scored $5,000 — a total of $2.25 million in funding to power school projects across the country.

The Road to Victory

Fans nationwide can head to FridayNight5GLights.com to vote for their favorite school from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24. Anyone with a valid email can vote once per day, every day of the voting period.

Finalists can rack up extra points by completing weekly “Spirit Week Assignments” on social media, with tasks like creating custom banners and sporting T-Mobile’s signature magenta. Each week’s challenge could add thousands of votes to a school’s total.

Weekly rankings will be posted on the website, so communities can watch their progress and rally support.

For the first time this year, one finalist will also win the T-Mobile Fan Favorite Award, chosen by T-Mobile employees, and receive an additional $25,000 for their school.

The school with the most votes will win the grand prize, announced on Oct. 30.

Championing Small-Town America

As America’s Best Mobile Network, T-Mobile is committed to making sure people have the best possible wireless experience wherever they live — and Friday Night 5G Lights is just one piece of T-Mobile’s larger mission to connect every corner of the country.

Through programs like Project 10Million and Hometown Grants, the Un-carrier is keeping people connected and helping communities thrive.

T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet and T-Mobile Fiber also bring broadband to small towns, delivering fast and reliable options to rural communities, while T-Satellite with Starlink connects people even the hardest-to-reach places — keeping them connected nearly everywhere they can see the sky.

With initiatives like Friday Night 5G Lights, T-Mobile continues to amplify small-town voices, celebrate community pride and showcase what’s possible with America’s Best Network.

Vote and learn more at FridayNight5GLights.com.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

Best network: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond plans or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com