Against All Odds: Dierks, Arkansas — Population 900 — Goes Viral, Securing Nearly 2M Votes to Win T‑Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights Competition

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 30, 2025 — The votes are in! After an electrifying run that included more than 8 million votes cast nationwide for the Top 25 finalists, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) named Dierks High School in Arkansas the Friday Night 5G Lights champion — a title that comes with a $1 million field upgrade.

In a microcosm of what makes small-town America special, the community of 900 rallied together to scrap, hustle and inspire people across the world to join its cause. After securing nearly 2 million votes, Dierks joins 2024 winner Inola, OK as proof that determination and hard work can catapult the biggest underdog to victory.

Now in its second year, Friday Night 5G Lights continues to celebrate community, connection and the unstoppable energy of small-town pride that high school football inspires. From kickoff to the final vote, this year’s competition went bigger, better and bolder, with more than 2,100 schools stepping up for their shot at the grand prize.

“This year took everything up a notch, with more schools, more votes and more heart,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “We built America’s Best Network to reach communities like Dierks, and they proved what next-level connection looks like when everyone comes together for something bigger.”

The Spirit That Won It All

In Dierks — population just under 900 — football is a way of life. This tight-knit community of farmers, welders and small business owners have always packed the stands on Friday nights to cheer on the Outlaws. And this season, that hometown pride caught national attention thanks to students’ incredible push on social media, beginning with why they deserved the win along with highlighting their school spirit during pep rallies and home game celebrations.

They also brought some serious energy for Friday Night 5G Lights social challenges, like “Magenta Week” where Dierks High School students danced and the “Mannequin Challenge,” where even elementary students joined the action. And in a moment too adorable for words, Dierks kindergarteners told us all on Instagram what winning Friday Night 5G Lights means to them and the community.

The support poured in from every direction — the stands, the sidelines and across the state — turning this campaign into a true community movement that soon stretched well beyond Arkansas.

That wave of small-town spirit kept building as students used their growing online momentum to rally support from across the country, and it worked. Encouragement poured in from big names like Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, former NFL running back Darren McFadden, comedians Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy, NASCAR racer Austin Dillon, former NFL player and University of Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones and Miss Arkansas Kennedy Holland.

“Dierks High School showed up in a big way for this year’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest,” said Patrick Mahomes, three-time Super Bowl MVP and Friday Night 5G Lights ambassador. “The energy, the community, the spirit, that’s what Friday Night Lights is all about. I can’t wait to see their well-earned field upgrade!”

On average, supporters cast their votes for Dierks an average of five times each, a testament to the dedication and heart this small town poured into every click, share and challenge.

A Win Worth a Million

For more than 20 years, the Outlaws’ stadium has gone without any upgrades, but that’s all about to change.

As this year’s grand prize winner, Dierks will receive a major stadium transformation valued at $1 million along with a Gronk Fitness weight room renovation, consultation with stadium experience experts, an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6 for 16 school representatives and a tailgate party revealing the finalized upgrades in 2026 — all designed to give the Outlaws’ home field a high-tech glow to match their grit.

“The Outlaws brought their A-game and hustled their way to the top with their unbelievable determination and passion these past few weeks,” said Rob Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl Champion and Friday Night 5G Lights ambassador. “They showed up big time and now they’ll have the stadium they deserve.”

“I think what makes this win so special is how seen our community feels,” said Paul Ernest, Head Football Coach, Dierks High School. “In a small town, kids sometimes hear it’s time to give up those big dreams. But this win from T-Mobile tells them the opposite — it says it’s okay to keep dreaming, to keep fighting for those astronaut and rock star moments. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

This season, T-Mobile amped things up with the team Magenta Fan Favorite, a brand-new award where employees picked one school that stood out for its creativity and community pride. The Wildcats of Harrisonville High School in Missouri earned the inaugural title, earning an extra $25,000 for a total of $50,000 as a Top 25 finalist.

Small Towns, Big Spirit Across the Nation

While Dierks took home the grand prize, the race came down to the wire — with Lebanon High School in Oregon neck and neck with Dierks until the very end, rallying its community with nearly 1.5 million votes and magenta pride that captured hearts nationwide, including Steelers wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and country artist Jessie Leigh.

Both communities turned out in full force, generating 3.4 million votes just between Dierks and Lebanon alone. It became a true horse race to the finish, showcasing the incredible spirit, determination and support that define small-town America. For their incredible effort, Lebanon High School will receive $100,000 as the runner-up, while Dexter Regional High School in Maine will take home $50,000 for its third-place finish after painting the town magenta and earning a shoutout from actor Patrick Dempsey.

Across all 25 finalist schools, Friday Night 5G Lights brought out incredible creativity and hometown passion, like Escambia High School’s “Gators” rallying fans with AI-powered videos and support from NFL legends like Emmitt Smith. Schools from coast to coast showcased their pride in big ways — Princeville’s “Magenta Machine” tractor became a symbol of community power, River Oaks turned local talent into a rally rap and Royalton High School lit up its stands in a stunning “Turn on the Lights” challenge.

In all, the Top 25 schools received over $1 million, helping fund upgrades, celebrations and future projects that will help empower their communities.

Arrow Right Icon The Harrisonville Wildcats awarded T-Mobile's inaugural Team Magenta Fan Favorite award. Arrow Right Icon The Lebanon Warriors at halftime during the school's Top 25 game celebration in October. Arrow Right Icon The Dexter Tigers photographed during their Top 25 celebration hosted during a home game in October.

Raising the Bar for Small Towns Everywhere

As America’s Best Network, T-Mobile is making sure people have the best possible wireless experience, wherever they live. That commitment runs deep in small-town America, where connection powers both communication and community. Since 2021, T-Mobile has expanded 5G coverage by more than 500,000 square miles and opened over 600 new stores in rural areas, helping small towns build stronger, more connected futures.

Through programs like Hometown Grants and Project 10Million, T-Mobile continues expanding access and opportunity across all 50 states. With T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet and T-Mobile Fiber, rural communities are getting fast, reliable broadband, while T-Satellite with Starlink keeps people in the most remote areas connected nearly everywhere they can see the sky.

With Friday Night 5G Lights, T-Mobile is showing that connection isn’t just about coverage — it’s about community, pride and the power of small towns coming together. Fans and schools can already register for updates and next year’s competition at FridayNight5GLights.com. Because Friday nights just keep getting bigger, better and brighter.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

Best network: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond plans or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com