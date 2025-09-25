Metro by T‑Mobile Reinforces Wireless Value With “The Metro Drop” — A Streetwear Collab That Puts Savings Back in Style

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 25, 2025 — Metro by T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today launched The Metro Drop, a new series of limited‑edition merch releases that turn Metro’s lowered plan prices and its 5‑year price guarantee on talk, text and data into wearable art. The first release, “The Price Drop Drop”, created with renowned Chicago artist Mía Lee (collabs: Urban Outfitters, Nike, Chance the Rapper), is now live at themetrodrop.com with graphic tees, statement hats and socks.

“We lowered prices and locked them for five years because real savings matter — especially now,” said Karah Schmitz, Vice President of Prepaid. “The Metro Drop brings that promise to life in a way people can see and wear. It’s a bold, tangible reminder of the value Metro delivers every day. Mía’s art perfectly captures the spirit of our customers: creative, rooted in community and unapologetically original.”

Known for her expressive, character-driven style and community-rooted storytelling, Lee brings her South Side Chicago perspective to the collection and celebrates the hustle, heart and individuality that define the neighborhoods Metro serves.

“Everything I create is about reflecting the world around me. This collection is inspired by the energy that raised me: the people, the colors, the spirit of Chicago’s South Side,” said Lee. “Partnering with Metro felt natural because they show up the same way I try to — with honesty, intention and a deep love for where we come from. This collab with Metro isn’t just about fashion. It’s about being seen, being heard and showing pride in where you’re from. I wanted every piece to feel like it could’ve come right off your block.”

Forget typical wireless moves. Metro’s out here dropping art, not just ads — straight from the blocks that built us. Every piece in The Metro Drop is limited in quantity, packed with purpose and loud with intention. The Price Drop Drop isn’t just about savings — it’s about repping the neighborhoods we’re from and the people who define culture every day. It’s brand belief you can wear — made for people who don’t follow trends … they set them.

The Price Drop Drop Deets:

Drop date: Sept. 25, 2025

Artist: Mía Lee (@hotfunmia)

What’s included: Oversized T-Shirts for $30, Statement Hats for $20 and High Socks — three pairs for $12

Where to get it: themetrodrop.com

Chicago fans can celebrate in person at a special pop-up today, September 25 from 2–6 PM at The Silver Room in Hyde Park, where Mía Lee will be on site with exclusive merch, signed art and live music.

Whether it’s unlimited data or a limited-edition drop, Metro is delivering value people can hold onto. At a time when families are stretched thin by rising costs, Metro by T-Mobile is doubling down on affordability and stability. Plans that start at $40, with free 5G phones and a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data. No contracts, no credit checks and no surprises … and Metro runs on T-Mobile, the best mobile network in the U.S. Metro’s plans are loaded with unmatched value including access to benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays, Scam Shield, plus free season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV when available. Customers on premium plans get even more perks like an Amazon Prime membership included (valued at $14.99/month) for fast, free delivery, nonstop streaming and exclusive member savings, 100GB of storage with Google One and HD video. Customers on eligible plans can also get a free 5G phone when they join, with yearly upgrades included when they trade in their phone.

With The Metro Drop, Metro proves it’s got customers covered — from their connection to their closet.

For more information on The Metro Drop, visit themetrodrop.com or www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

Limited time; subject to change. 5 Year Guarantee: Exclusions apply. Guarantees monthly rate plan price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data for customers activating an eligible plan. See details at MetrobyT-Mobile.com. Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® 1H 2025 data. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. When network is busy, Metro speeds may be reduced vs. T-Mobile speeds due to prioritization. Yearly Upgrades: Sales tax applies. You can get deals on up to 4 eligible lines (each line has its own countdown). When you swap or if you cancel service, the countdown for your next deal restarts. Upgrade program terms subject to change. Phone Offers: Some offers require you to bring your phone number, these offers aren’t available if you’re currently at T-Mobile or have been with Metro in the past 180 days. See full plan details and offer terms at MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

