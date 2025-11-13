T‑Mobile Puts 5G Innovation in the Driver’s Seat at FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 13, 2025 — Helmet on. Visor down. Let’s go! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is once again bringing its 5G horsepower to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX (LVGP), unveiling an expanded lineup of 5G-connected technologies that blend speed and cutting-edge innovations on America’s Best Network. From 5G-powered broadcast cameras and drone coverage to mission-critical systems and app-exclusive race content, the Un-carrier is elevating the fan experience and on-the-ground operations at one of the biggest spectacles in sports and entertainment — while giving T-Mobile customers exclusive benefits and access throughout race week. Here’s everything fans can expect Nov. 20-22:

5G-Connected Cameras Unlock New Broadcast Views. For the first time at LVGP, T-Mobile 5G is powering a 360-degree camera — along with live drone feeds — delivering immersive views from the track and the sky from high above the Las Vegas Strip.

Fans can explore the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ in the official F1 Las Vegas app, featuring a 360-degree track tour and instant race replays. And with Magenta Status, only T-Mobile customers unlock exclusive in-app views of the action, from high-stakes overtakes to spinouts. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and Magenta Status VIP Access for T-Mobile Customers. With 25,000 visitors last year, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is back and will feature performances from T-Pain, mgk, Zedd and more at the T-Mobile Stage. Plus, T-Mobile customers can enjoy VIP vibes with the best views of all the entertainment and live action on the track at Club Magenta — and meet F1 driver Lando Norris during a special appearance at the T-Mobile Store on the Las Vegas Strip.

“In our third year partnering with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, we’re once again pushing the limits of innovation, powering real-time race operations, a 360-degree broadcast camera, immersive fan experiences and more, all with the strength of America’s Best Network,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “And, as always, T-Mobile customers get VIP treatment all weekend long — from front-row views at Club Magenta to exclusive replays in the F1 Las Vegas app and seamless 5G connectivity across the entire circuit. It’s just one more way we’re showing up for customers and redefining what’s possible with our partners.”

5G-Connected Cameras Unlock New Race Views

Fans tuning into the LVGP broadcast will get closer to the action thanks to 5G-connected cameras. A 5G drone will deliver aerial views of the track and Las Vegas Strip, while roaming trackside cameras capture immersive first-person angles across the circuit. The broadcast will also connect fans to the action with a 360-camera positioned at Turn 9. Powered by T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) and a private 5G network, the camera will deliver immersive, 360-degree views of the track as cars race past the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.

Fans onsite will get even closer to the action with the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Campus Show — a daily broadcast across the circuit featuring a dynamic team of reporters and analysts. Powered by T-Mobile’s 5G ANS and the first-ever commercial deployment of Edge Control, fans will get views from immersive, ultra-low latency camera feeds from across the venue, including the Paddock Club™ Rooftop, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and nightly performances on the T-Mobile Stage — all with broadcast-grade quality and next-gen connectivity.

Enhanced 5G Connectivity for First Responders

America’s Best Network is powering critical event operations behind the scenes across LVGP, including:

T-Mobile’s T-Priority for first responders, used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), LVGP and other agencies. Built on T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone network and powered by network slicing, T-Priority allocates up to five times more network resources to keep essential voice and data communications moving — even in the most congested areas.

A first-of-its-kind 5G-connected drone for first responders, deployed in partnership with LVMPD. Embedded with T-Mobile 5G, the drone provides real-time aerial overwatch and HD video streaming, allowing first responders to quickly identify and respond to incidents across the circuit.

Streamlined 5G-Powered Event Operations

This year, key LVGP staff will use SuperMobile, a business phone solution that combines nationwide network slicing, enterprise-grade security and satellite-to-mobile coverage into one powerful tool for event staff. From the Paddock to the race perimeter, SuperMobile will help keep teams seamlessly connected — even in high-traffic or remote zones — providing essential, operational continuity throughout race weekend.

T-Mobile will also leverage network slicing on its 5G Standalone network to support critical race operations throughout the weekend, including:

Fast, reliable payment processing and ticket scanning, allowing fans to quickly enter ticketed zones and grab concessions and merchandise without delay.

Real-time content transmission for photographers and media partners, using 5G instead of hard-wired connections to deliver race-day imagery at speed.

Operations teams will also use T-Mobile Mission Critical Push to Talk for real-time, on-demand communication for event staff on and off the course from set up through checkered flag.

The F1 Las Vegas App Returns as the Ultimate Trackside Companion

With nearly 200,000 downloads, the popular F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile returns. Once again, fans can explore the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ with an interactive 360-degree tour featuring high-definition views captured by 5G-connected cameras. Fans on-site can also catch up on key race moments with replays right from the app — so they never miss a second of the action. And T-Mobile customers get access to exclusive replays of the action thanks to Magenta Status.

The F1 Las Vegas app, available on Android and iOS devices, provides fans with everything they need for race weekend, including tickets, schedules, navigation, detailed team and driver information and more.

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Returns with Exclusive Access for T-Mobile Customers

Back for another high-octane race weekend, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will once again be one of the hottest spots on the circuit. This year’s lineup at the T-Mobile Stage includes three nights of A-list performances from T-Pain, mgk, Zedd and more. And T-Mobile customers get front-row access to the action at Club Magenta — a VIP lounge with unbeatable views of the track and T-Mobile Stage, plus private bars, silent disco sets, daily giveaways, complimentary phone charging and more.

All T-Mobile customers have access to Club Magenta through Magenta Status and can bring up to two guests to share the experience. Just download the Club Magenta pass in T-Life and enjoy the action.

More for Fans Around Las Vegas

Locals and visitors can stop by the T-Mobile Store on the Strip (3791 Las Vegas Blvd South) from Nov. 17–23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT, to:

Take a lap in an interactive driving simulator, experience top speeds in a multi-sensory F1 wind tunnel and grab exclusive daily giveaways.

Enter for a chance to win race tickets (Nov. 17–19).

Meet F1 driver Lando Norris on Nov. 18 at 3:20 p.m. PT.

Score exclusive merch at the T-Mobile X Quadrant drop — available to the first 500 T-Mobile customers in line at the store on Nov. 19–20 at 11 a.m. PT.

T-Mobile customers can also snag a free T-Mobile X McLaren F1 hat through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app starting Nov. 18 and redeem at participating T-Mobile stores in the area, while supplies last.

To learn more about T-Mobile at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/LVGP.

