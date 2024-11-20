BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 20, 2024 — It’s the haul-iday season and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Metro by T-Mobile are celebrating with serious savings on the latest tech — including great deals for business customers, too. Right now, T-Mobile customers can score the latest iPhone 16 lineup, built for Apple Intelligence, on Us. Plus, starting Monday, Dec. 2, the Un-carrier is ringing in Cyber Monday with the ultimate Apple bundle, including iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and AirPods 4 all on Us.

To top it off, new and existing customers can enjoy free next day shipping right now and free activation when ordering a new device online or from the T-Life app starting Thursday, Nov. 21 for a limited time. Better yet, only T-Mobile customers, including businesses, get that warm and fuzzy feeling year-round thanks to value-packed plans and VIP treatment with Magenta Status, adding up to $1,500 in added value every year on the nation’s leading 5G network.

Check out all the offers available now for both new and existing customers, including businesses — all with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax, unless otherwise noted:

4 iPhone 16 on Us & 4 Voice Lines for Only $25/Line

Get four new voice lines for only $25 per line/month and four iPhone 16 on Us when trading in an eligible device. That means customers can get four lines for just $100/month with AutoPay and four iPhone 16 on Us with unlimited talk, text and data. Don’t need new iPhones for the fam right now? No problem — customers can still take advantage of the four lines deal this holiday. Families can switch and save every month, on every plan compared to similar plans and streaming services with blue and red. Need another reason to switch? The Un-carrier is helping people break free from their wireless provider — for a limited time, simply bring an eligible phone and T-Mobile will pay off it off, up to $800.

iPhone

Smartwatches & iPads

Get $400 off iPad 10th Gen 64GB (just $99) when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Get $200 off Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm or 44mm) (just $99 or $129) when adding a qualifying watch line.

Starting Nov. 21 when you shop online, get Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us (or 44mm for just $30) when adding a qualifying watch line.

Cyber Monday Savings Galore

The Un-carrier is dropping even more deals for Cyber Monday, available online or via the T Life app only, for new and existing customers starting Dec. 2 for a limited time.

T-Mobile has the ultimate Apple bundle: iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and AirPods 4 all on Us. That’s a holiday savings of over $1,400! Don’t need all the things? No worries — offers are available separately, too.

And starting Dec. 12, customers can also get $250 off Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm or 46mm) or Apple Watch Ultra 2 when adding a qualifying watch line.

New and existing customers can even easily add their connected devices — including tablets, smartwatches and laptops — for just $5/month per device with Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next. While other providers charge double to quadruple that just to connect tablets and laptops, T-Mobile keeps dishing out the savings.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers or directly on the T-Life app. And discover even more incredible gifts in the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide — the go-to destination for the top tech gifts this season.

T-Mobile for Business

Business customers get great device deals PLUS premium perks on eligible business plans, like free full flight Wi-Fi and streaming, international roaming with high-speed data in up to 215+ countries and destinations, Microsoft 365 on Us, Secure Wi-Fi and Scam Shield Premium that all add up to $1,500 in value. And starting Nov. 22 for a limited time, business customers can get:

iPhone 16 Pro on Us (or up to $1,000 off any other iPhone 16 model) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on most Business Unlimited plans.

iPhone 16 on Us (or $830 off any other iPhone 16 model) when upgrading an eligible device on select Business Unlimited plans.

Plus, new business customers can get up to $10,000 off 10 iPhone 16 Pro when adding 10 or more lines on Business Unlimited Edge!

Find more deals for T-Mobile for Business customers at t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

Metro by T-Mobile

Get merry at Metro this holiday season where you can score great deals without the yada yada, meaning no credit checks, no contracts and no surprises. These savings are available now at Metro by T-Mobile:

iPhone 12 and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm for just $99.99 when signing up for Metro Flex Plus and adding a qualifying watch line.

iPhone 12 on Us when signing up for Metro Flex Plus. With this plan, customers get iPhone 12 on Us when they join and can upgrade as soon as every year with Metro’s best deals on select devices. For customers today, that means after 12 months on Metro Flex Plus, they can score a free 5G device — making Metro the only brand in prepaid giving people new customer vibes again and again.

Score these Metro deals online or find out more at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

Limited time offers; subject to change. See full offer details at T-Mobile.com. 4/$100: Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. Video in SD. Unlimited on our network. Qualifying credit & minimum 4 lines required. Canceling any lines requires you to move to the regular-rate Essentials plan; contact us. Monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $3.49 per voice line ($0.50 for RPF & $2.99 for TRF) applies; taxes/fees approx. 4-38% of bill. $5 more per line without AutoPay; debit or bank account required. Device offers: Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price and $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit and service required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Phones On Us: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB - $999.99). Qualifying trade-in required for trade-in offers (e.g., $1000: iPhone 15 Pro Max; $500: iPhone 11) required. Tablets and watches: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., e.g., $499.99 – Apple Watch S10 42mm / $649.99- iPad Mini A17 Pro 128GB). $1500 Value for TFB: Based on retail value of benefits included within select rate plans with 4 lines. Flex Plus Offers: Bring your number & ID. Qualifying port-in required. Limit 2 per account. This deal isn't available if you're with T-Mobile or you’ve been with Metro in the past 180 days. See details at metrobyt-mobile.com/metro-flex. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change.

