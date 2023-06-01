BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 1, 2023

Dust off your frosted tips and dig out those bucket hats, because it’s an epic #ThrowbackThursday. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the iconic magenta-hued motorola razr+ has arrived and is exclusively available from the Un-carrier. And new and existing customers will flip over the deals: get it free when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus — or half off on Go5G or Magenta with trade-in. T-Mobile pre-orders kick off Thursday, June 15 with availability on Friday, June 23.

The reinvented early 2000s phone fave is making its triumphant return in the Pantone® Color of the Year 2023 “Viva Magenta” featuring an ultra-modern, ultra-pocketable design and only T-Mobile customers can score this pretty piece of nostalgia paired with the ultimate experience — America’s leading 5G network and major value. Rocking the hottest hue of the year, the motorola razr+ takes a bold leap into the future with some serious 5G upgrades and powerful features that find their true potential at the Un-carrier, giving T-Mobile customers an unparalleled experience.

Leading 5G Network: Only T-Mobile customers get the most out of the new motorola razr+ thanks to the Un-carrier's 5G standalone three-carrier aggregation capability. This gives T-Mobile customers in parts of the network a sweet upgrade on the classic favorite, with faster speeds, better connectivity and seamless responsiveness compared to others without it. Not to mention, having it all on America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

Unbeatable Value: T-Mobile isn’t just bringing back the nostalgic vibes, it’s also delivering today’s hottest extras with its best new plan, Go5G Plus. The plan is packed with over $270 in additional perks for families every month — like Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. And while Carriers lock customers in three-year device contracts, Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer.

Cutting Edge Features: The new motorola razr+ is stacked with premium specs that maximize the Un-carrier's awesome perks:

Iconic Flip Design, Reimagined: The largest external display of any flip phone, with a fully interactive 3.6” pOLED external display that flips open for an ultra-smooth, vivid 6.9” screen.

The largest external display of any flip phone, with a fully interactive 3.6” pOLED external display that flips open for an ultra-smooth, vivid 6.9” screen. Ultra-Flexible Cameras: With Flex View, the motorola razr+ can stand on its own at multiple angles and has a 12MP main camera and 32MP front camera that uses Instant Dual Pixel PDAF and a wider f/1.5 for Insta-worthy shots on the go.

With Flex View, the motorola razr+ can stand on its own at multiple angles and has a 12MP main camera and 32MP front camera that uses Instant Dual Pixel PDAF and a wider f/1.5 for Insta-worthy shots on the go. Powerful Performance & Battery: Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 processor for speed and a 3800mAh battery that can last for a full day and night on a single charge and fuels up fast with Turbo Power 30W charging or wireless charging.

The motorola razr+ comes in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black, at $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99, plus tax) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on all motorola devices at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phones/brand/motorola.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $999.99 – Motorola Razr+). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, &, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $1,000: Samsung Galaxy S20; Save $500: Samsung Galaxy S7) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $1,000 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

Based on the following features not found in other vertical flip phones: 3.6" screen size, up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1056 X 1066 resolution.

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

TurboPower charger sold separately. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Wireless charger sold separately.

