T‑Mobile Transforms Switching, Puts Customers in the Driver’s Seat with New 15-Minute Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 20, 2025 —Today, at a live event at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Srini Gopalan and President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, unveiled the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy. It’s a major upgrade to the switching experience that makes it faster, smarter and hassle-free — all in just 15 minutes with the T-Life app. It tackles one of the biggest pain points in wireless (switching!), gives it the speed of an F1® race car and revolutionizes it with the help of artificial intelligence. It gives customers more flexibility to switch and get a new phone later plus the added convenience of same-day device delivery. It’s the no-stress, no-guesswork kind of switching people want. Here’s what’s new, all rolling out on December 1:

15 Minutes to Better — switch in just 15 minutes, all on T-Life, with new AI-powered tools like Easy Switch, just launched in beta. It helps identify and recommend the best plans for the customer, based on their current AT&T or Verizon account, while showing overall savings and benefits the other guys leave out. It’s fast, simple and transparent.

— switch in just 15 minutes, all on T-Life, with new AI-powered tools like Easy Switch, just launched in beta. It helps identify and recommend the best plans for the customer, based on their current AT&T or Verizon account, while showing overall savings and benefits the other guys leave out. It’s fast, simple and transparent. New Phone? Your Choice — switch and save the new smartphone for later when ready, within 90 days. No more promo pressure the moment you switch. Customers already get an upgrade when coming over to America’s Best Network, so whether it’s waiting for that future device launch or just not wanting to deal with getting new phones for the whole family all at once, the rush is over.

— switch and save the new smartphone for later when ready, within 90 days. No more promo pressure the moment you switch. Customers already get an upgrade when coming over to America’s Best Network, so whether it’s waiting for that future device launch or just not wanting to deal with getting new phones for the whole family all at once, the rush is over. Same-Day Device Delivery — get same-day delivery when ordering a new device on T-Life. The new delivery option is rolling out to select T-Mobile stores in major cities across the U.S. and expanding to more locations soon, all powered by DoorDash Drive. No more having to wait days to get the latest devices and accessories.

— get same-day delivery when ordering a new device on T-Life. The new delivery option is rolling out to select T-Mobile stores in major cities across the U.S. and expanding to more locations soon, all powered by DoorDash Drive. No more having to wait days to get the latest devices and accessories. More Perks and Pies — celebrate the holidays early with another chance at free DashPass by DoorDash membership (that’s up to $120/year value on Us!) and, just in time for Thanksgiving, that DashPass perk includes a free pie with the next grocery order ($12 minimum). All available for a limited time, starting next Tuesday, Nov. 25 for one week only.

We get it. Switching wireless providers is a hassle built for carriers not customers — it’s comparing plans, chasing promos and navigating a confusing process that can take hours. It’s an outdated system full of carrier created problems that force customers to make a million decisions all at once and wrangle the whole family together. The pressure to get a new phone when switching can feel overwhelming and getting a new phone delivered can take days. It’s no surprise that over 65% of Americans find switching a hassle. So they stay in outdated, overpriced plans when they could be saving (up to 20% vs. the other big guys by getting built-in benefits they leave out) and getting better value, all powered by the best network in America.

“Becoming a new customer shouldn’t feel like a hassle. Every year, over 34 million Americans switch providers, wasting over three hours on average on an outdated, confusing, complex process,” said Srini Gopalan, CEO, T-Mobile. “It’s crazy that you can get almost anything these days with a few easy taps on your phone, except wireless. At T-Mobile, we’ve taken the best of technology to bring switching into the 21st century, so that anyone can get a better value and a better experience in just 15 minutes, all on America’s Best Network.”

At the live event this morning, the company also announced a renewed and extended partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix and an expanded regional partnership with Formula 1 — extending its role as the Exclusive 5G Partner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2028 and expanding to the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin starting in 2026. As the 5G Innovation Partner of Formula 1 in North America, T-Mobile will continue powering cutting-edge broadcast innovations, enhanced connectivity and fan-favorite experiences like Club Magenta — giving customers front-row access to the action. For more details, head to the Newsroom post here.

15 Minutes to Better: All through T-Life

Starting December 1, customers can switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes with the T-Life app, available on iOS and Android. It’s fast, simple, smart and transparent. 15 Minutes to Better is built on T-Life so that becoming a new customer is a seamless, intuitive experience.

Check out the demo of how it works here.

Already, T-Life has been a success, with over 90 million installs to date, over 23 million monthly active users and almost 75% of customers using the app end-to-end to upgrade. T-Mobile leveraged all the learnings and goodness of T-Life for existing customers, applied it to the new switching experience and then supercharged it. Here’s what’s new:

With Easy Switch (beta), any wireless customer can open T-Life, log in to their current AT&T and Verizon wireless provider — and based on their number of lines, devices and plan — it will identify and recommend the best plans for that customer.

It will even show how much they could save each year by switching and getting all the extra benefits T-Mobile gives to customers (that the other big guys don’t) on top.

When customers are ready to switch? Just select the plan, bring over their device or get a new one, select any add-ons like accessories, complete a credit check, review and submit order.

And because one of the most complicated parts of switching is dealing with devices, T-Mobile is bringing more convenience and choice there too. Instead of asking customers to select a device offer on the spot, T-Mobile customers now have the freedom to get that new phone up to 90 days later when they find an offer and device that works best for them. And if now is the best time for a new device, T-Mobile customers don’t have to wait days. They now have the option to get their phone (and accessories!) delivered to their door that same day all on the T-Life app, powered by DoorDash Drive. DoorDash Drive powers on demand delivery from a partner’s website. This feature is rolling out to select T-Mobile stores, available in major cities in the U.S. and will be expanding to more locations soon. Current T-Mobile customers can also get same-day delivery too!

And for customers who want to skip the device trade-in hassle altogether, T-Mobile just rolled out a bevy of holiday deals to get a new smartphone on Us, no trade-in needed. Check out the list of deals here.

Overall, it’s simple — all without ever leaving the T-Life app.

Magenta Status and Free Pie!

And for the best part of all of this? Once customers make the switch to T-Mobile, they get Magenta Status. It’s like being a member of an exclusive club where the only requirement is choosing the Un-carrier. Customers get industry-leading value, a world-class experience on top of America’s Best Mobile Network — and it all starts from day one.

Members can enjoy free in-flight Wi-Fi and free international data in over 215 countries and destinations, exclusive hotel and rental car perks, T-Satellite connectivity access, savings on streaming subscriptions, exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of concerts and festivals nationwide, free DashPass by DoorDash, weekly perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays and even more. All on America’s Best Network.

And just in time for Thanksgiving, T-Mobile is piling on more perks. It’s reopening the opportunity to enroll in one of its most popular benefits, free DashPass by DoorDash (up to $120/year in value) for members on most plans and treating them to a free pie with their next DashPass grocery delivery order ($12 minimum). These new perks are only available from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, so make sure to head to T-Life that week to redeem!

That long list of perks, benefits and experiences can all be found in the T-Life app — a one-stop shop for all things T-Mobile where customers can upgrade their device, manage their account and benefits plus connect with Care.

For more details on today’s news, visit: t-mobile.com/switch/15-minute-switch. For more details on T-Mobile at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, head here.

