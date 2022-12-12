What’s the news: T-Mobile has achieved its year-end goal of covering 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G weeks ahead of schedule. Plus, the Un-carrier has now deployed an additional, new layer of 1900 MHz mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G spectrum nationwide to deliver greater speed and performance. T-Mobile’s overall 5G footprint expanded as well, now covering 323 million people.

Why it matters: T-Mobile is delivering super-fast 5G speeds to more people. And those super-fast 5G speeds are getting even faster.

Who it’s for: T-Mobile customers nationwide.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dec. 12, 2022 — Consider the mic dropped. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) — America’s 5G leader — announced today that it has expanded 5G coverage and capacity, now reaching 323 million people with Extended Range 5G and 260 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G. With the achievement, T-Mobile reaches its mid-band 5G year-end goal weeks ahead of schedule and moves closer to its target of covering 300 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of 2023. The Un-carrier is also adding a massive boost to its Ultra capacity 5G network with a new nationwide layer of mid-band 5G spectrum: 1900 MHz.

“We’re rapidly executing on our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it’s undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around.”

As coverage expands, T-Mobile is also bringing in additional capacity for even faster speeds. The Un-carrier has now deployed 1900 MHz spectrum — another layer of mid-band 5G (the fast stuff) — nationwide. Using a highway analogy, the new layer of 5G spectrum adds lanes to the road so traffic can zoom. And for those who really want to go fast, the Un-carrier has begun lighting up three-carrier aggregation — combining three channels of mid-band 5G spectrum — which in tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps on T-Mobile’s 5G standalone network. Customers with the Samsung Galaxy S22 are leveraging the capability in parts of the network now. Three-carrier aggregation will expand nationwide, and be accessible by additional devices, in the near future.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Customers on other networks who want a better experience can try the country’s most-awarded 5G network now for free. With T-Mobile’s Network Pass, people with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones can experience T-Mobile for three months at no charge with unlimited smartphone data, including 5G. And when they’re ready to make the move to T-Mobile, they can switch in minutes right from their phone with Easy Switch.

