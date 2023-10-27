What’s Next? T-Mobile Brings Fans Closer to the Game for 2023 World Series

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 27, 2023 —Dust off your crystal (base)ball, folks. This World Series, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is inviting fans to get in on the action in multiple ways:

“What’s Next?” sweepstakes : For every game of the World Series presented by Capital One, fans can text “PREDICT” to 595959 to guess the final score and winning team for a chance to win tickets to a 2024 regular season game or the 2024 World Series.

: For every game of the World Series presented by Capital One, fans can text “PREDICT” to 595959 to guess the final score and winning team for a chance to win tickets to a 2024 regular season game or the 2024 World Series. T-Mobile 5G BP: T-Mobile is bringing back its popular show for Game 3 of the Fall Classic, virtually transporting viewers inside the batting cage with a unique, on-the-field perspective as players warm up.

T-Mobile is bringing back its popular show for Game 3 of the Fall Classic, virtually transporting viewers inside the batting cage with a unique, on-the-field perspective as players warm up. FOX Sports Drone and Umpire Cams: T-Mobile is partnering with FOX Sports to bring their Drone and Umpire Cams to the World Series. The Drone Cam will give fans a bird’s eye view of in-game action for the first time. Also making its World Series debut, the Umpire Cam will be positioned on the home plate umpire throughout the series, providing fans first-person views for the close calls and big swings.

“The Un-carrier is constantly looking to up the game by giving fans and customers even more of what they love,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “Whether it’s giving people more ways to engage with baseball during the biggest showdown of the season or giving customers more value with our plans, we’re all about providing people with the best possible experience — one they can’t get anywhere else.”

“What’s Next?” explained.

Inspired by the Un-carrier's Go5G Next plan where customers are upgrade-ready every year, the “What’s Next?” sweepstakes starts Friday, October 27 for Game 1 of the World Series — and runs the duration of the series. For each game, fans can text “PREDICT” to 595959 to make their guess on the final score and winning team by the end of the second inning for the chance to be one of 500 people to win two tickets to a 2024 regular season game — and one lucky winner will get two tickets and a trip to a 2024 World Series game. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/MLB.

T-Mobile 5G BP is back.

Following its nearly one million views at the 2023 Home Run Derby, T-Mobile 5G BP is back for Game 3 of the Fall Classic with co-hosts Albert Pujols and Lauren Gardner and roving reporter Willy Adames— this time, with 5G camera feeds connected to two super slow-motion cameras. Positioned inside the batting cage on either side of the hitter, T-Mobile's 5G POV cameras will capture live video of the action for fans at an astounding 500 frames per second. Fans can tune in live at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30 on MLB’s YouTube, Facebook and X.

Drone and Umpire Cams make their World Series debut.

Soaring around the stadium for the first time during live game action of the World Series, the FOX Sports Drone Cam presented by T-Mobile will give fans a bird's eye view of the game and atmosphere. The Drone Cam will be featured in the FOX Sports broadcast during each World Series game and provide unique views of everything at the game from the fans in attendance, to following a player around the bases after going yard.

Also making its World Series debut is the FOX Sports Ump Cam presented by T-Mobile, which has only been seen during MLB regular and Postseason games to date. This innovative technology is designed for the home plate umpire and offers fans unprecedented views of pitches, swings and hits, providing a fresh and exciting perspective on the game.

Upping the upgrade game.

Go5G Next is the only plan in wireless that guarantees customers — including business customers — are upgrade-ready every year and that new and existing customers always get the same great device deals. Plus, Go5G Next customers get perks on perks like Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more, all on top of their wireless service from America’s leading 5G network. Seriously. That’s $270 of extra value every month for two or more lines — just for being with T-Mobile.

For more information on Go5G Next visit www.t-mobile.com/goseewhy. Businesses can learn more about Go5G Business Next at www.t-mobile.com/Go5GBusiness.



