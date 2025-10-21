T‑Mobile for Business Celebrates Bold Business Innovation with the 4th Annual Innovate Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 21, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the winners of the 2025 Innovate Awards (formerly the Unconventional Awards), celebrating organizations that are redefining industries through the power of connectivity. Now in its fourth year, the annual program recognizes trailblazers across four categories who are leveraging America’s best mobile network to spark measurable impact.

This year’s ceremony, held at Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, marked the debut of the newly renamed Innovate Awards. While the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to spotlight businesses and public sector organizations that challenge norms and harness advanced connectivity to drive meaningful outcomes.

First place Innovate Awards winners received a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice and include:

Customer Experience: Tractor Supply Co.

As the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply is boosting efficiency and the customer experience through AI, mobile innovation and real-time communications — all powered by T-Mobile 5G. New advancements include Hey GURA, a generative AI assistant with deep product expertise; TSC&Me, a mobile super-app connecting all 52,000 Team Members companywide; and a privacy-first computer vision system that enhances store operations. In collaboration with OpenAI, Tractor Supply is enabling every Team Member with secure, enterprise-grade generative AI tools that amplify expertise and simplify daily work. Backed by resilient edge infrastructure, these innovations reduce downtime, streamline operations and elevate customer care across the country.

Employee Enablement: Axis Energy Services

Axis Energy Services and T-Mobile for Business are redefining the future of America’s oil and gas industry. By harnessing the power of T-Mobile 5G and T-Satellite — part of T-Mobile’s SuperMobile business plan — Axis crews from Texas to North Dakota are driving innovation in predictive maintenance, hazard prevention, and cybersecurity while pioneering the industry’s first electric well service rig. Enhanced connectivity through T-Satellite is helping Axis and its customers deliver safer, higher-quality jobs and ultimately a stronger, more sustainable energy outlook for all Americans.

Industry Transformation: Cisco

Cisco has transformed procurement by integrating AI. Using 5G, employees can securely access the AI-driven platform from anywhere to review and approve purchase orders, expenses, and workflows in real time. This blend of AI and advanced connectivity has helped accelerate approvals, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities for supplier innovation.

Community Innovation: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Through its Office of Economic Development, UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation hub is uniting academia and industry in a high-tech proving ground to advance the future of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. A state-of-the-art commercial kitchen lab, powered by T-Mobile 5G, will link smart equipment, digital displays and advanced apps to improve efficiency, reduce waste and deliver seamless guest experiences.

Malcolm Gladwell Tipping Point Designation

Acclaimed author and Pushkin Industries co-founder, Malcolm Gladwell, once again presented the prestigious Tipping Point Designation. This award recognizes organizations that drive bold inflection points within their industries. This year’s recipient was the South Walton Mosquito District, honored for launching the Florida Panhandle’s first-ever drone-powered mosquito control program. Fueled by T-Mobile 5G, the district set a new standard for sustainable health by slashing treatment times by 75% and optimizing resource allocation using geographic information systems mapping. This pioneering initiative safeguards communities more efficiently while showcasing the transformative potential of advanced connectivity in public service. The recognition includes a $30,000 charitable donation.

“T-Mobile 5G is more than technology — it’s a foundation that allows bold ideas to come to life,” said Gladwell. “This year’s winners are proof that when organizations have reliable, high-speed connectivity, they can reimagine industries, protect communities and create entirely new possibilities.”

Second and third place winners in each category were awarded in-kind donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to their charity of choice and include:

Customer Experience : 2nd — Fleet Feet; 3rd — Wayfield Foods

: 2nd — Fleet Feet; 3rd — Wayfield Foods Employee Enablement : 2nd — The Jewish Board; 3rd — Amdocs

: 2nd — The Jewish Board; 3rd — Amdocs Industry Transformation : 2nd — Metropolitan Services; 3rd — Ericsson

: 2nd — Metropolitan Services; 3rd — Ericsson Community Innovation: 2nd — Virginia Tech; 3rd — Innovation Center of St. Vrain Valley Schools

“Our customers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with 5G — transforming operations, strengthening communities, and unlocking next-gen experiences at scale,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile for Business. “The Innovate Awards celebrate the real-world business outcomes being driven on America’s best mobile network — and the bold innovators shaping the future.”

Gladwell and a panel of distinguished judges evaluated the entries on creativity, innovation, and overall impact. The judging panel featured leaders from diverse fields: Phillipa Leighton-Jones, Barron’s Group SVP, The Trust, The Wall Street Journal; Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst for Networking & Security at Moor Insights & Strategy; Matthew Griffin, Founder of the 311 Institute; and Kimberly Wyman, VP of Customer Support, T-Mobile for Business.

Visit The Innovate Awards to learn more.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value, and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.