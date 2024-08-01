T-Mobile Named Best in Customer Care by J.D. Power for Seventh Straight Year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 1, 2024 — Another award, another win for the Un-carrier! Today, J.D. Power announced that for the 14th consecutive time — or past SEVEN years — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) received the top spot for customer care among mobile network operators (MNOs) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study — Volume 2. It’s sort of like getting the gold medal for happy customers.

The Un-carrier’s recognition for best customer service underscores its dedication to providing top-tier, personalized support, further enhanced by data and technology to better serve customers. This achievement follows the latest expansion of T-Mobile’s Team of Experts and the opening of its newest Customer Experience Center in the community of Henrietta, New York. The win is a testament to T-Mobile’s commitment to its customers and reinforces its status as J.D. Power’s most awarded brand for wireless customer care.

The J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study evaluates customer experience across three service platforms: phone, store and digital (website/app). A constant champion in J.D. Power’s rankings, this marks the Un-carrier’s 28th overall win, taking home an impressive 840 points, 14 points higher than segment average for mobile network operators.

For more information about T-Mobile's J.D. Power ranking, visit jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2024-us-wireless-customer-care-study-volume-2

U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study: Mobile Network Operator Segment: T-Mobile: 2021 (V1 & V2); U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Studies: 2024-2023 (V1 & V2), 2022-2018 (V1 & V2), 2016 (V1), 2015 (V2), 2014 (V2), 2011 (V1), 2010 (V2), 2009 (V1 & Tied in V2), 2008 (V1), 2007 (V1 & V2), 2006 (V1 & V2), 2005 & 2004

T-Mobile has ranked #1 in customer service more times than any other mobile network operator in the J.D. Power 2011-2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Studies. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com