T‑Mobile Activates Customer Relief During Typhoon Kalmaegi

We are heartbroken by the devastating impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi — known locally in the Philippines as Typhoon Tino — which made landfall today with deadly force. The storm has claimed many lives and left behind catastrophic flooding and widespread destruction. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and many areas are without power as people begin to cope with the aftermath.

In moments like this, staying connected with loved ones is more important than ever. To support our customers in the US and travelling in the region, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance calls, text and roaming charges in the Philippines across all our brands — T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint and Ultra — from tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 5, until Wednesday, Nov. 12.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as the storm moves toward Vietnam.

For more information on disaster preparedness and T-Mobile’s response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.