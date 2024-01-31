T-Mobile Opens New Customer Experience Center in Henrietta

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jan. 31, 2024 —The community of Henrietta, NY has a new reason to celebrate, as T-Mobile opened its newest Customer Experience Center (CEC) this week, with plans to bring up to 1,000 jobs with it. The 83,000-square-foot facility features various amenities for employees, including a basketball court, patio, gym, theater room, massage chairs and more. This center embodies T-Mobile's commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for employees.

"We’re thrilled that T-Mobile's Customer Experience Center is now complete," said Larry Petrone, Director, T-Mobile's Customer Experience Center in Henrietta. "It truly takes a village and with the support of so many in this amazing community — from local business leaders to various government entities — T-Mobile is officially a part of Greater Rochester! It's our hope that the CEC's impact will reach far beyond just economic contributions, but also through employee volunteerism, community engagement and pride."

The Henrietta Chamber of Commerce and Regional Transit Service (RTS) have also expressed their excitement for the opening of T-Mobile's CEC.

"Greater Rochester Chamber is thrilled to welcome T-Mobile to our community," said Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. "Their investment in this new Customer Experience Center showcases the potential for growth and innovation within our region and will serve to boost our local economy through hundreds of new, good-paying jobs with incredible benefits. On behalf of Greater Rochester Chamber, I want to thank Larry Petrone and T-Mobile’s leadership for their commitment to our region."

Miguel Velázquez, Chief Executive Officer at the Regional Transit Service added "With the expansion of one of our routes and addition of a new bus stop near the center on Clay Road, we are excited to see and support T-Mobile's commitment to the Greater Rochester region and its customers. We look forward to a successful partnership and the positive impact it will bring for our community."

T-Mobile plans to host an official ribbon cutting and celebration with community leaders in the spring, so stay tuned for details.

T-Mobile Launches Hiring Campaign

In addition to the completion of the CEC, T-Mobile has also launched a hiring campaign for around 70 new Account Associate and other frontline positions as it looks to bring additional job opportunities to the region. These roles will specialize in providing reliable resolutions, account management and customer education to T-Mobile's customers. As part of a Team of Experts, these positions play an important role in delivering a best-in-class customer care experience.

New hires will receive competitive pay starting at $20 per hour and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, tuition assistance and T-Mobile plan discounts. T-Mobile also offers family resources, such as childcare subsidies and wellness support and investment opportunities, such as 401k plans and annual Employee Stock Grants.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply on T-Mobile's Career website https://careers.t-mobile.com/rochester/. After an initial screening, qualified candidates will be invited to attend in-person hiring events. The expected start date for these positions is March.

Community Commitment

T-Mobile's presence in Henrietta not only brings job opportunities and economic growth to the community, but also a commitment to giving back and being actively involved. With the completion of the new CEC and the launch of the hiring campaign, T-Mobile has solidified its dedication to the community of Henrietta and Greater Rochester.

With an expanding presence in New York, T-Mobile is also focused on helping to make a difference in communities across the state. T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program provides funding to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, five towns in New York — Akwesasne, Otisville, Potsdam, Town of Poughkeepsie, and Village of Arcade — have already received grants totaling nearly $225,000.

T-Mobile is also actively engaged in connecting students across the state through its $10.7B initiative, Project 10Million. The initiative is aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households nationwide. Through T-Mobile’s education programs, the company has connected over 690,000 students across 215 New York school districts and is also offering districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets.

