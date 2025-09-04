Free WiFi in the Sky! Southwest Airlines Partners with T‑Mobile to Offer Free In-Flight WiFi for Rapid Rewards Members

DALLAS and BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 4, 2025 — Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new partnership delivering Rapid Rewards® Members free unlimited WiFi beginning Oct. 24, 2025. This marks the first-ever collaboration between Southwest and T-Mobile, bringing together two brands dedicated to putting customers first and keeping them connected on all Southwest flights — at no extra cost.

With more than 800 aircraft, Southwest will be the largest domestic airline to implement free WiFi on every flight this year. All Southwest Rapid Rewards customers, regardless of their wireless provider, will be able to access free WiFi for the duration of their flight.

“We are focused on making sure our customers have a great experience from the time they book a flight to the time they reach their destination,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. “We’re pleased to partner with T-Mobile to bring free WiFi to all Rapid Rewards Members. This is part of our ongoing commitment to elevate the cabin experience, with free WiFi being just one of the many enhancements customers will see in the months ahead."

“We’re teaming up with Southwest to make staying connected in the air easier for millions of travelers,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile. “We’re excited for Rapid Rewards Members to experience free in-flight WiFi from takeoff to landing — no strings, no surprises. It’s just one more way we’re helping make travel a little smoother.”

Since 2014, T-Mobile has led the industry in delivering free in-flight connectivity to its customers. This new partnership with Southwest is a natural expansion to keep millions more travelers connected.

Southwest is focused on a seamless in-flight WiFi experience. Recently, Southwest tested free fleetwide WiFi for Rapid Rewards Members and the results showed a strong customer satisfaction score from those customers who used free WiFi. Southwest is continuing to invest in the product to offer a reliable and well-performing experience.

Customers can sign up for a free Rapid Rewards account prior to their flight or while in-flight to receive free WiFi.

