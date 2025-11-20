Ready for Race Week: T‑Mobile Connecting First Responders at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 

As the Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) speeds into town, T-Mobile is again on the ground to help keep public safety teams connected. Working alongside federal, state and local agencies and critical-infrastructure partners, the Un-carrier has built a robust support plan to keep first responders online throughout race week.

How we’re supporting public safety and connectivity

Major events create heavy network demand. Our on-site teams and close coordination with law enforcement help ensure mission-critical voice and data stay moving when it counts, even in the most congested areas.

Purpose-built 5G for first responders: T-Priority, used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), LVGP and other agencies, is built on T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone network and powered by network slicing to allocate up to five times more network resources, keeping critical communications flowing.

Staged satellite assets powered on and ready: Two SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), mobile cell towers, are positioned to provide enhanced coverage for emergency and law-enforcement operations across the event footprint.

Real-time monitoring and coordination: Our emergency response teams are embedded with public safety agencies such as with LVMPD, at the Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC), and at designated command and operations centers. We use live dashboards and a cross-functional war room to speed decisions and dispatch support.

Aerial awareness: LVMPD is leveraging a 5G-connected drone to provide real-time aerial overwatch and HD video streaming, enhancing situational awareness.

Strengthened by AI: Our Self-Organizing Network (SON) optimizes performance and reduces congestion in real-time, including automatic antenna tilting and extended power management.

America’s Best Network is also bringing connectivity and access to the more than 300,000 attendees across the weekend, putting 5G innovation in the driver’s seat. For fans, that means faster entry and purchases with 5G-powered ticketing and point-of-sale, new 360° and drone views with in-app replays and exclusive access at Club Magenta in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere for T-Mobile customers.

For more information on first responder support, disaster preparedness and T-Mobile’s response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

When networks are overloaded, first responders can’t wait.​

​

At the Las Vegas Grand Prix, @vincenzolandino and @Ronald_vanLoon spoke with Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren about how T-Priority gives @LVMPD the connectivity they need—especially when it counts.​

​

Built for pressure.… pic.twitter.com/wUYknLSoBS — T-Priority (@T_Priority) November 20, 2025

Best Network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission