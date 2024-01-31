T-Mobile Rolls Out Faster Speeds in Upstate New York with Expanded 5G Network

A drone aerial looking down on city streets during an autumn afternoon in Auburn, NY

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 31, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has completed extensive network upgrades that now provide 5G coverage across more than 48,000 square miles of Upstate New York. These investments over the last two years are bringing faster service to more T-Mobile customers across the region.

From Albany to Buffalo and in places everywhere in between, T-Mobile's multi-year investment added nearly 400 new cell sites and upgrades to more than 800 existing towers across Upstate New York — expanding its 5G coverage footprint as well as increasing capacity to keep pace with the area’s suburban and rural growth.

Areas where T-Mobile launched 5G include:

Albany Airport

Clarkson University

Fair Haven State Park

Fort Drum

Lake Placid

SUNY Plattsburgh

Some of the counties which saw the most significant network enhancements include:

Albany

Cayuga

Chautauqua

Erie

Monroe

Niagara

Onondaga

Rensselaer

Saratoga

St. Lawrence

“Whether it’s the Catskill Mountains or Niagara Falls, Upstate New York is home to some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, so our 5G network upgrades and expansion will better serve customers who both live in and visit this part of the Empire State,” said Luis Reyes, Vice President, Field Engineering for the Northeast Region at T-Mobile. “Network coverage, reliable service and speed are among the top priorities for wireless consumers, businesses, and public safety organizations, and we plan to continue building new installations and making upgrades to existing sites in Upstate New York in 2024.”

Access to a fast, reliable broadband connection has never been more important and these network improvements helped T-Mobile bring 5G Home Internet and Business Internet to Upstate New York. Today, 5G Home Internet is available to 40% of homes in Upstate New York – that’s over 1.6 million households. This means households across the area can finally ditch traditional ISPs for fast, reliable internet that’s easy to set up and has no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the Un-carrier makes business internet simple and can connect all of a businesses’ stores and remote offices almost anywhere within its wireless footprint. Residents can learn more and check eligibility at www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, and businesses can learn more about T-Mobile Business Internet by visiting www.t-mobile.com/business-internet.

T-Mobile's Ongoing Commitment to New York

In addition to the recent network enhancements, T-Mobile also announced the soft opening this month of its new Customer Experience Center in Henrietta. The company also opened new retail stores across Upstate New York including in Bath, Camillus, Cobleskill, Geneseo, Jamestown, Johnstown, New Paltz, Oneida, Ontario, Rochester, Springville, and Vestal in 2023 — with more on the way.

With an expanding presence in New York, T-Mobile is also focused on helping to make a difference in communities across the state. T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants provide funding to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, five towns in New York — Akwesasne, Otisville, Potsdam, Town of Poughkeepsie, and Village of Arcade — have already received grants totaling nearly $225,000.

T-Mobile is also actively engaged in connecting students across the state through its $10.7B initiative, Project 10Million. The initiative is aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households nationwide. Through T-Mobile’s education program, the company has connected over 690,000 students across 215 New York school districts and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets.

