BELLEVUE, Wash. — December 30, 2021 — Everyone deserves access to high-speed internet, regardless of their income. To ensure financially challenged households stay connected to their world, Assurance Wireless — T-Mobile’s primary Lifeline Assistance brand — will be participating in the federal government’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). With the ACP and Assurance Wireless, eligible households can get everything they need to stay connected.

When the ACP enrollment opens tomorrow, December 31, 2021, qualified households may be eligible for a $30 monthly discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) toward internet service on certain plans. With that ACP benefit at Assurance Wireless, you can receive:

Free unlimited data, free unlimited texting, free unlimited calling and free 10GB monthly mobile hotspot data on the Assurance Wireless Unlimited plan — all on the power of T-Mobile's nationwide network.

A free Android smartphone for new customers (model based on availability)

Scam Shield with free Scam ID, free Scam Block and free Caller ID

The ACP Helps More Americans

In many cities, consumers have little to no choice for broadband and up to 41 million Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet at all.[1] In May 2021, T-Mobile announced its participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a federal temporary program to help lower the cost of high-speed internet for eligible households during the pandemic. The Federal Communications Commission recently announced that the EBB will be replaced with the ACP, a new, long-term program launching tomorrow.

With the ACP, more Americans will have the opportunity to experience the power of internet. Households may be eligible to receive the ACP benefit if they participate in programs like SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, or have an income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

T-Mobile Helps Bridge the Digital Divide

T-Mobile is committed to bringing wireless access to everyone. T-Mobile Connect, the Un-carrier’s lowest priced plan ever, was launched right as the pandemic hit to help more people get and stay connected at just $15/month for unlimited talk and text, plus up to 2.5GB of high-speed data with 5G access included on capable devices and an annual upgrade of 500MB/year over the next four years — both at no extra cost. With Project 10Million, a $10.7 billion investment by T-Mobile to help close the Homework Gap, the Un-carrier offers free internet service and free mobile hotspots to under-connected households with eligible school-aged children, aiming to reach up to 10 million eligible households over five years.

How to Get ACP at Assurance Wireless

Households currently enrolled in EBB through Assurance Wireless will continue to receive their monthly EBB benefit until March 1, 2022. Before March 1, those households still eligible will receive personalized information from T-Mobile for transferring to or applying for ACP. New households can enroll in Assurance Wireless’ ACP benefit by visiting assurancewireless.com/affordable starting tomorrow, December 31. During the application process, applicants will confirm their eligibility with the National Verifier.

For more information about the ACP at Assurance Wireless, visit assurancewireless.com/affordable.

