T‑Mobile and Metro by T‑Mobile to Participate in FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

To ensure households struggling to pay for Internet service during the pandemic are able to stay connected to work, education and healthcare services, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are participating in the FCC’s temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB).

When enrollment opens on May 12, qualified T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Assurance Wireless and Sprint brand consumer and government customers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands may be eligible for an up to $50 discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) per household on service each month on qualified plans for the duration of the program.

For more information about the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, starting May 12 visit www.t-mobile.com/emergency-broadband-benefit.

Limited time offer; subject to change. Eligible consumers may obtain EBB program service from any participating provider and may transfer their EBB benefit to another provider at any time. Customers who continue service after program ends, will be subject to provider’s undiscounted rates and general terms and conditions. For details on the EBB program, visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

