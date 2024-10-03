T-Mobile is #1 for Small Business and Large Enterprise According to J.D. Power

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 3, 2024 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is number one for small business and large enterprise customer satisfaction in the prestigious J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study. Small Businesses have spoken again, and T-Mobile is the best with the highest score across the following categories: billing, digital tools and support, cost of service, network quality, plus offerings and promotions. On top of that T-Mobile takes the lead for large enterprise customers too, being recognized as the best in categories including billing, digital tools and support, cost of service, sales representatives, and offerings and promotions.

J.D. Power conducts an annual independent online survey to measure business customer satisfaction with the top five national wireless providers in three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees), medium business (20-499 employees) and small business (1-19 employees). The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from 3,995 wireless customers surveyed between June and August 2024.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com. To learn more about the benefits of switching to T-Mobile for Business, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/now.

