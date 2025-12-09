5G RedCap: Powering Smart Devices with Smarter 5G

There’s a lot of noise in the 5G space — who’s first, who’s fastest, who’s doing what. So, let’s clear the air. If you’re just hearing about 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability), welcome. We’ve been at it for a while.

In 2024, T-Mobile was the first in the U.S. to launch RedCap nationwide. And we didn’t just flip a switch. We laid the foundation years ago with our Standalone (SA) 5G network, while others were still clinging to Non-Standalone (NSA) anchors.

We’re well into our 5G Advanced journey, and RedCap marks a pivotal step in extending 5G’s reach to power the next wave of connected devices. Some of our competitors are racing to catch up, so we thought it was time to unpack what RedCap really is — and why we’re already doing it better.

What RedCap is for

RedCap is 5G designed for smart devices that don’t need smartphone speeds but deserve better than LTE leftovers. We’re talking about wearables, health monitors, surveillance cameras, industrial sensors — devices that demand:

Long battery life

Moderate throughput

Rock-solid security

Reduced device cost

Reliable coverage

A network built to scale

But don‘t just take our word for it. As a Signals Research Group study recently noted, RedCap isn’t a compromise. It’s a purpose-built solution doing exactly the way 3GPP designed it to do. SRG president Michael Thelander put it this way, “T-Mobile was crystal clear: RedCap isn’t about phones or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). It’s about purpose-built IoT, exactly the way 3GPP envisioned. T-Mobile’s network and deployment strategy reflect that clarity.”

We built our 5G Standalone (SA) network from the ground up — not just for speed, but for intelligence and flexibility. That’s what unlocks capabilities like network slicing. We’ve already launched two dedicated network slices: the Security Slice and SASE with T-SIMsecure, along with T-Priority and Super Mobile, two business rate plans that deliver slicing in action. Together, they’re live, commercial examples of how T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network adapts to what customers need today, and what’s coming next.

First to Go Live, First to Get It Right

In October 2024, we launched the first commercial RedCap device in North America, a TCL Linkport that runs on our nationwide 5G SA network. Not a pilot. Not a beta. A real, commercial device live nationwide. With a modern USB Type-C connector and no battery to keep charged, it is a simple device to get Wi-Fi only devices like tablets and laptops connected quickly.

Apple Watch Expands 5G Reach with RedCap

And now… it’s strapped to your wrist. With the new Apple Watch lineup, T-Mobile customers on eligible 5G plans get 5G capabilities automatically — delivering faster speeds, rock-solid reliability and better power efficiency. Apple Watch connects to 5G RedCap or LTE based on network availability.

And for a lot of families, the Apple Watch is the first connected device kids get before a phone. Apple Watch For Your Kids brings the connectivity, fitness, health and safety features of Apple Watch to kids who do not yet have their own iPhone. Parents can have peace of mind while their kids gain more independence to connect with family and friends through phone calls and messages, share their location, stay active and more. And now with 5G capability, they can get faster performance on the go, so it’s even easier to stay in touch.

With RedCap on T-Mobile’s 5G SA network, you get smoother health tracking, snappier apps, future-ready features like VoNR, and peace of mind knowing it’s always connected.

RedCap That Actually Performs

We didn’t just build the network, we tested it. Extensively.

SRG’s benchmark testing on T-Mobile’s network in Irvine, California, confirmed strong RedCap performance across multiple scenarios:

Up to 67% faster than LTE Cat 4 in performance tests. RedCap showed a big boost in download speeds compared to older LTE tech, making it a smart upgrade for connected devices.

Twice as good at the network edge. Even in weak signal areas, RedCap stayed strong, delivering up to two times better performance than LTE Cat 4. That’s great news for devices like sensors and cameras that operate on the fringes of coverage.

Strong uplink performance for data-heavy use cases. RedCap held its own in tests that simulate real-world usage, making it ideal for devices that send data frequently, like surveillance systems and industrial monitors.

RedCap on our network isn’t just “good enough.” In many cases, it’s better than legacy LTE and leveraging the full efficiencies of 5G.

“We conducted the entire RedCap benchmark on T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network, and the results were clear,” Thelander noted. “RedCap didn’t just beat LTE Cat 4, it also kept pace with top-tier 5G smartphones in key uplink performance tests.”

Battery Life Meets Network Intelligence

RedCap supports Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) and Radio Resource Management (RRM) relaxation. This lets devices check in less often, consume less power and run longer without sacrificing responsiveness. That’s huge for devices like:

Smartwatches

Asset trackers

Industrial monitors

Smart home systems

These aren’t just specs — they’re better choices for better performance, where it matters most.

Security That’s Built-In, Not Bolted On

Let’s be real. Modern communications needs modern security standards that only 5G can deliver:

Full 5G core encryption and authentication

Dedicated slices for enterprise traffic

Policy enforcement at the SIM level with T-SIMsecure

That’s how we’re ensuring your connected devices are not just always on, but also protected.

5G Advanced, in Action

We’re incredibly proud to have rolled out nationwide 5G Advanced — not as a moment, but as a movement!

RedCap was introduced in 3GPP Release 17, which laid the foundation that Release 18 is now building on. It’s based on the core technologies behind 5G Advanced: standalone architecture, network slicing, power efficiency and scalable design.

Though we launched RedCap before “5G Advanced” hit the headlines, we’ve been building toward it all along. We operationalized it, scaled it and made it real. It’s what happens when you plan for the long term.

And for our customers using a smartwatch, a sensor or a fleet of trackers, that means smarter 5G. RedCap on T-Mobile brings efficient and scalable performance — built for the devices that rely on it.