Metro by T-Mobile Pulls the Ultimate Flex, Partners with Chrissy Teigen to Give Away 5 Dream Vacations

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 20, 2024 — Lights. Camera. Confession. Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that starting June 24, anyone that shares their “flex” about how they got out of a bad relationship (e.g. with an awful Carrier, an ex, a friendship, hairdresser, etc.), has the chance to win a luxurious getaway to Nada Yada Island — aka a dream vacation.

Last year, Metro launched its Nada Yada Yada campaign, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to no BS — no contracts, no price hikes and no surprises when joining Metro. Now, to celebrate its new Metro Flex plans, which eliminates the yada and gives new and existing customers access to the same great deals, Metro is asking people to share more about how they escaped the yada in previous relationships. Five people who share how they’ve been burned will score $10,000 towards a dream vacation and 100 people will win a new device like the T-Mobile REVVL 7 or Samsung Tablet A9+.

“We launched Metro Flex last month to give longtime customers the same treatment as new ones, because let’s face it — not doing that is some BS,” said Clint Patterson, Prepaid Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Now, we’re taking things even further by turning the spotlight on people who have broken free from the yada of bad relationships. Whether it’s with their former partner, gym, car mechanic or their wireless provider, no one should be stuck in a relationship where they aren’t valued. We’re here to help you kick the yadas to the curb and finally get what you deserve.”

Joining the flex fun is easy (as is switching to Metro). Just upload a video spilling the tea confessional-style to Instagram using the hashtags #NadaYadaConfessions and #Sweepstakes and tag @metrobytmobile between June 24 and July 8.

Share Your Story in Times Square and Metro Stores

For those in New York, Chrissy Teigen, along with Lauren Speed-Hamilton of “Love is Blind” and Clovis Nienow from “La Casa de los Famosos,” will be in Times Square to help people share their own flex stories at the Nada Yada Confessional Booth (on Broadway between 43rd and 44th) on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Not in New York? No problem. In addition to being able to enter the sweeps online, the Nada Yada Confessional Booth will pop up at different dates and times over 25 Metro stores around the country from Phoenix to Los Angeles to Houston — and lots of locations in between — over the course of the two-week sweepstakes. Don’t miss the chance to turn yesterday’s yadas into today’s yays with Metro at these locations:

Metro Flex

With the launch of its new Flex plans, Metro put an end to one of the biggest yadas in prepaid wireless — that existing customers aren’t given the same fair treatment as new customers. While new customers often get a free phone when they join, existing ones are usually forced to fork over more money for their next phone — often the same one a new customer just got for free. That’s not exactly healthy for a relationship.

Metro Flex gives customers free phones when they join and the same great deals as new customers on a great selection of devices when they stay … making Metro the ONLY prepaid brand with a plan giving people new customer vibes again … and again … and again.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up for a Metro Flex plan and get a free 5G phone when you join. When you’re ready to upgrade in 1, 2 or 3 years, you can choose from the same Metro Flex deals as new customers on devices from top brands like Samsung, Motorola and REVVL when you trade in your old working phone. Your options expand the longer you stay.

Plans start at $50/month with AutoPay ($55 today and $50 after that with AutoPay). And because there’s no yada at Metro, it’s really that simple.

For more information on the event and contest, visit www.nadayadaisland.com.

For more information on Metro Flex, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

Sweepstakes: No purchase necessary. Open to US, DC, PR residents, 18+. Ends 7/8/24. Full rules at nadayadaisland.com. Sponsor: T-Mobile. Void where prohibited. Flex Deals: Sales tax applies. You can get Flex deals on up to 4 lines (each line has its own countdown). When you swap or if you cancel service, the countdown for your next deal restarts. Heads up--if you get a discounted phone when you join or add-a-line and want to move to a cheaper rate plan during the next 6 months, you'll need to pay $50 to change plans. Currently at Metro or T-Mobile? Just switch to a Flex plan and you’re ready for deals after 12 months. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change.

