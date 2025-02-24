New customers can score four lines for $100 and four free devices — over $1,400 in value their first year with Metro

New and existing customers can scoop up over $600 in new devices when they add service plus perks through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the brand-new Metro app

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 24, 2025 — It might be cold outside, but the deals are piping hot at Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) where new and existing customers can save thousands on Samsung devices powered by the nation’s largest 5G network.

New customers can bask in the warmth of Metro Stores nationwide while grabbing four Samsung Galaxy A15 5G devices on Us and four lines for just $100/month — with free activation and no ID or port-in required. This means the whole family can get upgraded for just $25/line per month and enjoy unlimited talk and text, unlimited 5G smartphone data with no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises — without breaking the bank.

And to celebrate the new Metro app, where customers can easily make payments, manage their account (including 5G Home Internet) and access weekly perks from T-Mobile Tuesdays, Metro is giving new and existing customers the chance to snag some exclusive deals in the Metro app. Available on Tue., Feb. 25 only, customers can get:

Samsung Galaxy A35 on Us (nearly $400 in value) when signing up for or adding a line of Metro Flex Up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Us and just $10/mo. to connect it. That’s 50% off a tablet line off compared to Metro’s lowest price for a tablet line with unlimited data — almost $400 in savings in the first year alone.

And since Metro is all about transparency, customers can grab an exclusive clear Metro tote, the perfect companion for anything, really.

New and existing customers can download the new Metro app today on both iOS and Android to claim these T-Mobile Tuesdays offers on Tue., Feb. 25.

Best Benefits in Prepaid

The new Metro app and these sizzling deals are just the latest ways Metro gives customers more. Only Metro Flex Plus customers can get perks like an Amazon Prime membership (valued at $14.99/month) for fast, free delivery, nonstop streaming and exclusive member savings. Customers on any Metro Flex plan get weekly savings and one-of-a-kind discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays like $5 movie tickets, 10 cents off per gallon of fuel from Shell and more; free season-long subscription to MLB.TV plus 100GB of free storage with Google One and Scam Shield protection — all included at no additional cost.

For more information visit: https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Limited time offers; available while supplies last. If you use a lot of data, more than 35GB/mo., you may notice slower speeds when our network is busy. Video streams in SD. 4/$100 & 4 Galaxy A15s: Limit 1 offer per account. Not available if currently with T-Mobile or you’ve been with Metro in the past 180 days. A35: For customers that have been with Metro for 30+ days.Limit 4/account. Galaxy Tab A9+: For customers that have been with Metro for 30+ days, existing smartphone line & new tablet line required. Limit 2/account.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com



