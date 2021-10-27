T‑Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G Delivers Game Changing Speeds and Broad Coverage In Latest Third‑Party Study

A new study from Opensignal shows the speed and coverage benefits of T‑Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G, with customers seeing 40 percent faster download speeds in six months and broad availability as Ultra Capacity 5G coverage rapidly expands

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 27, 2021 — From the beginning, the Un-carrier built its 5G network differently from the competition and the latest third-party study published today by Opensignal shows how T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is delivering an unmatched 5G experience to customers. Opensignal’s research shows that between March and October, T-Mobile customers experienced a 40% increase in download speeds on Ultra Capacity 5G, and at the same time the number of connections to Ultra Capacity 5G more than tripled. As T-Mobile continues to rapidly expand Ultra Capacity 5G, Opensignal’s data shows more and more customers can access the Un-carrier’s speedy 5G coverage more often.

“Opensignal’s latest report validates what our customers already know – T-Mobile’s differentiated approach to 5G is delivering meaningful 5G experiences now with ever-increasing speeds and expanding coverage,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our two-year lead on building 5G will continue as we add even more Ultra Capacity coverage and expand it to reach 200 million people nationwide this year. T-Mobile customers benefit from a real 5G network that today can power immersive and transformative experiences.”

T-Mobile’s differentiated multi-band 5G strategy is continuing to pay off for customers, with a foundation of Extended Range 5G in low-band across the country and a deep layer of Ultra Capacity 5G in mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, topped with mmWave in select locations. Opensignal’s report shows how T-Mobile is putting these assets to work today, with customers already benefitting from the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Nearly a dozen independent third-party reports this year also show how T-Mobile’s differentiated 5G deployment delivers meaningful connections to customers – naming T-Mobile 5G #1 in nationwide speed and availability. After recently launching a new Ultra Capacity 5G icon showing customers when they are in an area where they can tap into T-Mobile’s fastest 5G speeds, the number of customers testing T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network increased. As customers learned how broadly Ultra Capacity 5G is available, they also experienced how game-changing mid-band 5G can be.

T-Mobile has a major head-start with its 5G deployment and continues to widen the gap with competitors for 5G coverage and speeds. The Un-carrier already has an average of 80 MHz of mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed for Ultra Capacity 5G in areas across the country, and in many areas plans to increase that to 100 MHz by end of this year, delivering even faster speeds and greater capacity. With the capacity, depth and breadth of its network, T-Mobile 5G can power innovative and immersive mobile experiences for customers, like augmented reality, 5G integrated cameras and 5G Mixed Reality solutions.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, covering 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT&T combined — and 308 million people, nearly everyone in the country. And 186 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today where over 75% of T-Mobile 5G customers live, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide, covering 200 million people, by end of this year.

5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based onaverage, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 – September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

