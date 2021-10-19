What’s the news: The fastest Pixels are coming to T-Mobile on the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network and include the Un-carrier's new Ultra Capacity 5G icon, so customers know when they can tap into blazing 5G speeds. T-Mobile has deals for new and existing customers to get either phone on Us!

Why it matters: People like free phones. People like their phones to go fast.

Who it’s for: Anyone and everyone looking to upgrade to the latest 5G smartphone from Google.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 19, 2021 — Ok Google. Tell me the best place to get the latest Pixel. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both coming to the Un-carrier on October 28 with pre-orders kicking off today. And the Un-carrier has a great deal for both new and existing customers!

Get the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on Us (up to $900 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or get up to $450 off when trading in on ANY plan.

Get $500 off Google Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on ANY plan.

“T-Mobile and Google are back at it again, unleashing the fastest Pixels on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network,” said Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile. “And we’re not stopping there. These are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon, so customers know where they can really fly on our 5G network. And we have offers for both new and existing customers.”

Both of the new Pixels tap into the power of T-Mobile’s 5G network, with the Google Pixel 6 lighting up Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and both Pixels lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in more places on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And Pixel customers will now be able to see when they are in areas with Ultra Capacity to hit those super-fast speeds as fast as Wi-Fi. The new Pixels are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon.

The new lineup of 5G Pixels sport an all-new design with a metal frame and 3D glass panels on the back. Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google’s premium new chip, Tensor, the fastest mobile chip from Google and both run on Android 12. The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4” FHD+ display with dual rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide lens) and an 8MP front camera. The Pixel 6 comes packed with a 4614 mAh battery to stay powered up on the go. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7” QHD+ display with triple rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide + 48MP tele lens) and a 11MP front camera. It’s packed with a 5003 mAh battery. Both new smartphones include Google’s latest camera features such as, Magic Eraser which allows customers to perfect their photos by removing photobombers and distractions.

And to save all those sweet photos and videos you’ll be taking with the new Pixels, T-Mobile just rolled out an exclusive Google One cloud storage plan! Customers can sign up for 500GB of storage for just $5 a month — and for a limited time customers get a 30-day free trial. T-Mobile customers can also take it to the next level with 2TB of storage for $10 a month.

The Google Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam or Stormy Black and 6 Pro in Cloudy White and Stormy Black are available for pre-order at T-Mobile today, October 19, and in-stores on October 28. New and existing customers, including small businesses, can take advantage of T-Mobile’s offers or pick up the Google Pixel 6 for $25/month ($0 down; full retail price: $599.99) and the Pixel 6 Pro for $31.25/month ($149.99 down; full retail price: $899.99) – all over 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at T-Mobile, head here: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, go here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Pixel 6 Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $899.99 – Pixel 6 Pro). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (for $450/$900 offers) or new line (for $500 offer) required. Via trade-in credit (where applicable) and bill credits; must be active and in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. 5G coverage not available in some areas, some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on​ average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 – September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Google One Trial: After free trial, plan automatically renews for $5/mo. on your T-Mobile bill; cancel anytime. See T-Mobile Tuesdays App for details.

