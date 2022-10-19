BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 19, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the new iPad Pro with M2—delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance—and the new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors, featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

M2, the start of Apple’s next generation of M-series chips, brings even more breakthrough performance and new capabilities to iPad Pro, with industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies. Along with the world's most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system, the new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and the fastest Wi-Fi connections with Wi-Fi 6E, with downloads up to 2.4Gb/s, 2x faster than the previous generation and Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G cellular (sub-6GHz and mmWave).

The new iPad with an all-screen design in four vibrant colors — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The powerful A14 Bionic chip comes to the new iPad, delivering fast performance with incredible power efficiency. Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera along the landscape edge of iPad for the first time, and an upgraded 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. With new support for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi connections are 30 percent faster on the new iPad than the previous generation, and cellular models with 5G, enable customers seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are. Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM, iPad offers amazing flexibility when it comes to connectivity. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio features an amazing typing experience, click-anywhere trackpad and a versatile two-piece design, and with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation),1 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive.

With the latest 5G-capable iPad, T-Mobile customers can tap into America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, making work and play on the go even better. No need to search for the nearest Wi-Fi as customers get 5G speeds as fast as Wi-Fi on T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity signal with the latest iPad.

And if public Wi-Fi is the only option when working on the go — such as traveling abroad — T-Mobile for Business customers now have Secure Wi-Fi for added peace of mind. This mobile app automatically helps protect customers’ data and enhances their experience. And it’s free with Business Advanced, Ultimate and Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

And when work is done, T-Mobile customers can stream all the Apple award-winning movies and TV shows at home or on the go, thanks to Apple TV+ now included On Us on T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX as well as Business Ultimate+ or Business Ultimate+ for iPhone. And that’s just one of the free perks that come with Magenta MAX! These customers rack up $225 in free perks each month for families, including high-speed data abroad, free in-flight Wi-Fi, Scam Shield Premium and more.

The best part is that T-Mobile customers can use the new iPad at home, on the road and abroad, with the Un-carrier keeping them connected nearly everywhere. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country — more than 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. Plus, 235 million people are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. And when traveling, customers are still covered even outside the signal of the network, thanks to T-Mobile’s Coverage Beyond, which keeps customers on eligible plans connected with free in-flight Wi-Fi and coverage in over 215 countries and destinations worldwide.

Customers can order the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad starting this Thursday, October 20, with availability in store on Wednesday, October 26.

For more information on iPad, please visit: www.t-mobile.com/devices/new-apple-iphone-release.

T-Mobile plans for iPad with high-speed 5G data included start at just $5/month with AutoPay. Head here for more details.

1 A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation). For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fast as Wi-Fi: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile wi-fi results for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Nationwide based on T-Mobile analysis of population covered.

