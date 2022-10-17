BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 17, 2022 — More, please! T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) 5G network once again won top honors in umlaut’s 5G Network Performance Audit Report and Ookla’s Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q3 2022 report. T-Mobile was the first wireless provider to launch 5G nationwide in 2019, and these recognitions add to a growing list of awards, further cementing the Un-carrier’s status as the nation’s largest, fastest, most reliable and most awarded 5G network.

For the third time in a row, umlaut — part of Accenture — found T-Mobile is the most reliable 5G network with the best 5G coverage and fastest active 5G download and upload speeds. The study, crowdsourced from 7.69 billion samples from 810,676 real 5G users between April 4 and September 18, 2022, confirms T-Mobile has maintained its lead over AT&T and Verizon for 5G reliability, download speed, upload speed and coverage. T-Mobile users also had 5G coverage significantly more often than Verizon customers, with download and upload speeds faster than both Verizon and AT&T, again.

In addition to umlaut’s report, T-Mobile also placed first in almost every category in Ookla’s Q3 U.S. Market Analysis report, winning as the fastest overall provider, with the fastest upload speeds, highest consistency and best overall video score. For 5G specific performance, T-Mobile was ranked #1 for 5G download speeds and 5G availability and no one beat T-Mobile for 5G video score and 5G consistency.

To top it off, T-Mobile also improved its local rankings and is now the fastest provider in 79 of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. and the fastest provider in 44 states, accounting for 98.3% of Americans across 76.5% of the country’s land mass.

“We built our nationwide 5G network to provide customers with better connectivity and an experience they can always rely on,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has proven time and time again the standout benefits our nationwide 5G network offers through speed, reliability and coverage, and these reports are just another example of the work we’re doing to provide the best network experience in the country — and we’re not slowing down.”

The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks.

