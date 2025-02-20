BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 20, 2025 — The City of New York selected T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, as the municipal entity single carrier to support a wide variety of mission-critical operations across the city.

“Our mission is to use reliable, cutting edge technology to make New York City safer and more affordable for all, and this collaboration with T-Mobile is helping us do just that,” said New York City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser. “By leveraging T-Mobile’s innovative technology, we’re ensuring that New York City’s first responders have the tools they need to operate at the highest level — a critical component of our mission to enhance public safety.”

A Bold Vision for the Future of NYC

The deal represents another major step in delivering on the city’s mission of making the city safer and more affordable. By choosing T-Mobile’s proven, best-in-class 5G standalone network, New York City is poised to benefit from:

Unprecedented support for first responders: NYC’s public safety network, will have access to the latest 5G technology in the nation — 5G standalone (SA) — to support public safety innovation that the city is known for. 5G SA brings benefits like network slicing and increased security, and powers T-Mobile's revolutionary network solution for first responders: T-Priority. T-Mobile was the first provider in the world to roll out a 5G standalone network back in 2020 and runs the largest scaled 5G standalone network in the U.S. today.

NYC’s public safety network, will have access to the latest 5G technology in the nation — 5G standalone (SA) — to support public safety innovation that the city is known for. 5G SA brings benefits like network slicing and increased security, and powers T-Mobile's revolutionary network solution for first responders: T-Priority. T-Mobile was the first provider in the world to roll out a 5G standalone network back in 2020 and runs the largest scaled 5G standalone network in the U.S. today. Unbeatable benefits for NYC employees: City employees and their families will soon have access to incredible discounts on T-Mobile’s best plans on the nation’s leading 5G network. These plans come packed with incredible benefits like the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless, free in-flight Wi-Fi across major airlines, high-speed data and texting abroad and so much more.

Advanced Technology for NYC’s First Responders

T-Mobile’s network will serve as the connectivity backbone for the largest public safety departments in the U.S., in one of the most scaled, congested, and demanding environments for connectivity anywhere in the world. That’s why New York City’s first responders will have access to T-Mobile’s T-Priority, an innovative solution that delivers America’s best 5G network experience for first responders on the front lines. It features the nation’s first 5G network slice for first responders, bringing them lower latency and faster 5G speeds more consistently and the highest priority across every single 5G band even — and especially — in times of extreme congestion.

“The opportunity to serve the first responders, employees and residents of New York City is a tremendous honor for T-Mobile and we’re already off to a great start,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “The scale and scope of what this city does to keep its people safe every day, paired with the administration’s vision of a safer and more affordable New York is a perfect match for T-Mobile's relentless focus on delivering innovative, next-generation solutions that combine the nation’s leading 5G network with the greatest customer value in wireless.”

Learn more about T-Priority and first responder benefits by visiting https://www.t-mobile.com/business/t-priority.

