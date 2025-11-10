T‑Mobile Teams Up with CNN to Power the Next Era of Mobile Journalism with SuperMobile

BELLEVUE, Wash., and NEW YORK — Nov. 10, 2025 — Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a new collaboration with CNN to power the network’s reporting through SuperMobile — the first and only business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage. Running on America’s Best Mobile Network, SuperMobile turns CNN journalists’ phones into true mobile newsrooms with always-on connectivity — delivering breaking news live, on-demand and from virtually anywhere in the U.S.

“Technology and connectivity are critical components to the way that news is sourced, produced and distributed. In this spirit, and as part of CNN’s wider digital transformation, we are excited to work in an integrated way with a trusted brand like T-Mobile to bring best-in-class and distinctive journalism to the palms of our audiences’ hands,” said Guy Griggs, SVP of Ad Sales & Client Partnerships, CNN. “This collaboration enables SuperMobile to power CNN’s live coverage of breaking news and major cultural moments, enhancing the experience for our users.”

See more on T-Mobile and CNN’s collaboration below:

The Future of Field Reporting is Mobile

In today’s 24/7 news cycle, journalists need tools that move as fast as the story. Smartphones have become essential to modern journalism — gathering information, capturing video and sharing updates instantly — as audiences increasingly demand faster, higher-quality news delivered through video. That’s why CNN’s field teams and journalists can now rely on SuperMobile, built on T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network, to connect seamlessly in the most challenging environments in the U.S.

Audiences will soon see SuperMobile in action as CNN journalists go live from the field during breaking news moments — including some of the most critical news days of the year. Using T-Mobile devices on SuperMobile, journalists can stream straight from the scene with the speed, reach and reliability essential for real-time coverage. Their reporting will run across CNN’s digital ecosystem — on the website, in the mobile app and within CNN’s new streaming subscription service, which just launched on October 28. With SuperMobile, journalists can go live from their phones almost instantly, bringing audiences closer to the story as it unfolds.

The Technology Powering CNN’s Next Era of Reporting

SuperMobile delivers a set of capabilities that strengthen CNN’s performance in the field and across the business. From faster uploads to more secure communications and expanded coverage, these advancements help enable CNN to operate with greater speed and consistency.

SuperMobile provides CNN with:

Intelligent performance on America’s Best Mobile Network. SuperMobile uses network slicing to optimize resources to keep journalists live when it matters most. Unlike older mobile networks that react after congestion hits, SuperMobile proactively adjusts resources for data-intensive apps — from livestreaming to large file transfers — thanks to T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network.

Built-in security designed for mobile. SuperMobile uses foundational security at the network level to help protect users’ privacy. And a groundbreaking “Threat Protect” feature runs silently in the background to help keep communications secure on mobile devices across every application even on public Wi-Fi — so business stays private on the go.

Satellite-to-mobile coverage with T-Satellite. SuperMobile includes T-Satellite, extending connectivity where traditional networks can’t reach. Powered by more than 650 satellites, it keeps journalists connected anywhere in the U.S. they can see the sky. With data-ready service on smartphones powered by apps built for satellite use, journalists get access to maps, navigation and weather updates even in places terrestrial signals have never covered.

“SuperMobile is the breakthrough that makes real-time, mobile-first journalism possible,” said Mo Katibeh, CMO, T-Mobile for Business. “CNN journalists can now stream live from anywhere — political rallies, remote towns, major events — with the speed and reliability to inform the world in real time. It’s not just a game-changer for journalism, it’s a blueprint for how business gets done when teams need to stay connected, secure and productive — from virtually anywhere in the U.S.”

For more information on the SuperMobile business plan, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/plans/supermobile.

For more information about CNN’s new streaming product, visit cnn.com/allaccess.

Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Threat Protect: Capable device, app download, and subscription (included with plan) required. Slice: Features available on our 5G standalone network; not available while roaming, via satellite, or while tethering. Slice features (data prioritization and latency optimization) available in areas of Ultra Capacity 5G coverage with capable device and 5G Standalone settings. Coverage not available in some areas. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite optimized apps available with compatible device in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable.

