T‑Mobile Gives Customers a Mountain of Entertainment with One Year of Paramount+ on Us!

The benefits just keep getting better for Un‑carrier customers. Starting November 9, new and existing customers on every postpaid consumer plan can score one full year of Paramount+ Essential on Us!

What’s the news: New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers on every postpaid consumer and home internet plan can get one full year of Paramount+ Essential on Us from T-Mobile!

New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers on every postpaid consumer and home internet plan can get one full year of Paramount+ Essential on Us from T-Mobile! Why it matters: The average US streaming consumer now subscribes to five streaming services, 1 and those costs can add up. When Carriers say “everyone,” they often mean only those on their latest, most expensive plans. T-Mobile is once again giving ALL postpaid consumers more without charging them more.

The average US streaming consumer now subscribes to five streaming services, and those costs can add up. When Carriers say “everyone,” they often mean only those on their latest, most expensive plans. T-Mobile is once again giving ALL postpaid consumers more without charging them more. Who it’s for: New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers on all postpaid consumer plans, even if they're already a Paramount+ subscriber.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 4, 2021 — T-Mobile + Paramount+ = Streaming Nirvana. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that Un-carrier customers on every postpaid consumer plan can get a full year of Paramount+ Essential on Us! And unlike the Carriers, when T-Mobile says "everyone," there are no secret gotchas or upgrades required. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless AND home internet customers on ANY consumer plan can score a full 12 months of Paramount+ Essential on Us, just for being a member of the Un-carrier, starting Tuesday, November 9. And both new and current Paramount+ subscribers can get in on the action.

“At T-Mobile, EVERYONE means EVERYONE. And now, every one of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount+ Essential on Us for a full year. That’s true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta MAX plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “With Paramount+, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.”

With Paramount+, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can watch live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment, including new original series such as Evil, iCarly, and Star Trek: Prodigy, plus hit movies such as A Quiet Place Part II, Infinite, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and Queenpins. This season, the premium streaming service will usher in highly anticipated content such as 1883, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Mayor of Kingstown, South Park: Post COVID, and Queen of the Universe. Paramount+ is also home to a diverse library of over 30,000 episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as breaking news from CBSN and championship sports.

“The partnership with T-Mobile is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount+ to become a global leader in streaming,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “This incredible offer is available to T-Mobile’s full suite of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount+ to a massive new and diverse audience that will have the opportunity to experience the service’s unmatched content portfolio and unique value proposition as a total household product.”

How to get Paramount+ on Us

Starting Tuesday, November 9, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless and home internet customers on ANY consumer plan can redeem one year of Paramount+ Essential on Us by visiting www.t-mobile.com/offers/paramount-plus-deal. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99 or then-current price.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.



