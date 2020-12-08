This Season, T‑Mobile Rings in Holiday Cheer with Virtual Visits from Santa Claus

What’s the news: T-Mobile is giving kids the chance to visit Santa Claus … virtually! Starting Thursday, December 10, head to SantaCalling.com to schedule a free, live video chat with Santa. You’ll get the video afterwards to share the joy with family and friends. The website will be live starting Thursday, December 10, so if you’re trying to visit early, Santa will not be there ... he’s a busy guy this time of year!

Why it matters: Visiting Santa is a memorable holiday tradition for families, but in-person visits may not be possible for everyone this year. That’s why the Un-carrier is giving everyone — not just customers — the chance to chat with ol’ Saint Nick from the comfort of their couch, ensuring a safe and merry holiday greeting.

Who it’s for: Kids around the country in need of Christmas cheer.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — December 8, 2020 — Ahem. A holiday poem, from your T-Mobile fam.

COVID’s got us home-bound

At Christmastime this year

But fear not, all you Santa fans…

The Un-carrier is here!

T-Mobile’s gifting families

FREE virtual Santa chats

So gather the kids and wish lists

And don those fuzzy red hats

Forget the lines and waiting

This year, Santa’s coming to YOU

And for the Santa-lap-weary,

It’s a lot less scary, too 😊

It’s free no matter who you’re with

T-Mobile, grinchy Verizon, or even AT&T …

‘Cause EVERYONE deserves some joy

This year, especially.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is putting the HO-HO in HOME this year, keeping Santa connected with kids across the country through the magic of a real-time video call, all the way from the North Pole. Starting Thursday, Dec. 10 through Wednesday Dec. 23, anyone — yep, even Verizon and AT&T customers! — can schedule a free video call with Santa on SantaCalling.com. And, you’ll get a video of your Santa chat, so you can revisit the memory and share it with friends and family. Even Santa’s time is limited — especially this time of year, but if his schedule looks booked, don’t worry … more time slots will open daily at 9 a.m. PT.

“Holiday celebrations will look a little different this year … but T-Mobile is making sure the kids can still visit Santa, this time from the comfort of home,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Cozy up with your loved ones, swap Santa’s lap for a laptop and get ready for a personal chat with the big guy. Merry Christmas from your T-Mobile fam!”

Here’s how to sign up:

Starting December 10, head to SantaCalling.com and select your time slot — if there aren’t more available, check back at 9 a.m. PT the next day! You’ll have the option to request a Santa that best suits your family. Check your email for your confirmation, then mark your calendar! You’ll also get a link to join your video call directly. Following your virtual visit, you’ll receive an email with a link to download your video. Then, post your visit on social using #HolidayOn to share with family and friends!

Plus, be sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter, share your kiddo’s wish list with #HolidayOn and @TMobile because Santa’s always watching, and be on the lookout for the #iLoveTMobile Holiday Sweepstakes from Friday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

For more information, visit www.SantaCalling.com starting Thursday, Dec. 10. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Santa Calling: Limited slots available; first-come, first-serve. Free Zoom account required. Must be parent or guardian 18+ to enter. For more info visit SantaCalling.com. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of 50 US, PR, DC 18+. 9 AM ET 12/18/20-5:59 PM ET 12/22/20. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by T-Mobile. For full rules & how to enter (available on 12/18) visit: https://www.ilovetmobileholidaysweepstakes.com/rules.

