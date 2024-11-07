BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 7, 2024

What’s the news: The holidays are arriving early at Metro by T-Mobile! For the first time ever, the Apple Watch lineup — including Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch SE — are available at Metro (NASDAQ: TMUS) stores nationwide. Starting today, customers can switch to Metro and score Apple Watch SE and iPhone 12 together for just $99.99, the lowest price in prepaid, when signing up for Metro Flex Plus and adding a smartwatch line.

Apple Watch at Metro comes with all the value that customers expect without the yada yada … that means no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises. Customers simply add a smartwatch line for just $10/month and enjoy unlimited talk, text and data — without any activation fees for a limited time.

Apple Watch and iPhone make the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Apple Watch offers a wide variety of health and fitness features, making it easy for customers to stay active and connected to the people they care about most, and provides advanced safety features right at the wrist. With iPhone and its advanced camera system, customers can capture lasting memories this holiday season and enjoy long-lasting battery life to keep them connected to friends and family during busy holiday activities.

Whether in the market for the perfect Apple Watch or just looking for a new iPhone, Metro by T-Mobile has deals for everyone — including iPhone 12 on Us when bringing a number to Metro and signing up for a Metro Flex Plus plan. With this plan, customers get iPhone 12 on Us when they join and can upgrade as soon as every year with Metro’s best deals on select devices. For customers today, that means after 12 months on Metro Flex Plus, they can score a free 5G device — making Metro the only brand in prepaid giving people new customer vibes again and again.

Metro Flex Plus customers get the best benefits in prepaid including an Amazon Prime membership (valued at $14.99/month) with fast, free delivery, nonstop streaming and exclusive member savings. Customers also get one-of-a-kind deals and freebies every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays, like discounts on Shell gas and $5 movie tickets; a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV and Scam Shield to identify and block spam and scam calls. And this is all on top of unlimited talk, text and 5G data on the nation’s fastest prepaid network.

Who it’s for: Anyone can get Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Metro for an affordable price without the headaches of contracts or credit checks.

Why it matters: There is no time like the present to be a holiday hero to friends and family — or to treat yourself! — with Apple Watch deals at Metro.

What else: For more information on Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 coming to Metro stores nationwide, visit: https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple

