BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 7, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is kicking off the holiday season with $1,000 in savings off the latest tech from top brands like Google, Samsung, Motorola and more. Plus, epic offers for new 5G Home Internet customers including a free smart TV, on top of sweet device deals with Metro. There’s a lot… so while reading this news in its entirety is encouraged and the only way to catch all the season’s best deals for T-Mobile and Metro customers… it’s time to cue the holiday offer highlight reel to start:

‘Tis the Season to Save at T-Mobile

Only T-Mobile customers can experience holiday joy 365 days a year thanks to value-packed plans with access to the best streaming bundle in wireless, industry-leading travel benefits, VIP treatment with Magenta Status from day one, the nation’s leading 5G network and way more. And now, new and existing customers can easily add their connected devices — including tablets, smartwatches and laptops — for just $5 a month per device with Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next.

For those still stuck with the other guys… switch the whole fam and save every month, on every plan compared to similar plans and streaming services with AT&T and Verizon! Need more convincing? Right now, get four new smartphones on Us — this includes Samsung Galaxy S24 on Us and other eligible devices — and four lines for just $100/month. And, for a limited time, the Un-carrier is helping people break free from their wireless provider —simply bring an eligible phone and T-Mobile will pay off it off, up to $800.

Check out all the offers available today for both new and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses — all with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax, unless otherwise noted:

Smartphones For Every Season

Wrist-Worthy Smartwatches

Giftable Gadgets

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers or directly on the T-Life app. And discover even more incredible gifts in the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide — the go-to destination for the top tech gifts this season.

Free Smart TV with 5G Home Internet

As the holidays approach, having reliable home internet becomes even more essential for staying connected with loved ones and enjoying festive entertainment — and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is helping people do both. Starting Nov. 21 for a limited time …

More information on these deals will be available starting Nov. 21 at t-mobile.com/home-internet.

More Deals for T-Mobile for Business

Business customers also get premium perks on eligible business plans, like free full flight Wi-Fi and streaming, international roaming with high-speed data in up to 215+ countries and destinations, Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium that all add up to $1,500 in value. And starting today business customers can get…

Metro by T-Mobile: Celebrate the Holidays Without the Yada Yada

Metro is serving up great device deals this holiday season. Starting with the ultimate holiday bundle —customers switching to Metro can score both the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm for only $149.99 when signing up for Metro Flex Plus and adding a smartwatch line. But the savings on standout devices doesn’t stop there. Check out the deals all available now at Metro by T-Mobile:

Phones With Flex

Essential Accessories

TCL TAB 8 LE on Us when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G for only $49.99 when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm for just $149.99 when adding a smartwatch line.

Score these deals online or find out more at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

Limited time offers; subject to change. See full offer details at T-Mobile.com. 4/$100: Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. Video in SD. Unlimited on our network. Qualifying credit & minimum 4 lines required. Canceling any lines requires you to move to the regular-rate Essentials plan; contact us. Monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $3.49 per voice line ($0.50 for RPF & $2.99 for TRF) applies; taxes/fees approx. 4-38% of bill. $5 more per line without AutoPay; debit or bank account required. Device offers: Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price and $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit and service required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Up to $1,100 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Phones On Us: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,099.99 – Galaxy Z Flip6 5G 256GB). Qualifying trade-in required for trade-in offers (e.g., Save $1,100: Samsung Galaxy S9; Save $550: Galaxy S6). Tablets, watches, and TCL Linkport: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $649.99 – Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm / $1,099.99 – Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G). JBL Clip 5: While supplies last. Accessories must be purchased in same transaction. Not valid on prior purchases or in combination with other offers/discounts for these accessories. Limit 3 per account. Amazon Fire TV: Via redemption code; allow 10 weeks. Home Internet rebate: Via virtual prepaid Mastercard when you activate a new unlimited Home Internet line online. Allow 10 weeks; no cash access & expires in 6 months. $1500 Value for TFB: Based on retail value of benefits included within select rate plans with 4 lines. Flex Plus Offers: Bring your number & ID. Qualifying port-in required. Limit 2 per account. Metro Accessory Offers: Tablet offers are for existing customers with 30+ days tenure. Flex Plans: See details at metrobyt-mobile.com/metro-flex. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change.

