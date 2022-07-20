What’s the news: T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are giving their new and existing customers one year of ViX+ on Us, the premium SVOD tier of ViX, the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world. Making its global debut on July 21, 2022, ViX+ will deliver the broadest premium Spanish-language content ever offered on a streaming service, featuring more than 10,000 hours of entertainment programming in its first year and serving as the exclusive home to a select number of premium live sports.

Why it matters: 80 percent of Hispanics in the U.S. watch digital video, which is more than any other group. At a time when inflation is driving up prices on just about everything, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can be entertained whenever and wherever they go with ViX+ on Us

Who it’s for: Anyone who speaks Spanish and loves watching TV on a mobile device.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 20, 2022 — Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets.





“As the top wireless provider for Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S., we understand what they care about, and today we’re bringing them a whole new way to enjoy the news, TV shows, movies and live sports that matter the most, and it’s all on us,” said Mike Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “While AT&T and Verizon are actually raising prices on their longtime customers, we’re doing things the Un-carrier way and giving our customers more without the added cost.”

ViX+ has programming for everyone in the family. Premium series including María Félix, La Doña, La Mujer del Diablo and Mi Vecino El Cartel will be available on July 21, 2022, with exclusive movie premieres throughout the rest of the month that can only be found on ViX+, including Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, ‘El Retiro’ and Enfermo Amor. There's an exclusive selection of live soccer games, so fútbol fanatics can follow all the action on the pitch from their smartphone or tablet. In addition to featuring live Liga MX matches, ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. ViX+ is also the Spanish-language home of all UEFA National Team competitions including the UEFA Nations League, Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Euro, and the Finalissima.











“We are delighted that T-Mobile is bringing the massive value of ViX+ to its customers,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “ViX+ is launching with an unprecedented scope of Spanish-language content across premium series, movies, sports and more. ViX+ is the only service built exclusively to represent and serve the Hispanic culture and the collaboration with T-Mobile will be the first to exclusively bring this service to its customer base.”

And with more than 70 original movies and series produced for its first year, there’s no shortage of new shows and movies led by A-list talent. ViX+ exclusive content in production include the Salma Hayek-produced romantic fantasy feature Quiero tu Vida (I Want Your Life), romantic series Travesuras de la Niña Mala (Bad Girl) adapted from the acclaimed 2006 novel written by Mario Vargas Llosa, and the young-adult action-horror-comedy series Pinches Momias produced with Propagate Fuego. From comedy series and romantic features to docuseries and unscripted shows, ViX+ Originals span genres and formats.

ViX+ customers also get access to everything on ViX, the free, AVOD tier that has more than 100 channels, 40,000 hours of video-on-demand and 24/7 news and sports.

“Hispanics in the U.S. watch more video on their smartphones than anyone else but until ViX and ViX+ came along we had very few options to stream Spanish-language programs, and they were expensive on top of that,” said Jorge Martel, vice president of T-Mobile's Consumer Group. “ViX+ is the latest in a long line of truly unique benefits from T-Mobile that connect our Spanish-speaking customers to their world, like free international texting and data, and Mobile without Borders.”

Plus, streaming ViX+ is a breeze on T-Mobile’s nationwide network. And ViX+ isn’t the only perk for Un-Carrier customers. T-Mobile also provides, the largest and fastest 5G network in the U.S. According to Opensignal’s new 5G Experience Report, T-Mobile customers get the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds, at 171 Mbps and 17.8 Mbps respectively. Plus, those blazing fast speeds are available in more places. T-Mobile has the best 5G Reach according to Opensignal, meaning customers get a 5G signal in more places across the country. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 315 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 225 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year. And with Coverage Beyond, Un-carrier customers can stream ViX+ at 30,000 feet with free in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data on qualifying plans in more than 200 countries and destinations around the world.

ViX+ on Us will be available in mid-August to T-Mobile postpaid and T-Mobile Home Internet customers (including T-Mobile for Business customers) on eligible phone plans and Metro by T-Mobile customers with unlimited plans, so get ready to start streaming the best Spanish-language content around, whenever and wherever.

