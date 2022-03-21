BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 21, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the new Connect by T-Mobile prepaid plans, including a new $10 plan.

Designed for those who want no-frills wireless from multi-carrier retail channels, Connect by T-Mobile provides a low-cost option to help keep millions of families and individuals – especially those hard hit by rising inflation and economic uncertainty – connected to family, friends, work, school, and information. Connect by T-Mobile is part of the Un-carrier’s 5G for Good initiative and builds on the T-Mobile Connect plans launched in March 2020 to keep Americans connected during the pandemic.

Connect by T-Mobile prepaid plans range from the super affordable $10 plan to a $35 plan for those who want more data.

$10 per month plus tax, the lowest price smartphone plan ever from the Un-carrier, that includes 1000 minutes of talk, 1000 texts and 1GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$15 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 3GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$25 per month plus tax for unlimited talk and text, plus 6GB of high-speed smartphone data.

$35 per month plus tax, for unlimited talk, text and 12 GB of high-speed smartphone data.

Connect by T-Mobile plans also include Un-carrier benefits like Scam Shield protection and free Caller ID included in the rate plan, and access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network with no credit check required. Plans will be available starting Friday, March 25, 2022, online, in T-Mobile stores and in multi-carrier retailers across the US.

Connect: Plus taxes & fees. SIM starter kit may be required. Domestic use only. After allotted high-speed data is used, data unavailable until next bill cycle for Connect plans, not eligible for unlimited data or 10GB hotspot features. On all plans, video streams at 480p. Unlimited on device and on network only. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Downlink only. Some uses may require certain plan or feature. See details at t-mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.