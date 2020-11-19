BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 19, 2020 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is keeping the holideals coming! Starting TOMORROW, November 20, get a new Google Pixel 4a with 5G for $0, with just the sales tax, or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99 on the nation’s first and largest 5G network, plus a sleighful of additional deals on Samsung and Pixel devices. Ring in the holidays with a new phone from the Un-carrier and end it with your holiday budget intact.

For all the Samsung fans…

Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $99 -- that’s $600 off — via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on T-Mobile's interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and add a new qualifying line or switch to T-Mobile.

Get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G, or Z Fold2 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and trade in an eligible device.

Pick up one Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G or Z Fold2 5G and get up to $1,000 off a second one via 24 monthly bill credits. Simply get both phones on EIP and add a qualifying line (new customers add two lines) or switch to T-Mobile.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $99, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you pick it up on EIP and add a qualifying line.

Get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP activate a qualifying line of service.

…for all the Pixel lovers:

Get a free Google Pixel 4a with 5G via bill 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP, add a new qualifying line and trade in an eligible device.

Get half off the Google Pixel 4a with 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP, add a new qualifying line OR trade in an eligible device.

… and for the gadget lovers:

Finish off your list with stocking stuffers and connect your family with the latest wearables, tablets and trackers with rate plans starting at just $5 per month starting tomorrow so you can work out and leave your phone behind or stream video from your tablet.

And with that new phone comes all that Un-carrier value. Magenta customers get the industry's best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays and an unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield. And of course, unlimited talk, text and 5G data included at no extra charge.

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, now covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles with low-band extended range 5G. And the Un-carrier has been quickly rolling out its ultra capacity mid-band 5G (2.5 GHz) — now reaching 410 cities and towns across the US with plans to cover 100 million people by end of the year. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G, giving customers both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds — 7.5x faster than today’s average LTE speeds — with peaks nearing 1 Gbps. And that’s all on top of the Un-carrier’s advanced LTE network that covers 99 percent of Americans.

And right now, new Metro by T-Mobile customers pay no switching fees and get Metro’s lowest price on unlimited with four lines for $25 per line including four free Samsung Galaxy A21 phones via instant rebate. Head to a Metro by T-Mobile store or metrobytmobile.com on Friday, November 20 to learn more.

For all the T-Mobile holiday offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.





If you cancel your line before receiving all promotional bill credits, you may owe up to the full device amount (e.g., GS20 FE - $699.99) on required finance agreement(s); if cancelling your account, contact us first as you may be able to make discounted monthly balance payments. If congested, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most plains, T-Mobile) or 35GB/mo. (Metro) may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile due to prioritization. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale; qualifying credit and service required. If you’ve cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Some offers may not be combined. $99 Galaxy S20 FE: Max 4/account. $500 off: Max 4/account. $1,000 off: Max 6 discounted devices/account. Free Pixel 4a: Max 4/account. Metro 4/$25: At least 1 eligible port-in required. If you cancel any line, promo rate ends. Metro free phones: Eligible port-in required; limit 1 per line/port. Selection & quantities available while supplies last.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.